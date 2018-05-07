Chevron: I Was Wrong

As oil prices return to the $60s. Chevron (CVX) continues to execute well. With the latest dividend increase being larger than I expected, the current market price represents a good value and an opportunity for dividend growth investors to get a good deal on this dividend champion.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Chevron back at the end of last November. At the time, the market was having a negative reaction to what I saw as a pretty good Q3 earnings report. I noted that oil prices were up modestly, that cash flow had been increasing and was positive, and that not only was the dividend safe it was safer than it had been in several years. I also noted that the market's negative reaction to this good news kept the share price of CVX at a very good value. Below, I show the calculations I used to arrive at the buy price of $129 I had for CVX in November 2018.

A note on what my buy price means

I have noted in several recent comment threads that some readers are unclear as to what various Seeking Alpha contributors mean when they say a stock is a buy (and even more so when it is a strong buy) and what contributors mean when they give a buy price. I think it is important to be very clear to readers exactly what I mean. I don't want someone to lose money because they made a decision on a stock based on my failure to explain to them why I thought the stock was a good or bad investment.

While some of this is explained in the disclaimer text at the bottom of all of my articles, it's boilerplate and it's not often read. I know I rarely read such text carefully. So, let me be very clear as to what I mean when I say a stock is a good investment and what I mean when I set a buy price. I buy stocks to partner with a company that I think can sustain and increase the dividend it is paying. I have 4 key characteristics I look for to make that judgement: growing markets or revenues, growing profits or cash generation, handling debt well, and a history of growing dividends. Since I buy stocks to get the dividends, I set my buy price based on the dividends I project the company will be able to pay. That's why I use a DDM (Discounted Dividend Model) calculation to get a price. My buy price is based on how much I am willing to pay to get that dividend stream. It is not a prediction of where the price will go. My investment strategy doesn't depend on price movement. The only time I will make predictions on future share prices is when I use Implied Volatility from option contract to predict a likely range of prices (and really, it's not me making the prediction, it's the folks who bought or sold the option contract I am looking at who made that prediction).

What new information do we have now?

As a dividend growth investor, I find dividend increase announcements very important. On April 25th, Chevron announced* that the dividend would be increased to $1.12 a quarter. In the interests of being forthright and honest when I get calls wrong, I must admit that I was very wrong about my predicted dividend growth. I modeled my buy price on the next dividend increase being only a penny a share per quarter. The dividend went up 4 times the amount of my woefully short prediction.

*Author's update dated May 7, 2018: I was wrong again, the dividend increase was announced on January 31st.

It's no secret that oil prices have been low over the last few years. Prices are beginning to return to more normal levels as I pointed out back in November, and they are even higher now. A large portion of Chevron's revenues and earnings come from selling the oil it extracts from its wells, so higher oil prices mean more revenue and higher earnings (all other things being equal). The YChart® above shows gradually improving trend in oil prices over the last year.

On April 27th, Chevron presented its Q1 earnings report. Below I include slides from this presentation that I think best show how Chevron is doing now and will do in the near future.

Cash flow from operations and FCF (Free Cash Flow) are two metrics of profitability that are important in having the hard cash to pay and grow the dividend. Shown in the slide above are average quarterly numbers for both from 2016 and 2017 and the numbers for Q1 of 2018. It's clear that 2016 wasn't a good year, especially with negative free cash flow. It's a very good sign that Q1 FCF is over $4 billion which easily exceeds the dividend payments of $2.1 billion. The new and increased dividend is fully covered.

The slide above shows where the extra earnings came from that led to the ~35% higher earnings for the latest quarter over last year. As I expected, given higher oil prices, most of the increase comes from upstream operations. I am actually a little surprised that margins seem to have improved in the downstream business, but I consider that an additional positive sign.

While revenues and profits tend to go up when prices increase, that might not happen if the total volume sold declines. So, the slide above is additional good news, with a 4.5% growth in volumes. One item I looked at last year as a positive was that this year a second train would be brought on-line at Wheatstone. The slide above indicates that this is still on schedule to happen. Gorgon and Wheatstone between them have already produced around 269 MBOED. A lot of cash went into those two projects, so it's good to see them producing cash rather than consuming it.

Q1 2018 is yet another good quarter for Chevron. Operations keep improving cash flow and oil prices are still increasing (even if slowly). The dividend is safer than it has been in a long time as the 4 cents a quarter increase proves. At the right price, this is a good company to own.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see has a 31-year history of increasing the dividend paid out each year. I will use the current dividend annualized, $4.48, as the dividend to be paid out over the next 12 months. I will continue to use 3% as the rate I expect the dividend to be increased (even though the latest increase was a little higher than that). I will also use 3% as the terminal dividend growth rate. To be conservative, I will also predict that next year's increase will be only a penny a quarter under the assumption that management will want to allow the payout ratio to improve. While oil prices have had a nice run of increases of late, I won't count on that for next year.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream is $132.94. Of late, due to instabilities and uncertainties in the oil markets, I wanted a discount to that value to give me an additional margin of safety. I am comfortable reducing that discount to 5%, which sets my buy price at anything under $127.

With the current market price being under $126 and the current yield above 3.5%, I think CVX represents a good opportunity for many dividend growth investors. There isn't a lot of room below my buy price, so this good deal might not last long.

Can options help?

With my buy price less than $2 above the current market price, options can help in getting a better deal.

Source: www.capitaloneinvesting.com

I like the May 18th monthly expiration date as it offers several attractive option contracts. And with such a close date, one won't have to wait long, so prices are likely to not change as much.

On the call side, I like both the $126 and $127 strike price call contracts. Either will work for either a covered call (when you already own the shares) or a buy-write (where you buy the shares and then sell a call contract on those shares). As I like to keep the shares, I like the $127 strike price contract better as it's less likely to result in the shares being called away and your total profit is some $0.60 or more higher if the shares do get called away.

On the put side, I like the $126 and $125 strike price put contracts. In both cases, the net price will be below the current market price, so it's just a matter of trading off between higher upfront payments and higher chance of getting the shares.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see continuing growth in cash flows. I also want to see continued growth in volumes. And to support that growth in volume, I want to see the second train at Wheatstone come online on schedule. Chevron hasn't always done a good job over the last few years keeping big projects on schedule, so I think it's important that Wheatstone finishes on time.

Conclusion

Chevron has struggled over the last few years between low oil prices and it's having some very large projects in the middle of development. Most of those big projects are now online and oil prices are well up off of their lows. Q1 of 2018 is another well executed quarter and shows that Chevron is again growing. With the dividend now fully supported and a solid increase in the dividend, CVX represents a good bargain at the current market price for dividend growth investors.

