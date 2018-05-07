Baytex Energy: How Differentials And Long-Term Oil Prices Affect The Company

Baytex's share price primarily reflects longer-term oil prices (rather than the $70 spot price), so reaching $7 to $8 USD again probably requires a $5 upward shift in the futures curve.

However, the WCS to WTI differential remains high, so Baytex may only average $35 USD for its heavy oil in 2018 despite WTI averaging in the high $60s.

Baytex is benefiting from LLS receiving a premium of around $3 to $4 above WTI in 2018. This allows Baytex's light oil and condensate to realize close to WTI prices.

Baytex Energy's (BTE) Q1 2018 report was solid and it appears to be on track to meet its full-year guidance. However, although near-term oil prices have substantially improved, the futures curve still points toward sub $60 oil by 2020. The weaker long-term oil prices are hampering the ability of Baytex's stock to get back up to $5-plus again.

Baytex's Q1 2018

Baytex's total production averaged 69,522 BOEPD during the quarter, essentially unchanged from Q4 2017. Baytex's liquids production was down 2% during Q1 2018 compared to Q4 2017, so that's something that should be monitored. Baytex appears to be on track to meet its full-year production guidance.

The cost side of things looks fairly good for Baytex, with operating costs and transportation costs both coming in at the low end of its annual guidance range. I had estimated that Baytex could deliver around $51 million USD in positive cash flow during 2018 and believe that remains a reasonable estimate for the year. Oil strip prices for 2018 have improved by a couple dollars since that article, but it also looks like I was slightly optimistic about Baytex's differentials, so an estimate of $50 million to $60 million USD in positive cash flow for 2018 appears possible at current strip.

LLS Differential

In 2017, LLS pricing averaged $53.26 USD per barrel, while Baytex realized $49.44 USD for its US light oil and condensate production. Baytex thus realized around $3.82 less than LLS for its US light oil and condensate. Baytex's Canadian light oil and condensate production realizes quite a bit less than the US prices, but only accounts for around 3% to 4% of the total light oil and condensate production, so it only reduces Baytex's averaged realized price for light oil and condensate by around 1%.

In Q1 2018, Baytex realized around $3.92 less than LLS for its US light oil and condensate, but since LLS traded for $4.20 above WTI, that meant it realized slightly more than WTI for the quarter.

2017 Q1 2018 LLS ($USD/Barrel) $53.26 $67.07 Realized Price For US Light Oil & Condensate ($USD/Barrel) $49.44 $63.15 Differential -$3.82 -$3.92

LLS futures are averaging around $3.22 above WTI for the remainder of the year, so Baytex seems likely to realize slightly less than WTI for its US light oil and condensate production for the full year, given that its realized price has averaged a bit under $4 less than LLS. After including Canadian light oil and condensate production, its total light oil and condensate production will probably end up realizing around $0.50 to $1.00 less than WTI. So with the current strip nearing $67 for 2018 WTI oil, Baytex's realized price should probably be pegged around $66 USD for its light oil and condensate production.

WCS Pricing

While Baytex has benefited a bit from LLS pricing improving relative to WTI, a sharp widening of the WCS to WTI differential seriously hurt its Q1 2018 results. WCS prices averaged $24.28 USD below WTI during Q1 2018, compared to $11.98 less than WTI in 2017. This resulted in WCS remaining at around 2017 levels in 2018 despite a $12 increase in WTI prices. In addition, Baytex's heavy oil received $12.24 USD less than WCS during the quarter, a greater discount than in 2017.

2017 Q1 2018 WTI ($USD/Barrel) $50.95 $62.87 WCS ($USD/Barrel) $38.97 $38.59 Realized Price For Heavy Oil ($USD/Barrel) $29.63 $26.35 Differential Versus WCS -$9.34 -$12.24

This situation should improve for the rest of 2018, however. The WCS to WTI discount is expected to be around $20 USD during the remainder of the year, so if Baytex can realize $10 USD less than WCS for its heavy oil during the rest of the year, it would be receiving around $38 USD per barrel at current strip during Q2 2018 to Q4 2018 (and averaging out to $35 USD per barrel for the full year).

Valuation

A commenter pointed out that I estimated back in December 2016 that Baytex was worth around $5 USD at $55 long-term oil, around $7 to $8 at $60 oil and around $3 at long-term oil of $50.

While WTI spot prices are around $70 USD now, oil futures are in fairly steep backwardation, with 2020 futures averaging around $58 USD and 2022 futures averaging around $53.

For Baytex to reach $7 to $8 USD again, I think the longer-term futures curve would probably need to move up around $5 and/or the market would need to be more comfortable that spot prices will remain noticeably above $60 for a prolonged period of time.

Conclusion

Baytex appears to be in decent shape with the current oil price situation, as it may be able to marginally increase production while also generating $50 million-plus in positive cash flow during 2018. However, Baytex's stock is hampered by long-term oil prices that have been largely range-bound for a while, as well as stubbornly high differentials for its Canadian oil. Baytex appears reasonably priced at the moment based on the futures curve for oil and the various differentials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.