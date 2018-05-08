Are Bitcoin And Digital Currencies Preparing To Blast Off Again?

Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies had taken a backseat to other asset classes over the first four months of 2018. However, there are signs that the burgeoning asset class is preparing to make a comeback, and if it is anything like last year, watch out as the price action could be wild.

Digital currencies may be a new asset class, but they are a commentary about status quo money and banking, and government and regulatory control around the world. The asset class is, in many ways, a child of globalism as the only other means of exchange around the world these days is gold.

The world has embraced the blockchain technology that is the basis for the market in Bitcoin, but there continue to be lots of naysayers who believe that Bitcoin and its digital cousins will eventually become worthless and that the phenomenon over recent years has been the greatest bubble since tulip bulbs in the 1600s. I am not one of those who believes this market is going to fade into the history books; instead, I think it will give birth to a robust instrument that will change the world of finance. Central banks, supranational institutions, and traditional banks and financial companies will need to deal with the revolution started by Bitcoin. These days, over 1600 tokens are trading in the asset class that has a total market cap of around $440 billion as of Monday, May 7.

A banner year in 2017

2017 was quite a year for the digital currency asset class. The price appreciation fed on the high-profile naysayers like Jamie Dimon. On multiple occasions, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase expressed not only doubts about the world of cryptocurrencies but downright disdain for Bitcoin and its brethren. Warren Buffett said that if he could buy put options on the asset class, he would be all over that trade. At the same time, many other respected and business leaders turned up their collective noses and warned that the biggest bubble in history would end in tears for crypto buyers. At the start of 2018, those prophetic predictions appeared to carry weight. In December 2017, Bitcoin rose to what stands as its high at over $19,000, and the market capitalization of the asset class briefly exceeded $800 billion and looked like it was on its way to the $1 trillion level or higher.

2018 starts with a severe downside correction

Each year is always a new adventure when it comes to markets, and for the digital currencies, 2018 poured lots of cold water over the upward trajectory of most of the tokens in the asset class.

Source: Coindesk

As the chart shows, Bitcoin reached its peak on December 16 at $19,343.04 and cascaded lower reaching a low of $6,914.26 on February 5. The decline of 64.25% in less than two months left many who bought Bitcoin and other cryptos after last November nursing some pretty ugly losses. While Bitcoin plunged, the mark cap of the asset class moved below $200 billion over the corrective period. The move was not so much corrective price volatility as it was a trouncing. I am sure that both Dimon and Buffett, as well as others who view Bitcoin as the textbook definition of a bubble, had a skip in their steps as they watched the price cascade lower. Most recently, at his annual shareholder’s meeting in Omaha, Nebraska piped up once again calling Bitcoin, “rat poison squared.” Buffett’s partner Charlie Munger went even further saying, “I like cryptocurrencies a lot less than you do. To me, it’s just dementia. It’s like somebody else is trading turds and you decide you can’t be left out.” These two men who took Berkshire Hathaway from a company that made prison shirts to perhaps the greatest amalgamation of investments in history, do not appear to be enamored with the asset class, even though it is cheaper today than it was at the end of 2017.

Buffett is in his late 80s and Munger is in his 90s. I have written in previous articles that I dismissed the digital currencies as a form of video games for financial gain in their early days. They appeal to a younger generation of investors and market operators. While the price action between late 2017 and early 2018 put them in the category of a bearish hot potato for a while, they have bounced as the devotees of the asset class are convinced that higher highs are on the way. While the price of Bitcoin and the other cryptos plunged, one part of the market continued to increase. The number of ICOs or new tokens coming to market grew and now stands at over 1600 different options for what Buffett believes is financial “rat poison.”

A bounce or the start of something much bigger?

As the chart of the price of Bitcoin illustrates, the digital currency found a bottom in early February and has been working its way higher. On Monday, May 7, the price was at the $9,360 level with technical resistance at the March 5 peak at $11,479.73. Meanwhile, the market cap of the asset class has climbed from lows at below $250 billion to the $440 billion level. Rather than rat poison squared, I would characterize the price action as volatility squared. There are few markets today, or over the course of history, that have demonstrated the degree of price variance we see in the world of digital currencies. Time will tell if the rally off the February bottom is the start of another wild leg to the upside in the asset class or a dead cat bounce that will ultimately take prices to where Buffett and Dimon believe they belong, at zero.

Three arguments against the cryptocurrency sector

The most compelling argument against Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is that there is nothing behind them other than the next buyer. Therefore, as Charlie Munger said, it operates under a theory that the next buyer “can’t be left out.”

The second, and I believe the more significant reason why the future of digital currencies is questionable, is that governments via central banks and regulators have the power to shut them down or render them inoperable by making them illegal. Bitcoin can thrive in an environment where governments around the world operate under individual agendas. However, the trend towards globalism that gave birth to the asset class can also sow the seeds of its destruction. The bottom line is that if countries around the world decide to get together to crush the asset class, the odds favor their success.

Finally, massive price volatility will attract a segment of market participants, but that addressable market is small. I am quite sure that the price action from last December to early February caused many late-comers to think twice before coming back.

Additionally, holding tokens in a computer wallet that is subject to hacking is a factor that will keep many potential market participants away from the market.

Three arguments why we will see higher highs

I have come around to accept the reasons why so many people believe there is a significant future in the world of digital currencies and why the price of Bitcoin has not seen its peak.

The first reason is globalism with a capital G. The only global means of exchange in the world, outside the digital currency asset class, is gold. However, the yellow metal is a reserve asset for central banks around the world as they hold over 18% of all the gold ever mined in the history of the world. Central banks, governments, and monetary authorities can manipulate the price of the yellow metal via market operations to buy and sell their gold bullion. As an aside, Buffett and Munger are not fans of gold.

When it comes to digital currencies, governments and their regulators are on the sidelines. They can influence prices by banning or regulating the asset class, but so far that has not occurred. As the world becomes a smaller place because of technological advances, the trend towards globalism becomes stronger and digital currencies reflect and validate that trend.

The second reason is that Bitcoin and other tokens are the fuels for the Blockchain which has been experiencing growing acceptance. The question becomes can distributive ledger technology exist without the tokens? However, the tokens are the rewards for using the Blockchain which is a motivating factor. Future users of the Blockchain which include many status quo financial institutions will eventually determine if the tokens are necessary or not.

The third reason, and there could be many more, is that digital currencies represent a growing trend where people do not want the government or financial institutions to interfere with their money. Additionally, the asset class also is a rejection of the fees and spreads traditional banks charge customers on their cash deposits. At the same time, the banks earn the spread between what they pay when it comes to interest and what they can earn in their lending business.

The most exciting thing about digital currencies, to me, is that they reflect a changing world where financial institutions have a vested interest in the status quo. Moreover, the price appreciation that created the greatest bull market in history last year, or the biggest bubble according to detractors, has provided the fuel for growth as it expanded the addressable market for the asset class.

The bottom line is that at just half trillion dollars, the market cap of the asset class remains relatively small. I believe we will eventually see the emergence of a dominant digital token that is fuel for the blockchain and has validation from governments, regulators, and financial institutions. It may be a supranational institution like the World Bank or International Monetary Fund that breaks ground and issues a token to compete with the over 1600 coins in cyber circulation these days.



Meanwhile, the asset class is a trading sardine these days as the prices are moving around in volatile fashion. Even if Bitcoin is a financial “turd” as Munger suggests, it is still possible to make money buying and selling to take advantage of price movement in the sector.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) shows, it has traded in a range from $2.0177 to $38.7143 over the past 52-weeks. GBTC is not an instrument for investment purposes; instead, it is an intraday or overnight trading vehicle much like the UGAZ or DGAZ ETNs in the natural gas market. I have had some success trading GBTC using technical analysis in the Bitcoin market. However, when it comes to long-term investment, I will continue to remain on the sidelines as the concept of a computer wallet and holding valuable assets in the cyber world is something I distrust.

The technical state of the digital currency market currently looks like it could take off to the upside again in the coming weeks and months. However, be careful because this asset class is like no other and the potential for massive surprises will not go away anytime soon.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.