How Metrics Make Investors Pay - Part II

Companies with long-term profit growth in the past are likely to have long-term profit growth in the future as well (Part II).

In part one, I argued that the most common metrics like p/e ratio, dividend yield, and even terms like "dividend aristocrats" are not capable to detect long-term profit growth - which is essential for a successful investment. Even worse: these approaches may be misleading, making stocks with low and unreliable long-term profit growth look like attractive buys.

In this part, I present the correlation-growth model (CGM) describing long-term profit growth. I will then try to proof that a strong correlation between long-term profit growth of the past and the future exists by showing the results of a backtest ranging from 1990 till today.

Back to the roots: Why historical profit growth matters

Since the stock market trades the future, you may ask if analyzing profit growth of the past makes any sense. It does. In a casino, playing red on a roulette wheel ten times in a row won't help you to predict what's coming next. But a company which increases its profits ten times a row has a significantly higher chance of doing so in the following year. This assumption stands in stark contrast to a company which has a mixed earnings history. In a competitive environment, generating profits requires effort - this doesn't occur coincidentally. Turning profits ten years in a row and more can be regarded as the financial manifest of an excellent business model, along with sound business processes, capable management, as well as with strong brands combined with market power.

Hence, the quest for a primary metric to detect long-term profit growth makes sense.

Profit growth rate

It may seem obvious to quantify long-term profit growth using increase rates. Yet, long-term profit growth needs to be reliable, and this cannot be ensured by connecting two points and calculating the average increase rate. What happened in-between these two points in time is an important factor. Have the earnings increased smoothly by a comparable rate, or was it more like riding a roller-coaster? In case of the latter, increased rates are misleading, as the example of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shows:

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

From 2007 to 2012, the five years' increased rate (CAGR) amounts to solid +11.3 %. Yet, moving one year forward, the 5 years' CAGR drops to -2.8 %. Applying the CAGR to companies with unreliable profits goes along the lines of gambling. Therefore, the CAGR alone doesn't serve as a key metric.

How to determine stable profit growth

The key to long-term profit growth is stability. Stable profit growth can be quantified by using correlations. These correlations range from -1 to +1. A "1" thus stands for a perfect match between time and profit. The profit basically looks like a line drawn by using a ruler. If the profit increases, then the correlation is positive, otherwise it is negative. A zero indicates no trend in profit growth at all - imagine a wave constantly going up and down.

Furthermore, stable profit growth signifies high correlation. The chart below presents the earnings history of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) with a correlation over two decades as high as +0.99 (only 15 years shown).

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Compare this to AT&T (NYSE:T), a popular dividend aristocrat, whose earnings correlation is only +0.18:

High correlation represents stable profit growth. My personal limit to finding proper high-quality stocks is +0.8, which is a limit exceeded by many successful companies. Hence, it is easy to build up a pleasantly diversified high-quality portfolio.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Earnings and cash flow correlations are predestined to be used as key metrics, because correlations translate stable, long-term profit growth into a single, easily understandable number.

Combining correlations and growth rates

The correlation describes the profit stability, but not the rate of profit growth: Stability of profit growth and profit growth rate are two different things. Luckily, these metrics can be combined to demonstrate a true picture of profit growth.

Yet, the combination of correlation and increase rates solely makes sense for companies with a stable profit growth, because otherwise, the profit increase rate is too unreliable, as we have seen using the example of Chevron above. Fortunately, companies with a stable profit growth are exactly the companies you should invest in.

The table below shows the dividend aristocrats of part I with disappointing capital gains within the last 10 years. Yet, this time, stability and increase rates of profit growth are also shown.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

It's striking that only Procter & Gamble has a high correlation of profit growth, but its profit increase rates over 5 and 10 years are close to zero. Most of the other dividend aristocrats have a low or even a negative profit correlation combined with very low increase rates. If the increase rates are high, they miss any validity because of lacking profit stability. That's the case for the 5-year increase rates of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

The combination of correlation and increase rates is called "Correlation-Growth-Model" or CGM in short. The term CGM is used in the following chapters, describing the benefits of this model for any long-term investor.

Benefits of the Correlation-Growth-Model (CGM)

Consideration of the essence

Instead of losing yourself in secondary metrics just as margins, debt, book values, dividends and so on, the CGM focuses on the essence: the long-term profit growth. Everything else is secondary and may be used afterwards to further limit the number of stocks according to your own strategy. But starting with secondary metrics is hazardous if long-term profit growth isn't considered.

Applicable on your own strategy

The CGM can be expanded by any secondary metrics you desire. Apart from this, the two metrics of the CGM alone are already flexible enough to be adjusted to your strategy. The increase rate determines the balance of yield and risk because companies with high increase rates tend to have a higher valuation than companies with lower growth rates.

A risk-averse investor probably prefers a combination of very high profit stability and low to medium profit increase, whereas a more risk-inclined investor also needs to keep an eye on high profit stability but rather invests in companies with high increase rates.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is an example of a high-quality stock with an annual profit increase of about 30 % within the last 5 years and an earnings correlation of 0.87:

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

In contrast, Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) is a rather conservative high-quality stock with an annual profit increase of just 4 % within the last 5 years and an earnings correlation of 0.96.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Easy to understand

Many valuation models follow a "take it or leave it approach". They are finalized, rigid, and consist of many more metrics, whose interpretations are based on assumptions which are often difficult to understand without further background knowledge. For example, Morningstar Moat focuses on Network Effect, Intangible Assets, Cost Advantage, Switching Costs, and Efficient Scale to find promising companies to invest in; the Piotroski F-Score even uses 9 different secondary metrics to find promising stocks. To understand all these metrics and how they relate to each other, it needs a deep dive into the very specific assumptions of each model. And if I'll ask you the following day about such a model's motivations and metrics, I am quite certain that you forgot some of that - at least I would.

The CMG, however, is waiting to be finalized by you according to your investment strategy. It limits itself on the essential, consists of two metrics only and should be easy to understand for non-professionals, too.

Psychological support

The CGM is easy to understand because its underlying logic can be drawn on a single chart as we have previously seen. Look at the earnings growth of Pepsi or Tencent above once again. You immediately grasp that these are high quality stocks. In contrast, it's much more difficult to get the big picture when looking at a table containing diverse secondary metrics.

It's much easier to believe in something you can see. Especially when the stock market tumbles, this belief can be regarded as a great psychological advantage since the risk of precipitous sales due to panic is reduced. This is basically the same reason why many investors focus on dividends and dividend related metrics. Cash received is something you can see as well.

Please remember: profit growth and dividend growth are no contradiction. Indeed, profit growth fosters sustainable dividend growth.

Applicable to all investing strategies

In general, each analysis method has its own investing strategy. The Piotroski F-Score, for example, was developed to find promising turnaround candidates of low or medium market capitalization. Others focus on dividend stocks by using dividend-related metrics only.

The CGM has its focus, too - profit growth. But this is no artificial limitation just like the focus on dividend stocks. The focus on profit growth is the least common denominator of all promising investment strategies. An investor buying stocks regardless of long-term profit growth is most often gambling.

Applicable to profit-related metrics and more

The CGM is profit growth-oriented. Yet, this does not mean that the CGM can be used for earnings only. Cash flow and revenue growth are examples which prove that the combination of correlation and increase rates is useful, too. Sometimes, moving away from earnings is even a must! Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is evaluated more effectively by using operating cash flows because earnings aren't Amazon's priority, yet:

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

The CGM can be used to describe dividend growth as well. As an example, the dividend yield of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is as high as 4.8 %, but its dividend stability (correlation) of +0.49 describes a rather unreliable dividend history:

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

In fact, the CGM describes dividend growth even better than common dividend metrics just as, for example, the number of years of dividend increase. SAP (NYSE:SAP) has only increased its dividends for 7 years in a row, but its dividend stability is higher than that of many dividend aristocrats because their dynamic of dividend increase can differ considerably over time. This will, in turn, lower the dividend stability.

Backtesting the CGM

So far, the explanation of the CGM was based on logical argumentation and non-representative examples to clarify the model itself. Critics may object that there is no correlation between long-term profit growth of the past and the future.

The relationship between the performance of the past and the future was already analysed. Back in 2008, Gurufocus showed that companies with "predictable and proven earnings" performed better in the future, additionally stressing the point that "past underperformance is a good indicator of future underperformance".

Yet, the CGM is not identical to Gurufocus's approach. Hence, own backtesting is needed. Doing so, I try to answer the following two questions:

Does stable profit growth translate in higher capital gains? Is stable profit growth of the past an indicator for stable profit growth in the future?

General setup and challenges

Backtesting is based on the data set of all stocks available on DividendStocks.Cash. The data set contains 620 stocks, mainly from North America and Western Europe, including some Asian and Australian stocks as well. Although in these regions combined tens of thousands of stocks exist, the 620 stocks available cover the bulk of the most popular stocks long-term investors are interested in. 570 out of these pay dividends.

This backtest suffers similar challenges as the analysis of Gurufocus. Mainly:

Dividend yields are not counted for investment returns

For simplicity, dividends are not considered. Gurufocus argued that "Since predictable companies tend to pay higher dividends and pay them more regularly, this bias favours the average return of non-predictable companies."

I would like to add that companies with stable profit growth tend to have higher dividend increase than companies with unstable profit growth.

Effects of corporate actions may not be fully adjusted

My data providers and I myself try to adjust both earnings, cash flows and prices. Yet, considering the long history of nearly 30 years used for this backtest, it is unlikely that all corporate actions were handled properly.

Survivorship bias

The backtest only considers stocks "which made it so far". Ignoring the companies which failed gives a false impression of a high probability of a successful turnaround in case of negative and unstable profit growth.

Preselection of stocks

The underlying dataset is far from complete regarding the total number of all traded stocks. Yet, the stocks available cover the bulk of large-cap stocks conservative investors are focused on. Additionally, well-performing mid-caps represent another part of the data set. The decision to add these stocks was - at least partly - based on stable long-term profit growth of the respective companies.

When it comes to the relationship of past and future profit growth, a self-fulfilling prophecy is avoided by analyzing a period of 30 years which is much longer than the period I consider for stock selection.

We are now prepared to search an answer for the first question:

Does profit stability correlate with capital gains?

Profit stability represents the core of the CGM. We mostly agree that profit increase correlates with capital gains. But does profit stability translate in capital gains as well?

The following analyses are based on 602 stocks for which profit history starting from 1st of January 2008 is available either for earnings or operating cash-flows. The analyzed period is from 01/01/2008 to 04/30/2018. Within this period, the average capital gain (CAGR) of S&P 500 was 6.5 %. The corresponding CAGR of the stocks analysed was 8.9%. The origin of the sample's outperformance was explained by the way I preselect stocks above.

Let's consider the correlation of profit increase and capital gains first. How does profit increase (CAGR) of earnings per share (EPS) relate to capital gains?

Profit Increase (CAGR EPS) Capital Gains % > 25% 19.5% > 10% - 25% 13.3% > 5% - 10% 9.1% > 0% - 5% 4.9% <0 - -10% 0.4% < -10% 0.4% Total 8.9%

Table 1: Relationship between profit increase (EPS) and capital gains

We see what we expected. Higher profit increase translates in higher capital gains.

EPS are subject to extraordinary events and accounting issues. Hence, operating cash flows (OCF) can be used as an alternative to measure long-term profit increase of a company. How does the increase of OCF correlate with capital gains?

Profit Increase (CAGR OCF) Capital Gains % > 25% 18.2% > 10% - 25% 14.5% > 5% - 10% 10.2% > 0% - 5% 6.2% <0 - -10% 2.0% < -10% 1.0% Total 8.9%

Table 2: Relationship between profit increase (OCF) and capital gains

Basically, a second confirmation what we already knew: profit increase leads to capital gains.

More interesting: how does profit stability correlate with capital gains? Is profit stability as closely linked to capital gains as profit increase? The analysis below is based on EPS.

Profit Stability (EPS) Capital Gains % > 0.7 12.8% 0.5 - 0.7 8.9% 0 - 0.5 5.0% 0 - -0.5 2.1% < -0.5 -2.2% Total 8.9%

Table 3: Relationship between profit stability (EPS) and capital gains

The result indicates that higher profit stability translates into higher capital gains as well as profit increase does.

In the analysis below, EPS is replaced by OCF.

Profit Stability (OCF) Capital Gains % > 0.7 13.2% 0.5 - 0.7 8.2% 0 - 0.5 6.1% 0 - -0.5 3.4% < -0.5 -0.6% Total 8.9%

Table 4: Relationship between profit stability (OCF) and capital gains

The strong correlation between profit stability and capital gains is confirmed.

We've seen that both profit increase and profit stability correlate with capital gains. Is it possible to explain capital gains in more detail by using both profit increase and profit stability? The table below examines this question based on EPS. In parenthesis shown are the number of stocks concerned.

Capital Gains % Profit Increase (CAGR EPS) Profit Stability (EPS) < -10% <0 - -10% > 0% - 5% > 5% - 10% > 10% - 25% > 25% Total % > 0.7 2.9% (1) 6.1% (29) 10.1% (111) 14.1% (164) 22.6% (31) 12.8% (336) 0.5 - 0.7 -1.2% (1) 4.8% (16) 8.8% (23) 12.9% (13) 17.0% (3) 8.9% (56) 0 - 0.5 7.7% (1) 1.6% (21) 4.3% (30) 6.3% (15) 8.6% (16) 8.3% (5) 5.0% (88) 0 - -0.5 1.9% (13) 3.1% (26) 4.1% (16) -5.0% (4) -4.9% (3) -0.3% (2) 2.1% (64) < -0.5 -0.6% (23) -3.9% (21) -2.2% (44) Total 0.4% (37) 0.4% (70) 4.9% (91) 9.1% (153) 13.3% (196) 19.5% (41) 8.9% (588)

Table 5: Capital gains as a result of profit increase (EPS) and stability

As expected, the companies with least profit increase and profit stability yield the worst returns for investors and vice versa. More interesting: high profit increase, combined with low profit stability, returns low capital gains, too. In extreme cases, 25% profit increase results in capital losses!

Südzucker (OTCPK:SUEZY) serves as an example how the earnings history of a company with profit increase of more than 25% and negative profit stability looks like:

Source: DividendStocks.Cash.

The table below shows the same analysis based on operating cash-flows instead of earnings:

Capital Gains % Profit Increase (CAGR OCF) Profit Stability (OCF) < -10% <0 - -10% > 0% - 5% > 5% - 10% > 10% - 25% > 25% Total % > 0.7 4.0% (1) 8.3% (35) 10.8% (103) 15.5% (129) 21.6% (19) 13.2% (287) 0.5 - 0.7 5.6% (39) 7.8% (15) 14.8% (16) 10.3% (4) 8.2% (74) 0 - 0.5 -3.8% (3) 3.3% (22) 6.9% (44) 9.0% (17) 8.3% (13) -5.2% (1) 6.1% (100) 0 - -0.5 6.2% (7) 3.4% (39) 2.1% (16) 5.9%

(1) 2.8%

(4) 3.4% (67) < -0.5 -0.4% (17) -0.6% (31) -2.7% (1) -0.6% (49) Total 1.0% (27) 2.0% (93) 6.2% (135) 10.2% (136) 14.5% (162) 18.2% (24) 8.9% (577)

Table 6: Capital gains as a result of profit increase (OCF) and stability

Again, stable and increasing profits based on operating cash flows return the highest capital gains.

To conclude, profit stability is related to capital gains as is profit increase. Furthermore, profit stability and profit increase combined explain capital gains in more detail than each of these metrics in isolation.

Is long-term profit stability of the past an indicator for future profit stability?

To answer this question, we create a cluster of companies with high profit stability in the past and analyse how profit stability behaved in the following years. The cluster is comprised of companies with profit stability of 0.7 and above within the period from 01/01/1990 to 04/30/1998. The objective is to examine what happened to these companies from 05/01/1998 to 04/30/2008 and 05/01/2008 till 04/30/2018 (today). Was stable profit growth preserved? Two clusters were created. A cluster based on EPS containing 142 companies and an OCF-based cluster counting 133 companies.

The first analysis examines the cluster based on EPS:

Profit Stability (EPS) 1990 - 1998 1998 - 2008 2008 - today >= 0.7 142 (100%) 87 (61%) 86 (61%)

Table 7: Does stable profit growth last (EPS)?

The result is interesting. After a drop to 61%, the number of companies with high profit growth remains stable. Note that the companies in the two last decades are not identical. Some companies lost high profit stability in the second decade and regained it in the third decade, while other companies lost profit stability in the third decade for the first time.

Below are some popular companies that took a serious beat in profit stability (EPS) in the early 2000s, including the information if they found back to high profit stability or not:

Company Symbol 1990-1998 1998-2008 2008-today Recovered? Electronic Arts Inc EA 0.91 -0.55 0.94 Yes General Electric GE 0.96 0.32 -0.83 No Intel Corp INTC 0.97 0.11 0.73 Yes Leggett & Platt LEG 0.98 -0.59 0.91 Yes Oracle ORCL 0.94 0.49 0.93 Yes AT&T T 0.83 -0.23 0.18 No

Table 8: Popular companies losing high profit stability in the second decade

The table below repeats the analysis of table 7 based on OCF.

Profit Stability (OCF) 1990 - 1998 1998- 2008 2008 - today >= 0.7 133 (100%) 91 (68%) 80 (60%)

Table 9: Does stable profit growth last (OCF)?

We notice a linear degradation of profit stability over time. Yet, 60% of all companies with stable earnings in the prior millennium keep high stable profits today. This closely matches the earnings-based analysis in table 7.

Next, we try to better understand what happened to the companies losing high profit stability. Did most of these companies keep at least a medium profit stability? The table below shows how the 142 companies with stable profit growth (EPS) in the nineties behaved from 1998 to 2008.

Profit Stability (EPS) Number of companies Percentage > 0.7 87 61.3% > 0.5 - 0.7 20 14.1% > 0 - 0.5 21 14.8% - 0.5 - 0 9 6.3% < -0.5 5 3.5% Total 142 100.0%

Table 10: What happened to high stable profit growth companies in 1998-2008 (EPS)

The degradation of profit stability is mostly soft. About 90% of all companies with stable profit in the nineties kept positive profit stability. 75% kept a profit stability of more than 0.5.

The table below reveals the fortune of the same companies one decade later from 2008 to today:

Profit Stability (EPS) Number of companies Percentage > 0.7 86 60.6% > 0.5 > 0.7 16 11.3% > 0 - 0.5 16 11.3% -0.5 - 0 16 11.3% < -0.5 8 5.6% Total 142 100.0%

Table 11: What happened to high stable profit growth companies in 2008 to today (EPS)

The share of companies degrading to negative profit stability increases from less than 10% to 17%. Yet, slightly more than 70% of the companies still have profit stability above 0.5. And 60% remains above 0.7.

Does OCF instead of EPS change anything? The table below shows what happened from 1998 to 2008:

Profit Stability (OCF) Number of companies Percentage > 0.7 91 68.4% > 0.5 - 0.7 20 15.0% > 0 - 0.5 15 11.3% -0.5 - 0 4 3.0% < -0.5 3 2.3% Total 133 100.0%

Table 12: What happened to high stable profit growth companies in 1998-2008 (OCF)

Resilience of profit stability is slightly higher based on OCF. Only about 5% of all companies turned to negative profit stability.

What happened in the next decade?

Profit Stability (OCF) Number of companies Percentage > 0.7 80 60.2% > 0.5 - 0.7 13 9.8% > 0 - 0.5 23 17.3% -0.5 - 0 10 7.5% < -0.5 7 5.3% Total 133 100.0%

Table 13: What happened to high stable profit growth companies in 2008 to today (OCF)

With 60%, the number of companies keeping high profit stability remains unchanged compared to EPS. And again, about 70% of all companies keep a profit stability above 0.5.

Profit stability matters

I showed that capital gains are not only related to profit increase but to profit stability as well and that profit increase and profit stability combined explain capital gains better than each metric in isolation.

In a second step, I showed that profit stability tends to stay for most stocks not only in the next but even two decades later. Although there is no certainty, neither in the stock market nor anywhere else about the future, it's valid to conclude that a diversified portfolio of stable profit growing companies has best prospects to perform well in future.

Conclusion

The CGM as a theory explains why profit stability and increase matter. Backtests verify the meaning of profit stability and increase for capital gains and proof that high profit stability tends to persist.

Focusing on profit stability and profit increase means focusing on the essential. Any investor doing so will benefit from capital gains and growing dividends in the years to come. Even though some companies inevitably will fail, the majority won't. After 20 years and more, continuously successful companies multiply their market value, greatly overcompensating any losses from the minority of companies running out of luck.

