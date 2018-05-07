ConocoPhillips Seems Overbought Now

The stock price has reached a level not seen since May 2015, and it is perhaps time to take some profit off.

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is positive on a yearly basis and represents $2.526 Billion ("TTM"). The company recorded a first-quarter FCF of $864 million in 1Q'18.

The results came with a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit which earned favorable responses from many analysts this time.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) is an oil company that I like mainly because of its broad assets portfolio and projects pipeline. The potential for steady profit is quite apparent, given the robust future growth and the likelihood of a further increase of shareholder dividend in 2018, primarily with oil prices climbing well over $70 a barrel.

During the last quarter results, I recommended a cautious accumulation in the low 50s, and I am glad it had paid off handsomely. However, the stock price has reached a level not seen since May 2015, and it is perhaps time to take some profit off short term - between 20% and 30% - and hold a few months before deciding on a new strategy based on the future oil price outlook. ConocoPhillips should be considered as a long-term hold.

Quick presentation

The company has remodeled itself as many other oil businesses have done the past few years. Lately, ConocoPhillips divested non-essential assets in Canada/USA to finance a stronger presence in the USA.

ConocoPhillips sold large chunks of its gas assets in the US shale for a total estimated at over $16 billion in 2017. It used this cash to reduce long-term debt to a more reasonable level, to increase exploration CapEx and to buy back a significant number of its shares, as we will see below.

The gas assets remaining will account for less than 10% of the company's total portfolio.

ConocoPhillips owns a global portfolio covering five different parts of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,269K Boe/d in Q1'18 (excluding Libya):

Unconventional assets: Montney in Canada and Bakken, Niobrara, Delaware and Eagle Ford basins in the USA. COP has ~8 BBOE in oil resource. Conventional assets: Alaska North Slope, Offshore UK, and Norway, Bohai Bay in China and Corridor/Gumusut/Malakai in Indonesia and Malaysia. COP has ~4 BBOE in oil resource. LNG & Oil sands: Surmont in Canada, Northfield in Qatar and Australia with Darwin LNG and APLNG. COP has ~3 BBOE in oil resource. The recent deals in Alaska: ConocoPhillips acquired a stake in Western North Slope of Alaska from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) and completed its retreat from the Cook Inlet region by selling its Kenai LNG operations to Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) on Jan. 31, 2018. Willow discovery last year in Alaska. "Willow could produce up to 100K Boe/d. Assuming timely permit approvals and competitive project economics, initial commercial production could occur as early as 2023. ConocoPhillips has a 78% working interest in the discovery, and Anadarko Petroleum holds the remaining 22%."

ConocoPhillips announced that it intends to acquire Anadarko's 22% non-operating stake in the Western North Slope of Alaska, and its interest in the Alpine pipeline for $400 million.

Note: The company has defined a low sustaining CapEx of $3.5 billion for 2018-2020.

ConocoPhillips - The raw numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.00 8.66 7.51 6.77 5.02 5.58 6.52 7.25 7.77 8.88 7.20 8.74 8.96 Net Income in $ Billion 0.27 -0.18 -1.07 -3.45 -1.47 -1.07 -1.04 -0.04 0.59 3.44 0.42 1.58 0.89 EBITDA $ Billion 1.98 2.45 0.77 -2.40 0.30 1.00 1.11 2.37 2.06 -2.43 2.51 7.56 1.96 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.4% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.5% 38.7% 5.8% 18.1% 9.9% EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 -0.15 -0.87 -2.78 -1.18 -0.86 -0.84 -0.03 0.47 -2.78 0.34 1.28 0.75 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.07 1.97 1.93 1.60 0.42 1.26 1.28 1.44 1.79 1.75 1.06 2.48 2.40 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 3.33 2.41 2.17 2.14 1.82 1.13 0.92 1.00 0.97 1.02 1.09 1.52 1.54 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1264 -433 -240 -541 -1400 126 364 444 824 731 -33 964 864 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.66 3.81 2.41 2.37 5.17 4.15 4.32 3.66 3.36 11.80 11.69 10.10 7.05 Total Debt in $ Billion 22.5 24.9 24.9 24.9 29.5 28.7 28.7 27.3 26.4 23.5 21.0 19.7 17.1 Dividend per share in $ 0.730 0.730 0.740 0.740 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.285 0.285 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.25 1.24 1.24 1.24 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.24 1.22 1.20 1.19

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter 2018 earnings of $0.888 billion, or $0.75 per share, compared with first-quarter 2017 earnings of $0.586 billion, or $0.47 per share.

Excluding special items, first-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings were $1.1 billion, or $0.96 per share, compared with a first-quarter 2017 adjusted loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.14) per share.

Earnings were higher compared with the 1Q'2017 due primarily to higher realized prices, reduced depreciation expense, and lower exploration expense. COP earned $445 million in Alaska in the first quarter of 2018, representing more than half of its net earnings of $888 million.

Donald E. Wallette, Jr., the CFO, said on the conference call:

[C]ompared to the prior quarter, adjusted earnings improved almost $600 million due to higher commodity prices, lower depreciation expense and reduced operating costs. Compared to the year ago quarter, adjusted earnings improved by over $1.3 billion, driven by a 40% improvement in realizations and about a 30% reduction in depreciation expense.

ConocoPhillips had a very successful strategy in 2017. The company generated a total of approximately $14 billion of cash in proceeds and used about $11 billion of these divestitures to cut debt and to implement a shares buyback.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Organic free cash flow for Conoco is positive on a yearly basis and represents $2.526 billion ("TTM"). COP recorded a first-quarter FCF of $864 million in 1Q'18.

Free cash flow is critical evidence that we should always evaluate when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if we want to view the business model as viable. Equally, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt, and pay for future share buybacks. In the first quarter, the company has repurchased a $500 million of stock and is on track for a total buyback of $2 billion in 2018.

The dividend is now $1.14 per share which represents $1.35 billion annually which is manageable. COP has passed the FCF test.

3 - Oil production in K Boe/d

Detail: Production in Lower 48.

Oil equivalent production was 1,269K Boe/d in the first-quarter down 20.3% from a year ago and up 1% sequentially.

The decrease in production which averaged 1,593K boe/d until 1Q'17 is due to asset sales (Alaska, Canadian assets, normal field decline, etc.).

1 - The lower big three unconventional

Assets produced 250K Boe/d in 1Q'18 (with 163K Boe/d in the Eagle Ford) from 236K Boe/d in 4Q'17 or an increase of 5.9% sequentially. The company also acquired early lifecycle unconventional acreage in the Austin Chalk of central Louisiana.

The Permian segment is expected to have a production of 330K Boe/d in 2020 (the most prominent increase will be in Delaware basin), while the Bakken will remain flat at 70K Boe/d.

Production at the end of 2018 is expected to be 300K Boe/d.

Surmont in Canada continued solid production this quarter gearing up for full capacity.

2 - Offshore segment

ConocoPhillips is also active in the Gulf of Mexico. The North Sea, China, and Indonesia.

COP completed six-well exploration and appraisal drilling program in Alaska during 1Q'18.

3 - ConocoPhillips and the LNG Segment

Note: Despite a good presence in the USA, ConocoPhillips's international presence is essential. Therefore, COP is more correlated to the Brent crude price than the WTI price.

4 - Net debt

The debt was reduced by ~$2.7 billion in 1Q'18; $15 billion target accelerated to YE 2018.

Net debt is about $10.05 billion (total cash of $7.09 billion).

Reducing the debt is one priority for the company, and Donald E. Wallette, Jr. said on the conference call:

Given the improved outlook for the business and our current cash balances, we intend to accelerate our debt reduction by additional $3 billion this year, thus achieving our leverage target a year early.

5 - ConocoPhillips's production guidance

The company increased full-year 2018 production guidance to 1,200K to 1,240K Boe/d to indicate first-quarter outperformance and a change in disposition assumptions. These and other improvements more than offset the impact from a third-party gas pipeline in Malaysia that is now expected to be out of service for the remaining of the year.

Commentary and technical analysis

The results came with a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit which earned favorable responses from many analysts this time, and the market reacted positively to the news.

However, it is now evident that the stock has reached a rich valuation and will have a hard time to continue this positive momentum unless oil prices can reach $80 per barrel soon, which is not likely. COP is now trading at the same level as May 2015. While I believe COP is an excellent long-term choice, I recommend trading about 25% of your holding based on the technical analysis to pinpoint overbought and oversold situations.

The second quarter production guidance is 1,170K to 1,210K Boe/d, which is slightly lower than the first-quarter production. This forecast reinforces my thinking that the stock will probably retrace, and it is perhaps time to take some profit off. The technical analysis is confirming my thought.

Technical analysis (short term)

COP is forming a broadening ascending wedge pattern. The ascending broadening wedge is a chart pattern that can be traded in several ways; either as a bullish/bearish breakout or with a swing trading strategy. This pattern is indicating that volatility is rising and odds of an upward breakout are just a bit lower than a downward one. The line resistance is about $69.25 (sell flag) with an intermediate support line at $60.25 (Buy flag) and potentially test of the support pattern at $56.

