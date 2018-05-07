Emerge Energy Poised For Strong Growth In 2018 And Beyond

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Todd Akin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The frac sand market is booming, and the "Big 4" frac sand miners (Emerge Energy, (EMES), Fairmount Santrol, (FMSA), U.S Silica, (SLCA), and Hi Crush, (HCLP)) are showing no signs of slowing down. All four companies are completely sold out of sand, and pricing on all grades sold (including the notorious 100 mesh that's supposedly oversupplied, discussed more in length here) continues to rise.

However, I'd like to highlight that basins outside of the Permian (50% of demand) are continuing to grow, coarse grades are making a comeback, and OSHA regulations on dust emissions are forcing all drillers to seek last mile solutions for sand (getting sand from the truck to wellhead), and these new market dynamics play right into Emerge Energy's (EMES) hands.

As we all know, the Permian basin in Texas gets most of the attention when it comes to fracking, since it represents half of all drilling in the U.S. But, outer basins often get overlooked by investors. Tier 2 and tier 3 acreage with higher breakevens and more complex wells are opening up all over the continent, and Emerge is taking advantage.

Here's a chart demonstrating how other basins, with higher breakeven points, would be opening up once oil reaches the appropriate threshold. The Uinta basin in Utah, for example, only needs a $45-$50 oil price to break even. So, with oil prices currently hovering around $70 a barrel, and breakevens coming down every quarter, it is no wonder Emerge is focusing assets in those regions.

Utah Shale Basins Expanding

By adding two new transload terminals to their distribution network, focusing particularly on the Uinta shale basin in Utah, the Bakken and Canada (stated on the conference call), Emerge expands their logistics footprint, offsetting some of those costly rail issues seem from Canadian National Railroad (CN).

The move also adds more markets for Northern White sand consumption (reducing 100 mesh pricing risks from oversupply in the Permian), and gives more opportunities to access the spot market in basins like Utah and the Bakken with less sand availability.

So, needless to say, expanding their logistics network, when the market allows and oil prices rise, will add to Emerge's bottom line in multiple ways. Should oil prices fall, rigs would definitely be pulled out of the higher breakeven areas, and pose a risk to the new investments by Emerge.

Just a quick note: Emerge is opting to lease their terminals vs. owning, because they want to remain in an asset-light position should they need to respond quickly to new basins opening up, like in Utah, the Northeast, and Canada. It also prevents having assets "stranded" should a downturn ensue. So, risks would be mitigated somewhat through leasing, should oil prices correct again.

Here's a current layout of Emerge’s distribution network. Clearly, some more terminals could be added to the east and west that could better serve those expanding markets with attractive breakevens.

In addition to basin expansions outside of the Permian, coarse grades are making a comeback, particularly 30/50 mesh. Emerge made a big move into coarse grades early in their history, which put pressure on their shares when fine grades (especially 100 mesh, used to reach the tips of the frac) became all the rage.

But now drillers are changing their well completion designs to increase conductivity and long-term EURs, and coarse grades are the answer.

Coarse Grades Back in Vogue

By placing 100 mesh fine grade (Texas brown or Northern White sand) in the tips of the frac first, a driller would then tail-in with some 30/50 coarser mesh (only Northern White sand) in order to widen the fissures in the frac, which bolsters production results.

So, Emerge's early investment into coarser grades is now paying dividends on multiple fronts, just like their logistics investments into transload terminals. Shifts in well completion designs using coarser grades adds more markets for Northern White, more pricing potential on those volumes, and further offsets risk from any pricing issues that finer grades (100 mesh, namely) might experience from oversupply issues in the Permian.

Of course, the risk to the above thesis assumes drillers don’t change their completions designs any time soon. It is probable that they wouldn’t, since wells are getting longer, deeper, and more complex to where more grades are needed. But Halliburton (HAL) stayed out of the sand business for this very reason, so changing grade preferences is a real risk.

Now, to get an idea of how much pricing affects Emerge’s revenues, take a look at a competitor’s financials in Hi Crush. As investors can see, growing pricing on volumes grows revenues exponentially, and those are only on contracted volumes that you see.

Spot market pricing (currently in the $90s, and representing 20% of Emerge’s revenues) on two new transload stations for Emerge would increase margins by another 10-20 basis points over contract pricing (currently in the low $70s).

Emerge has some other exciting ways to grow revenues for 2018 and beyond. I was a little disappointed to hear that they terminated their Sand Maxx division (which was a self suspending proppant that boosted EUR's 30% more than traditional sand). Supposedly, while it worked great, it was just too expensive for drillers to adopt.

But there's a silver lining to terminating Sand Maxx - they can now focus on Sand Guard and other exciting revenue streams. Silica sand is very dangerous to the lungs when inhaled, and OSHA has implemented regulations that require all sand to be covered or coated in some way to prevent dust emissions by summer 2018. Emerge once again has an interesting solution to the problem.

SandGuard

Instead of using containers like Hi Crush (HCLP) and U.S. Silica (SLCA) use for their last-mile solutions, Emerge chose a coating system to suppress the dust in SandGuard. They are even exploring a new coating line at their San Antonio plant that could go into effect sometime this year. Should the coating line be installed, it would add to capital expenditure costs, weighing on margins for the quarter. But it would be a one-time expenditure, so margins should smooth out after that quarter.

Emerge already offers a last-mile package with Solaris's (SOI) Silo system in the Eagle Ford basin, but a silo or container won't completely eliminate dust emissions. SandGuard completely eliminates dust emissions, as well as reduces the turbidity of the sand, which improves well results for drillers.

So, due to the ramping of their San Antonio mine from 2.4 million tons to 4 million tons (according to their latest conference call, found here, which has high-quality reserves tested at 8k crush strength), and new OSHA dust regulations, drillers are lining up to Emerge's doorstep to do business in the Eagle Ford. Through their partnership with Solaris, and owning patented rights to Sand Guard, Emerge is ready to grow their last-mile revenues in a meaningful way.

In Summary

To conclude, the Big 4 sand miners are off to a blazing start in 2018, including Emerge Energy. Emerge is sold out, growing volumes, increasing pricing, and taking market share from smaller players, to be sure. However, through other factors often overlooked, such as the expansion of outer basins, the return to coarse grades, and OSHA dust regulations, other revenue streams are set to significantly grow the bottom line, and Emerge is poised for strong growth in 2018 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.