Intrusion's (INTZ) CEO Ward Paxton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mike Paxton - CFO

Ward Paxton - Chairman, Co-Founder, President, & CEO

Joe Head - SVP & Co-Founder

Howard Brous - Wunderlich Securities

Walter Schenker - MAZ Capital Advisors

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Intrusion, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Financial Conference Call.

Thank you. Welcome to this afternoon's call to review Intrusion's first quarter 218 financial results. Participating on the call today are Ward Paxton, Chairman and Co-Founder, President, and CEO; and Joe Head, Senior Vice President and Co-Founder of the Company. Ward will give a business update. I will discuss financial results and Joe will go over the ongoing projects. We will be glad to answer questions following our prepared remarks.

Now, I'll turn the call over to CEO and President, Ward Paxton.

Ward Paxton

Thank you, Mike. Welcome to Intrusion's first quarter 2018 conference call. It's good to be with you today to announce that the first quarter of 2018 financial results were outstanding primarily driven by our revenue growth. Net income in the first quarter reached $346,000, a 78% increase over the fourth quarter of 2017. Our orders pipeline as we entered 2018 included 26 customers, 15 of which were existing customers and 11 were new customers. Last year our total revenue was $6.9 million with a Top 4 customers generating 4.4 million of that. Those Top 4 customers generated $1.2 million, $1.1, and $0.9 million respectively. In the fourth quarter last year a new customer emerged that was the largest customer in the quarter. Gross profit margin was 62% of revenue for the first quarter 2018. Gross profit margin should range from 58% to 65% depending on product mix.

Now Mike Paxton, our Chief Financial Officer will review our first quarter financial results that we released a little over an hour ago.

Mike Paxton

Okay. Hopefully I don’t repeat too much here. First quarter of 2018 financials from the press release, revenues for the first quarter was $2.26 million compared to $1.56 million for the first quarter of 2017. Q4 2017 sales were $2.1 million so that was growth from quarter to quarter. Gross profit margin was at 62% in the first quarter compared to 63% in the first quarter last year. As Ward said gross profit margin can be greatly affected by sales product mix and deliverables in the quarter in general our goal was 65%. Intrusion's first quarter 2018 operating expenses were 1 million compared to 1.3 million for the comparable quarter in 2017. Operating expenses improved mainly because of R&D expenses that were shifted to cost of sales so R&D labor cost went to direct labor. Net income for the quarter was 346,000 compared to a net loss of 351,000 for the first quarter of 2017, that's a nice 600,000 delta there, $190,000 net income was in Q4 as Ward mentioned and so we grew that to $346,000 in first quarter.

Thank you. Now back to Ward.

Ward Paxton

Thank you, Mike. It's good to have those good numbers to report in it. Now Joe Head, my partner, Co-Founder of Intrusion and Senior Vice President will discuss our outstanding sales results and momentum. Joe?

Joe Head

Thanks, Ward. As I already said we faced 2018 we are all are booking 4.4 million in Q4 of which $2.5 million was from new customers. My goal is to book enough orders for new customers to move the company to profitability and we did. With this release we have another profitable quarter for the first quarter 2018 almost double the profitability of Q4 2017. With these new orders these new orders have added to our base business our 2.1 of revenues for the fourth quarter increased to 2.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. We're pleased that our sales efforts have restored the company to profitability but there are still reasons to look up going forward. We've been watching too large orders work their way through procurement for months and have indications that these will soon turn to purchase orders. The most important one I'm tracking is over twice the size of our previous largest order and represents a new class of opportunities for us. There are a few new opportunities which has surfaced this quarter, this last quarter with potential new customers solely based on relationships that have grown out of our two newest contracts we still have some business development work to do for turning these opportunities in orders in late 2018 and early 2019.

We have still about the same mix of small, medium and large opportunities that we've discussed with you in the past and we have so much larger ones as well, so I'm optimistic about building on our momentum for the last two quarters to take us up another notch by Q3. As continue to grow our reputation for making wins for our customers has continued to serve us well. We have to grow engineering and sales staff as we continue to expand this year which is a good direction to be moving. I look forward to communicating some good orders to drive more good quarters soon. Ward?

Ward Paxton

Thank you, Joe. The first quarter 2018 was a smooth continuation of the fourth quarter of 2017. With the majority of business coming from the Tray Scott family products and services [ph], we expect revenue growth to continue in the future and expect to begin selling a few savant [ph] products along with the Tray Scott products to some of Tray Scott customers later this year.

Our team continues to produce at a very high level and this dedication will result in outstanding performance and growth. I look forward to the future communication with you guys out there as we review your progress. Thank you. Mike.

Mike Paxton

Question-and-Answer Session

Howard Brous

Wunderlich Securities. I take it that your bookings then are lumpy, is that a fair comment?

Mike Paxton

Yes, very definitely lumpy.

Howard Brous

What were your bookings in Q1?

Mike Paxton

At Q1 they were about 850,000 and there was about five or so reorders with existing customers.

Howard Brous

So the 850 is inclusive of all five is that a correct statement?

Mike Paxton

Yes.

Howard Brous

Okay. You had mentioned in the last quarter you were considering hiring investor relations firm. What progress have you made there?

Mike Paxton

Well we haven't begun an intense search there yet waiting till we got a little further along with respect to the orders and the backlog and the business but we're getting there now so that if the trend continues we will find somebody to do that job for us soon.

Howard Brous

All right. Can you define soon you're talking about the next quarter, second or third quarter?

Ward Paxton

I'm kind of taking that in relation to a couple of the real big orders that Joe mentioned that he's working on and I want to kind of simultaneously with looking one of those recruit my help on financial public relations and begin the effort.

Howard Brous

Joe, in terms of booking one or two of those large orders what's your best guess and I'm using the word guess as to timing on that.

Joe Head

I've been thinking it is about two weeks away since January of 14th, but as I understand the funds have been transferred to a procurement group and all the paperwork will be done at the end of this week so they can start the procurement with us so historically that's about a three week cycle from the end of this week so that's my best guess at this point but it's been months of waiting.

Howard Brous

No, I certainly appreciate that. Would you assuming that you do get the order would you announce it separately or wait for the quarter?

Ward Paxton

One of the larger orders we will make an announcement related to that interim announcement. We won't wait for the quarter.

Howard Brous

Let me address [indiscernible] if I may, two quarters in a row you've discussed the opportunity that still exists in Savant, did you try to quantify when the time you know when you think you might get some orders and the magnitude?

Mike Paxton

Well number one is was about a year ago now we decided to put all of our focus on the TraceCop business and I've done that. As we're getting to the spot now where our momentum with TraceCop is continuing to increase and we will continue to focus our resources on that but we do have an opportunity now to sell Savant to some existing TraceCop customers and so as we sell Savant's to existing TraceCop customers that will be at a low requirement on our personnel and that they will be really just having another drawback to lump on to sale.

Howard Brous

Well are selling into some commercial accounts.

Ward Paxton

Yes, we have some other things going on there but we are still haven't devoted a whole lot of resource there but we will continue.

Mike Paxton

So just open it at three customers that was a good answer so one commercial and two TraceCop customers that are -- looks like they have already lined up the funds, its not a huge amount but that will be a couple 100,000 bucks but it’s a -- we think once we get some experience that visibility is what's missing in a lot of our customer engagements they send us their logs and their logs are wimpy in terms of completeness and I think there is some opportunity for growth there.

Walter Schenker

You talked about 26 opportunities, I'm not in front of a desk, behind a wheel having [indiscernible] and 11 would renewing 15 renewals, in regard to new you talked about potentially large customers but it seems as if you have not signed -- would it be correct to say that you have not signed a new customer this year?

Ward Paxton

No that's not right, we have signed a couple of new customers to our kind of normal starting levels of $200,000 - $300,000 this year.

Walter Schenker

Okay. So what you did in the first quarter was five renewals and a couple of start-ups on new customers?

Ward Paxton

That's right.

Walter Schenker

Okay, I didn’t know if five was all inclusive or just you breaking that part out. Joe, in regard to something that's even larger than your last large contract and you've been waiting for it for a long time. Could you just sort of put a little more color and I know its never over until it's over into that procurement process at this point you know something can always go room but really as you look at it what goes wrong from here?

Ward Paxton

Yes I think we're in good shape I think the money is safe and has been allocated for us since early January and they have been shopping around for vehicle to run it through it did last for a couple of years, so they're looking at is kind of a two to three year procurement. I want to get a place to put it that can handle that amount of money for multiple years and I think they're gotten that fixed up. So I think we're in good shape, Walter. I'm expecting to have contract action begin here next week.

Walter Schenker

Well hopefully you will have it at the annual meeting to cheer up annual meeting large turnout.

Ward Paxton

A week from Thursday I think it will come that quickly but we will be in the middle of doing it by then I believe Walter but I've had this feeling for a while, but it's getting close so I think we're getting on the last stage of completing that one.

Walter Schenker

And [indiscernible] the end customer is some sort of government entity?

Ward Paxton

Yes, just normal DoD stuff.

Walter Schenker

Okay. And you've mentioned a second large customer although it's mostly concentrate on this one, but also a contract comparable to a bigger than the one you announced in the fourth quarter.

Ward Paxton

No it's about the same size it is.

Mike Paxton

It's a nice big contract.

Walter Schenker

And that one is also made it through the early phases of procurement?

Ward Paxton

I believe so.

Walter Schenker

Okay. And the smaller stuff -- you would hope also to have at least some news as we go forward?

Ward Paxton

Yes so the way I would characterize it there is -- I have a good number of projects that will be the medium to large but the same as you've heard for a while and I know you all got tired of hearing my pipeline so I've decided not to dwell so much on it but there are just three or four new ones that are each going to be in the 0.5 million to a 1 million a year that we started working end of last year that are looking for next fiscal year money and as we speak basically going from prototype to production kind of stuff. So I think my focus is on a monster ones that are near horizon while not ignoring the longer term ones and there's some good stuff in there that's a little higher than our historical capture rate of new customers. So I'm pretty happy with the way things are proceeding over.

Walter Schenker

And lastly you had mentioned in the last call with the big new contract and the fact that this was a very nice profitable quarter although the new orders were fairly modest you have enough backlog that you would expect to remain profitable on a quarterly basis, I asked that last quarter so I'm going to ask it again.

Ward Paxton

Now our backlog Walter is to the modest at best however right now for the existing quarter we have more of that it's coming from the backlog than normal which is a step in the right direction but still the business that get scheduled is not very far in front of us and so if we look at our estimates they're going forward the amount of business that comes from the backlog drops off regularly month by month as we go forward from where we are and it takes additional new orders to get there.

Walter Schenker

And renewals?

Ward Paxton

Well renewals, when I say new orders I mean renewals and the fact is short term-wise in the next three months nearly everything is renewals or backlog that we are expecting.

Mike Paxton

Yes, a lot of the stuff we view is sort of an annual thing but they will drop in quarterly funding or six months so what we are expecting is always got to get a new purchase order to continue at the same level.

Ward Paxton

Yes.

Walter Schenker

So what I'm supposed to take away from that is until we get these other large orders the quarter we just reported which was an excellent quarter may well be an interim hot watermark?

Ward Paxton

That’s a possibility but the probability of that is less than it was back a quarter when we are looking forward, in another words the amount of backlog we have right now relative to maintaining the level we are right now is better.

Mike Paxton

I would be more optimistic than you, Walter.

Walter Schenker

But then both of you are always more optimistic than me. Okay, I will see you at the annual meeting. Thank you.

Ward Paxton

All right. Another quarter to see you Walter.

In light of what Walter was asking making an assumption that one of these two large orders comes in this quarter, when would you start working on actually getting revenues from either one of these two orders?

Ward Paxton

Immediately, it won't step up to the maximum level immediately but we would start generating revenue basically immediately where it turned into the business and the requirements for both of these orders and can translate that to revenue quickly.

Howard Brous

And the margins, gross margins certainly would increase overall. Now the gross margins wouldn’t necessarily increase overall but they would continue to be at a very good level like the 65%, 60% to 65% level that we are looking at. Depending on the nature of the business there and the product mix, I will say product mix we have some customers where we deliver them some hardware to their requirements that we don't get any profit margin on and that's not very much, it's always had some when we saw our profit margin drop down a little bit last year it was related to that hardware component being higher than normal, okay, and right now in the first quarter it was close to normal but there was still some. As we go forward we don't anticipate that to being insignificant.

Mike Paxton

All right we'll wrap up the call. Thank you for participating in the call today. If you did not receive a copy of the press release or if you have further questions I can be reached at 972-301-3658, email m.paxton@intrustion.com. Thanks again.

