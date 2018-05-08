Merck Wastes No Time Waiting For End Results, Files For Approval Immediately

Recently, Merck (MRK) unveiled that it had filed an sBLA based on a phase 3 study in front-line lung cancer patients. This quick filing could give the big pharma a lead in obtaining quicker approval for this indication. This is just another potential quick approval that could put Merck on top over Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in the lung cancer space. I think that Keytruda is coming close to obtaining greater sales over Opdivo this year. These types of news, like the one reported this past week, only add more strength to Keytruda in the marketplace. That's why I believe that Merck is a strong buy.

Wasting No Time

Merck recently released details from its phase 3 study known as KEYNOTE-407. This study was testing Keytruda in combination with carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy) as first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sNSCLC). Why would Merck decide to rush an sBLA filing for Keytruda in this setting? Well, simply because at an interim analysis it was concluded that the secondary endpoint of the study, overall response rate (ORR), was met. I have to side with Merck on quickly filing for approval based on this endpoint. I believe it did so, because it is likely confident about the other dual endpoints being successful as well. Not only that, but it doesn't hurt to start the process of filing an sBLA early on, instead of waiting until the study is completed. I mean it was stated that Merck could possibly have data from KEYNOTE-407 before the ASCO 2018 annual meeting and possibly at the meeting as well. It is planning to present the results from the KEYNOTE-407 study there. It would be a huge bonus if it could reveal additional endpoint data before this ASCO meeting, which takes place in June of every year.

Change In the Race

When both Keytruda and Opdivo hit the market, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the upper hand with its drug. That's because Opdivo has always been outselling Keytruda ever since then. However, analysts at Wall Street believe that things could take a major turn soon in favor for Merck. Meaning that Keytruda is likely to produce more sales than Opdivo this year. This is mainly in part due to Merck being able to see positive results in the lung cancer space, which is a huge market. On the other hand, Bristol-Myers Squibb has been struggling with its Opdivo-Yervoy combo in the lung cancer space. If U.S. regulators also agree that Keytruda should eventually be approved for metastatic sNSCLC, that would be another advantage for it over Opdivo. That is not a good thing for Bristol-Myers Squibb, because analysts predict that Opdivo could account for more than 33% of its total sales in 2021. On the other hand, they believe that Keytruda would only account for 22% of Merck's total sales then. The bad news for Bristol-Myers Squibb is that its Opdivo-Yervoy combo has come up short in some lung cancer studies. I believe Merck has done well, because it is not sticking with its own drugs to incorporate as combination therapies. It is instead using its approach of Keytruda in combination with a host of FDA-approved chemotherapy treatments. As you have seen in multiple studies for lung cancer from Merck, this strategy is paying off well. Bristol-Myers Squibb may need to re-think its strategy going forward if the Opdivo-Yervoy combinations continue to not pay off as well.

Conclusion

Merck has a good shot at obtaining FDA approval for its Keytruda combo treating patients with metastatic sNSCLC. That's because its overall response rate endpoint has been met for the phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 study. The numbers themselves have not yet been revealed. It's just currently known that the endpoint for the study was met. The dual primary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall-survival have not yet been revealed, but the ORR being met for the study is a positive. ORR is defined as a portion of the patients that achieve a tumor size reduction of a predefined amount for a certain time period. The FDA itself has classified that ORR is the sum of partial response and complete responses obtained. Despite not yet knowing what these other endpoints are in terms of data, it is still bullish considering that the ORR endpoint was met. I feel confident that when these two dual primary endpoints are revealed, they should be good enough to garner interest. The race right now with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck is tight. The risk is that if the Opdivo-Yervoy combo studies show positive results, then Merck's lead on the lung cancer space could change quickly. I believe, though, that Keytruda has proven to be more powerful in the front-line lung cancer space. This was proven recently in another phase 3 study known as KEYNOTE-042 treating first-line lung cancer patients. Until data proves otherwise, Keytruda seems to be a bigger powerhouse in the front-line lung cancer treatment setting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.