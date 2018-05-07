Arista Networks: Ignore The Noise

There's nothing wrong with the company's growth prospects and the weakness in its shares is largely unwarranted.

Arista (ANET) just posted a yet-another set of fantastic earnings report. It beat the street’s revenue and EPS forecasts once again. In fact, this was actually the 17th straight quarter in which the networking stalwart registered 30%-plus growth in sales on a year-on-year basis. In spite of its remarkable results, Arista’s shares crashed by more than 10% on Friday on concerns that its growth momentum would slow down over the course of FY18. But this decline isn’t necessarily warranted or justified. There's reason to believe that the recent dip in its shares only presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, image license purchased by author)

Ignore the noise

Let me start by saying that Arista’s latest set of financial results were absolutely spectacular. Not only did the company manage to beat the street’s estimates, but it seems like its growth momentum accelerated over the period. This aspect of Arista’s business isn’t quite apparent if we just glance over its earnings report without digging deeper into it. The chart attached below should put things in perspective. I suppose it only goes to show that markets are inefficient and tend to overreact from time to time.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Data from MarketXLS, "g" stands for guidance)

Fact of the matter is that Arista’s sales growth in Q1 FY18 was actually higher than the respective Q1 figures from the preceding two years and nobody seems to have mentioned this. Making matters worse, its shares witnessed a massive sell-off largely because its management gave rather conservative guidance. Conventional wisdom would suggest that unless there’s something wrong with operations, soft guidance should be met with softness in the concerned company’s shares and not with a sell-off in excess of 10%.

The chart attached above provides us with another insight into the company’s growth momentum. Yes, its sales growth has been guided to cool down over the course of FY18. The company’s management did say during their latest conference call that their sales growth would average out at around 25% in the next three quarters. But can this guidance figure alone justify the substantial sell-off in its shares? I don’t think so.

Rather than going with the crowd and sounding the alarm bells, there are a couple of takeaways that investors should rather be focused on. The company has tough comparables to begin with. The chart attached above would indicate that Arista has grown its sales at 40%-plus rates in Q2, Q3 and Q4 in the past fiscal year. So, if it’s guiding a 25% growth for the remainder of FY18, then it essentially means it will be growing its revenues on top of already stellar results from the past year. This doesn’t even remotely suggest that Arista has started to face headwinds from operational or competitive standpoints.

Secondly, it seems like Arista’s management gave out rather conservative guidance for the remainder of FY18. Here’s an excerpt from the company’s latest earnings call:

I think what you should take away from this is, while we have a great dealer visibility to the near future, which is one or two quarters, the spending for the entire year or subsequent quarters involves a lot of moves and shifts, and networking is still a very small piece of their CapEx. So, we continue to understand those use cases. Anshul and the team are very intimately involved, and we have no reason to believe that we aren't technically or business-wise in strong partnerships. But we will only know more, say, for Q4 around Q2 or Q3. So, that's what's really hard to predict and we try not to. Sometimes they don't know and that's why we don't know either. - Jayshree Ullal - Arista Networks.

Its management explicitly noted during the conference call that they don’t have much visibility into its Q4 yet. So, rather than extrapolating historical growth rates, it seems like management chose to assign lower growth rates for periods where they lack full visibility. I suppose it amounts to conservative guidance at best. But the broad swath of market participants sold off the company’s shares anyway, almost as if:

They have more visibility than the management itself, and/or; They believe the management is lying, and/or; The know that Arista is starting to face operational headwinds.

Quite clearly, there's no evidence to back any of the above statements so I suppose the sell-off can be considered an extreme market overreaction, and a buying opportunity at best.

Is Arista Misunderstood?

With that said, there’s another thing that caught my attention when reading the company’s earnings call transcript. It seems like the community of “professional” analysts (the bigshot guys on fancy pay packages who assign buy or sell ratings) don’t seem to have a full understanding of the company’s operations either.

Here’s what Mitch Steves from RBC Capital asked during the conference call:

So, given the cloud vertical is supposed to be kind of the fastest growing and largest piece, when do we expect the margins to actually increase given the hyperscale guys typically buy the higher-end products?

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista, responded by saying:

Our cloud gross margins are driven by volume, and volumes drive lower prices and therefore lower gross margins to us. So our cloud titan margin is significantly below the corporate average.

This sounded like a basic concept of economics, one that a college professor would regurgitate in ECON101 lectures. I’m sure Mitch is an extremely smart guy who probably just misunderstood Arista’s operational dynamics. But this certainly begs the question - what if the recent sell-off in Arista’s shares was caused by a market-wide misunderstanding about its growth prospects?

After all, Arista doesn’t reveal a segment-wise breakdown of its results on regular intervals. So I suppose it’s easy to miscalculate the extent of its growth potential or to evaluate the strength of its business verticals.

Your takeaway

One might argue that Arista’s shares are overvalued now that its sales are projected to grow at a much slower pace over the course of FY18. But that’s not necessarily the case here. The following chart, which was compiled using analyst projections for upcoming quarters, should put things in perspective. Arista’s shares seem to be trading at vastly lower multiples compared to their prior levels.

ANET EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

With that said, I’d like to remind readers there's no evidence to suggest that Arista is starting to face operational headwinds. The company isn’t yet done with 100G launches, so the pending releases should bolster its revenue growth over the course of FY18. Arista also is simultaneously working on its 400G product pipeline so it would be able to transition to industry-leading products just as the 100G-market starts becoming commoditized. This can potentially further drive its sales and ASPs higher. I suppose that until there’s a credible threat to the company’s operational positioning, or to its growth trajectory, long-term investors should just stay invested in the company and ignore the short-term noise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.