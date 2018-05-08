Abpro's IPO: Promising Team, But At An Early Stage

Many of the company’s employees were hired three years ago. I had a look at their LinkedIn profiles to provide information to my readers.

Introduction

Abpro Corp. (ABP) is the next biotechnology company raising capital through a new IPO. According to the Nasdaq exchange, Abpro will sell 4 million shares at $14 to $16 per share in order to obtain the maximum amount of $73.6 million. The company applied to list its common stock under the symbol “ABP,” and the IPO is expected for May 11, 2018.

The underwriters are quite prestigious. UBS Investment Bank, Nomura, Wells Fargo Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. are working for Abpro Corp.

As other authors have previously mentioned, the company is at an early stage for an IPO. I agree with this vision. ABP has many drug candidates, but none of them is at a clinical stage. With that in mind, I started due diligence on this name to assess the work done by the company before the IPO. I believe that my due diligence will provide valuable information to the investors buying shares in the new IPO.

Business History

ABP is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. The prospectus states that Abpro Corp. was founded in Delaware in August 2004 under the name IE LAB, Inc. It commenced operations in 2007 after the name was changed to Abpro Corporation. The entity is quite old, but I need to note before showing further proof that ABP’s business commenced to accelerate some years later. I believe that this feature is important to understand the stage of the company as of today.

ABP is focused on developing next-generation antibody therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from severe and life-threatening diseases. In particular, the company is specialized in novel antibody constructs for immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, and autoimmunity.

Technology And Product Candidates

The drug candidates of ABP are based in two platforms: DiversImmune and MultiMab. From the prospectus, the investors need to read the following about this new revolutionary technology:



Source: Prospectus

I would highlight the following important information about these platforms:

DiversImmune “has been used over the past 10 years to successfully generate antibodies for global pharmaceutical and research institutions against more than 300 different targets.” Source: Prospectus.

Since the business of ABP is based on this technology, I also had a look at the trademark for DIVERSIMMUNE, which was filed in 2017. I could also read that the first use in commerce date was November 17, 2015. The information is shown below:





Source: trademarks.justia.com

The trademark for “MultiMab,” was registered by another company in 2014. I could not find any connection between the owner of the trademark and ABP. Have a look at the name of this other company in the image below:

Source

Through DiversImmune and MultiMab platforms, ABP has been able to generate a considerable amount of antibody product candidates. Although the company still has no clinical-stage candidates, I believe that it has a lot of potential. Take a look at the number of candidates:

Source: Prospectus

The company’s lead product candidate is the ABP-100; a new generation of immuno-oncology TetraBi antibody targeting breast, gastric, and endometrial cancers. The Phase 1 clinical trials are expected to start in the first half of 2019. The company is working with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in this regard.

What’s the market for the ABP-100?

The new product is intended to offer a better option over the currently used HER2-directed therapies. According to the prospectus, the worldwide sale of these therapies in 2016 was worth $9.6 billion. With that in mind, please note that if the FDA approves this candidate, the stock jump will be memorable.

The other relevant candidate is ABP-201; a different TetraBi antibody model intended to treat vascular diseases of the eye, including DME and wet age-related macular degeneration. In 2016, alternatives to this candidate exceeded $8.8 billion. I found that ABP is working on this new product with a subsidiary of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN), which is a beneficial feature for the shareholders. The same applies to this case.

If the company is able to commercialize the ABP-201, the stock returns should be incredible. In order to read about the next developments of this product, please note that we will have to wait until 2019, as the clinical trials will not take place in 2018.

How long has the company been working? Analysis of the Employees

Abpro Corp. was founded in 2004, and the company commenced the business in 2007. We live in 2018, thus I initially believed that the company should have already worked for a long time on their research. Doesn’t look like this? Well, this does not seem the case.

I figured out during my due diligence process that most employees were hired 2-3 years ago. According to the prospectus, as of March 31, 2018, the company had 42 full-time employees. I visited the LinkedIn page of the company and found 35 workers registered including the CEO, the CFO, and the Chief Scientific Officer:





Source

Since the number of employees was not large, I visited each account to know the amount of time that they had dedicated to Abpro Corp. I found out that the average time spent in the company was 2.76 years. Take a look at the image below:

Source: LinkedIn

Out of 29 workers, two have been working with Abpro for the last two years, while three have worked for more than four years. All the other employees have spent less than three years in the company. Please note that I could not find information about the other 13 employees.

Has Abpro Corp. spent a considerable amount of time executing research? With the numbers in mind, I don’t believe so.

Does it mean that the company will fail? No, it only shows the stage at which the company is executing the IPO. Let’s say it like this. It is an early stage company as is shown in the prospectus. But, most early stage public companies that I review everyday have worked for a longer time before executing the initial public offering.

What are the consequences? I believe that this information is very valuable for investors. Once the IPO goes live, the traders need to take into account that Abpro Corp. may expend considerable amount of time researching before holding conversations with the FDA. As a result, I would not be expecting relevant news before 2019-2021, and the stock will not move much before. In sum, If you buy, don’t expect to get large returns in a short period of time.

The founders and the researchers are fantastic

With the previous thoughts being noted, I believe that the amount of smart and experienced people inside the firm is large. This is without doubt the most important asset of Abpro Corp.

Let’s begin with the founders. Ian Chan, chairman and chief executive officer, and Eugene Y. Chan, vice chairman, are the two executives who started Abpro Corp. Ian holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School, and an A.B. in Biology and Economics from Brown University.

Eugene Y. holds an A.B. in biochemical sciences from Harvard College summa cum laude. He was trained in medicine at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. In addition, he is also the owner of 60 patents and publications in the areas of biochemistry, diagnostics, and nucleic acid analysis.

Source

Source

On top of it, the prospectus reads that he has been featured in Esquire as Esquire magazine’s Best and Brightest, MIT Technology Review’s Top 100 Innovators.

The two brothers are not only bright, they also have previous expertise in creating biotechnological companies. They founded U.S. Genomics, focused on DNA sequencing in 1998 and raised as much as $55 million in private capital.

I believe in these investors. They seem to have not only the academic qualification to run a public company, but they have also shown a large amount of expertise. It does not mean that the product candidates will not be approved by the FDA, but it shows that proper research will be done with our hard-earned money.

The executives are also very qualified. I want to turn the attention to Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., the chief scientific officer, who was hired in March 2017. He was head of translational medicine at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK), lecturer and investigator at Harvard Medical School, and principal investigator at the Bauer Center for Genomics Research at Harvard University. He holds a Ph.D. in Macromolecular and Cellular Structure and Chemistry from The Scripps Research Institute.

The company also counts with executive directors with previous expertise in other publicly listed companies in the same area. There is Fred Driscoll, who has worked with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), and OXiGENE, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MATN). Finally, Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., is sitting on the Board of Directors and brings his expertise accumulated while working in Puretech Health plc (LSE: PRTC), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA), and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

Low Float

The following is an image showing the stakes owned by the stakeholders:

Source: Prospectus

A total of 72% of the shares outstanding is controlled by insiders, or venture firms. This means that the float is very reduced, which could lead to a lot of volatility in the share price. While option traders will appreciate this feature, I believe that it will increase the risk for retail investors. Be sure to note this fact if you intend to buy the stock.

As of today, the number of shareholders is also very low. The prospectus notes that there were only 44 stockholders as of December 31, 2017 . In my opinion, this feature shows that Abpro could have spent more time looking for financing before the IPO.

Financial Statements

The balance sheet is very clean; there is no financial debt, and there are no convertible notes, or any type of convertible debt. There are $14.52 million in cash, $17.14 million in total assets, and only total liabilities of $3.29 million:

Source: Prospectus

The total weighted-average common shares outstanding is equal to approximately 18 million. Thus, the total amount of cash after the IPO should be about $87.6 million, or cash per share of $4.8. The company is selling the shares at more than 3 times the cash per share. Other companies in the same area have sold shares at higher valuations.

The income statement can be seen below:

Source: Prospectus

With the company burning $12 million a year, in approximately 7 years, Abpro will surely need to raise more capital. Since the company will hire new personnel, I believe that the R&D expenses will increase in the future. Thus, new capital may be needed sooner; in the next four to five years. Investors need to check the potential stock dilution in this case.

My Take

The company is going very fast. The IPO should have occurred in 2019 or 2020, but the Chan brothers decided to do it before. Being a public company, it is quite expensive and may distract researchers and personnel. However, I don’t believe that they took a completely wrong decision. I cannot judge them since I don’t really know how the market will treat new IPOs in the next two years.

While I am not a buyer at $15-$17, I may have a look at the company right after the IPO. If there are no buyers in the open market, maybe the share price drops to interesting levels. In my opinion, the cash per share will be the most important ratio to study. In addition, I will also be looking at the reaction of the insiders. Since the company will not commence Phase 1 trials until 2019, their actions will be the most valuable information. I will not buy if I see these smart people selling stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.