California May Force All New Homes To Be Solar (Here's How To Profit)

Sometimes when we invest we have to ignore individual company performance and look at the big, grand sweeping changes in the works. This may come via legislation and large trends. Then we can ask, "Who will this impact? How can we profit?"



Three Big Changes

Legislation can have massive impacts on industries. Morality aside, if consumers are forced to purchase a product, obviously some companies will benefit. As reported by The Orange County Register, lawmakers in California, (fifth-largest GDP on the planet) will be voting on legislation come May 9th. If passed, this may legally force the vast majority of new home builds in California to incorporate solar panels. If this legislation passes, we should see an uptick in demand for energy storage via batteries. Lithium demand will increase to provide some of those lithium batteries.





$48 Billion on Batteries

The second big change in store is that automotive makers are investing tens of billions in electric vehicles - not for charity. To list just a few, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) alone is dropping $48 billion on electric batteries. Ford (NYSE:F) will invest $11 Billion. Volvo is going 100% hybrid or electric by 2019.

The various car companies will want to see ROI (return on investment). Thus they are going to push electric automotive sales very hard in the next few years - impacting lithium demand as vehicles will require batteries to store the energy which powers them.



Third and last, legislation led by California and adopted thus far in 15 states (via "Section 177") will require automotive companies to develop cleaner automobiles that electric cars can provide. We cover it in more detail here.



How to Profit



Given the above broad brush strokes and assuming we want to invest in lithium, we need to identify companies that have deep pockets, deep relationships, but are yet small enough to grow at a rapid rate. Our first pick to capitalize on our projected Lithium demand is Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC).

Lithium Americas has a relationship with the 800 pound Lithium Gorilla - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM). Each company has agreed to put up 50% of the costs to construct the mine with SQM being entitled to 50% of the offtake (aka the minerals that flow out of the mine). LAC also signed agreements with various Chinese companies for funding in exchange for first right to buy the lithium that flows out of the mines at market rates. Construction at the site has been progressing with estimates of the mine coming online in 2020. See below for recent construction pictures as of April 2, 2018.

SQM brings the detailed multi-decade know-how of lithium mining, deep relationships and distribution channels, along with deep pockets to fund the mine. The company providing funding in China gave the company the angle to tap the Chinese market for lithium sales. Given the Chinese and SQM both have a vested interest in the joint venture, both will provide support to make sure it is a success. The company also has a lithium project in Nevada involving extracting lithium from clay, as well as a side business that sells clay-based products to the oil and gas industry for drilling. To paraphrase Lithium insider Joe Lowry: "Buy LAC for the Argentinian mine, get the Nevada operations for free."



Our second small Lithium player choice is Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF). While not nearly as mature nor with as many industry relationships, it's very hard to not buy a few speculative shares and just tuck them away. Given that Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) just took a 99 million Canadian position in Nemaska, we could do worse. Nemaska is a nice speculative bet if one is willing to incur high risk for potential high reward (or loss).



Conclusion



Investors are a fickle lot. Few have patience. Once I was at a casino playing "Don't Pass" at the craps table. It's a rather simple strategy, but it has the best odds on the table. The gentlemen next to me was playing like a mad man and flying up and down in total chip value while I plodded along in my slow but steady style. He eventually lost all of his money and looked at me and said "you have the patience of a saint."

This brings us back to Lithium Americas. Right now we do not know what the stock will do in the short term, but when we look out a few years I think it looks promising but it will require some patience.



The company, of course, has risks. Lithium prices might drop, unexpected things will happen, but given the relationship with SQM and the support and expertise they bring to the table, I view the overall risk-to-reward as very favorable and have increased my holdings in the company.









Disclosure: I am/we are long LAC, NMKEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We also own Kidman Resources (KDR) which trades on the Australian stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.