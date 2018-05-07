Baidu: A Lot To Like

Baidu (BIDU) shares are still rallying since the company announced its most recent quarterly earnings on the 26th of April. The question remains whether the $2.25 earnings beat will be the catalyst for Baidu to finally break out of its trading range which it has been in since September of last year. Although margins have slipped over the past few years, Baidu still grew its turnover by almost 24% in its most recent quarter. This stock is pretty much priced to perfection considering the future earnings projections it possesses. However there was nothing in its recent earnings report to suggest that Baidu cannot meet if not exceed those expectations, both this year and next.

Currently, Baidu's earnings multiple may look high at 24.1 but it is still a good 20% behind its five-year average of 29.1. The absence of a dividend though is a drawback. therefore, if we were to do anything from the long side in this stock, it probably would be a small play and would involve options where our risk would be defined. First though, I want to go through the balance sheet. Companies expected to deliver strong double-digit annual earnings percentages growth can sometimes end up paying too much for that growth. If that's the case with Baidu, it will show up on its balance sheet.

Cash numbers are up over the past 12 months. Baidu announced $17.56 billion in the first quarter which was $2.04 billion up on the corresponding quarter of 12 months prior. Receivables fell to $824 million in Q1 which was encouraging. I don't like companies where receivables make up a tidy sum of the company's sales. In Q1 of last year, for example, receivables made up 54% of net sales. Now we are down to 25%. When receivables are too high, there's always a risk of not getting paid. The company's "current assets" came in at over $26.5 billion in Q1 which was well over $8 billion higher than the corresponding quarter last year We are going in the right direction here.

Current liabilities came in at exactly half the current assets take at $13.26 billion, meaning the current ratio came in at exactly 2 which was an improvement on how the 2017 ended up from a current assets/liabilities point of view.

On the non current assets side, I always like to look at the trends taking shape in the "Goodwill" as well as the "Intangible Assets" line items. Both are fine and there isn't much goodwill to be written off here at $2.51 billion. When we include the company's long-term investments, we get $42.83 billion for total assets. On the liability side, the only significant non-current liability is the company's long-term debt of almost $7 billion. When we add this to the current liabilities take, we get $20.79 billion as the firm's total liabilities. This means the company has more than $22 billion in equity, which even is bigger that the entire liabilities of the company, not to mind just the interest bearing debt. Furthermore company equity has risen by more than $7 billion over the last year. There's a lot to like here.

Baidu at its current share price has a similar valuation to what it had back in 2016 when the stock was about 20% cheaper. However the trends in its balance sheet really bode well for the future. Why? Well because we are finally seeing gross margins beginning to rise, which means we should see the company's assets return more earnings over time (return on assets). There's no point having a pristine balance sheet unless it can be leveraged. Over a trailing twelve money average, gross margins rose to 50.8% after the last quarter. This means the key profitability "return on assets" metric should now surpass 10% this fiscal year. Increasing equity combined with robust growth is exactly what the market wants to see. Many companies need to buy this growth through acquisitions and the like, but Baidu looks rock solid and is actually gaining equity. The question now is whether a breakout is in the cards or will shares pull back from short-term overbought conditions. We will decide on this one soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIDU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.