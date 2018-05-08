Carbonite's (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Mohamad Ali - President and CEO

Anthony Folger - CFO

Jerry Sisitsky - VP, IR

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Bhavan Suri - William Blair & Company

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Ben Rose - Battle Road Research

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Tim Klasell - Northland Capital Markets

Sarkis Sherbetchyan - B. Riley

Michael Berg - JMP Securities

Tyler Page - Oppenheimer

Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Jerry Sisitsky

Great. Thanks Valerie. Thank you and welcome to our first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. With me on the call today are Mohamad Ali, President and CEO; and Anthony Folger, CFO. After their remarks, we'll open up the call to a question-and-answer session, where we will welcome all questions. Even questions, some may consider boneheaded.

I'd like to remind all participants that during this conference call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including financial guidance, outlook, anticipated results, and similar items, and including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, and expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the risk factors sections of our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings the company releases. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risk factors and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call, except as required by law.

All the financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP financial measures, unless it is stated that the measure is a GAAP number. A reconciliation can be found in our financial results press release, which is available on our IR web site.

Before I turn the call over to Mohamad, I'd like to remind all stockholders of record as of March 15, that you are invited to participate in our annual meeting of shareholders. For the very first time, we are going to be hosting the meeting virtually. That meeting will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, May 8, at 9 o'clock AM. You can participate online via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/carb2018. We certainly value the great dialog we have with the investment community, and encourage shareholders to join us and participate in the meeting.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mohamad.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Jerry. First, I would like to speak about the recent acquisition of Mozy. I am pleased to say, that the acquisition closed late in the first quarter and we are well on our way successfully integrating the two businesses. We continue to be very excited about Mozy, including the teams, a customer base, and the technology. While we both competed in the same market in the early years of our history, we are proud to embrace the Mozy team, welcoming them at Carbonite, showing them the way of the force, and working together, as we build a data protection platform of the future.

Our focus near term continues to be onboarding the team and ensuring that we provide Mozy customers with a great experience. Over time, we will provide more insights from a platform roadmap perspective, as the Mozy technology and the Mozy team will continue to play an important part of the Carbonite's data protection platform.

We continue to sell new subscriptions at Mozy, signing up new customers to the Mozy platform. As we have done with prior acquisitions, over time, we will be standardizing on the Carbonite's brand name, ultimately, phasing out the Mozy brand.

We are also introducing Mozy customers to the expanded capabilities of the Carbonite data protection platform. We are already beginning our cross-sell efforts, sharing leads between the team and working opportunities. We have seen a nice set of opportunities come through already, further validating our decision to acquire Mozy and reinforcing the power of cross-sell in this model.

The acquisition of Mozy also brought us a great set of strategic partners. Through our expanded relationship coming from the acquisition, Dell EMC is now of our largest partners. We are working to build on that great relationship with Dell, looking for ways that we can expand that partnership even further.

Just last week, Carbonite participated as a meaningful sponsor at Dell Technologies World, where we had a large presence educating thousands about the entire Carbonite data protection platform. We even had a bus, shrink wrapped with the Carbonite logos riding up and down the Las Vegas strip around the conference venue. We share elements of our product roadmap at the conference and received great feedback on where we are headed. With continuing investment in the relationship, we are confident and drive even more results.

We reflected the first quarter, our financial results reflect a strong start to the year. Our results were at the high end or above our guidance range across the board. We had some contribution from Mozy, as the transaction closed late in the first quarter. We delivered revenue of $64.9 million as compared to our guidance of $63 million to $65 million, and we delivered diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.27 as compared to our guidance of $0.20 to $0.24 per share.

In the first quarter, we also launched Breach, a new podcast that we sponsored. This is one of the many initiatives underway, as we continue to invest aggressively in building the Carbonite business brand. This five episode podcast was released during the end of March, and focuses on the most notorious data breaches, with season one focusing on the largest known hacker history, where a cyber criminal compromised Yahoo! User account and passwords. Given Carbonite's focus in creating a safe and secure data protection platform for businesses, we believe it is a good medium to educate the public about the importance of data protection, and raise awareness of the Carbonite's solutions. The early result has been great, with more than 100,000 downloads, making it the number two teach podcast after the TedX radio hour.

As I look ahead to the remainder of the year, there is a lot to be excited about. Later this year, we expect to begin aggressively marketing Carbonite Recover, our disaster recovery as a service offering. Additionally, we have new functionality that's going to be released, that starts to unify our product via a single Carbonite data protection console, that ultimately all of our products will be integrated into.

We are also working on new features and functionalities, that should help to expand our addressable market. We also have a robust pipeline of opportunities on the corporate development front.

In closing, there is a lot to be excited about. We continue to deliver strong financial results. We are successfully integrating Mozy. We are in the early stages of getting traction with new products, and we have a robust product roadmap.

With that, I will hand it over to Anthony, to discuss our financial results and guidance. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

Thanks Mohamad. Thanks Jerry, and belatedly, May the Fourth be with you all. Let me begin by saying, that we are thrilled with the Mozy acquisition, which brings with them an outstanding team of approximately 100 new Carbonistas, and we are excited by the opportunity, with the culmination these two companies presents.

As I mentioned last quarter, pieces when acquiring Mozy, was to accelerate cross-sell through their 35,000 business and 100,000 consumer subscribers, and we are already seeing some good early signs of success.

In addition, there are meaningful synergy opportunities that we confidently believe we can capture, and with the go forward team in place, we can now start integrating systems and technology to capitalize on these opportunities.

Turning now to our results; in the first quarter, we delivered bookings of $67.6 million, representing 9% growth over the year ago quarter. Our business subscription bookings were $32.2 million, representing 18% growth over the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter was $64.9 million, as Mohamad noted, near the high end of our guidance range. It's also worth noting, that our non-GAAP revenue for the quarter, included a small benefit from the Mozy acquisition and the adoption of ASC-606, both of which were slightly less than expected when we provided our guidance.

Beyond top line, we delivered another good quarter with strong operating discipline leading to margin expansion across the business. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 76.1%, up 230 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP sales and marketing spend was $19.2 million or 29.6% of non-GAAP revenue, down from $22.8 million or 38.5% of revenue in Q1 of last year. A little more than half of the improvement in sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue was driven by the adoption of ASC-606 and amortizing personnel and related costs over the customer lifetime.

A significant portion of the improvement is also attributable to a year-over-year reduction in advertising spend, driven by a combination of continued marketing efficiencies and the timing of some spend, shifting from the first quarter into the second quarter of this year. On the bottom line, our Q1 diluted net income per share of $0.27 represents more than a 200% year-over-year increase.

Shifting gears, CapEx for the quarter was $3.3 million. As we move through 2018, we expect to see CapEx elevated in the first half, as we invest in new equipment to drive the consolidation of our West Coast data centers, and then a reduction, as CapEx normalizes in the second half of 2018. Our adjusted free cash flow was $2.4 million for the quarter, and was ahead of our internal expectations.

As we mentioned on our February call, we financed the acquisition of Mozy with a combination of cash-on-hand and $130 million revolving debt facility, $90 million of which has been utilized. The debt facility carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.375% or approximately 3.55% in today's market. The interest expense on our convertible note is approximately $2.5 million per quarter, with $900,000 of that being cash interest expense and the remainder, a non-cash expense associated with the accretion of the bonds.

In addition to interest expense on our convertible notes, it's also worth highlighting that our share price is now in excess of the conversion price on the notes. In order to assist with share count model interest, at $30 per share stock price, there would be an incremental 770,000 shares issued under the convertible note. At a $40 per share stock price, there would be an incremental 1.97 million shares issued. We've included the table in the accompanying slide deck, that details the incremental shares at various potential stock prices.

Now turning to our outlook; for the second quarter, we expect GAAP revenue to be in the range of $75.8 million to $77.8 million. This includes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments on deferred revenue. Non-GAAP revenue in the range of $78 million to $80 million, and on the bottom line, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.34 to $0.38.

For the full year 2018, we expect business bookings in the range of $223.8 million to $234.8 million; consumer bookings in the range of up 5% to 15%, GAAP revenue in the range of $296.9 million to $306.9 million, non-GAAP revenue in the range of $302.5 million to $312.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.51 to $1.59, up more than 95% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 76% to 77%, and adjusted free cash flow in the range of $32 million to $38 million.

It's also worth noting, that for the full year, we now expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 8%, which is down from our prior guidance of approximately 11%.

With that, let's open the conference call up to Q&A.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Great quarter guys. I guess, first question for me is around Mozy and if you -- it doesn't seem like it based on the guidance, but if your expectations for the contribution, both from a revenue standpoint and from an earnings accretion standpoint, if anything has changed from your expectations, when you announced the deal?

Mohamad Ali

Hey Chad. Great to hear your voice. I will turn this one over to Anthony.

Anthony Folger

Yeah. I don't think that we have really changed our outlook yet, Chad, on Mozy. We really have the business since March 19, that was a small contribution in the quarter, and slightly less than we thought. But that was really just due to the timing of a close. I don't think that there was anything in the business that we have seen up to this point, that would lead us to sort of change our outlook. So I think, what that means, is that the performance that we saw in the first quarter, really, was I think a result of pretty good performance on the -- I will call it the legacy Carbonite side.

Chad Bennett

And the business bookings in the quarter you talked about -- more importantly, the subscription portion of that. Was there anything material from Mozy in that business bookings number or the subscription bookings number?

Anthony Folger

Yeah. Mozy was probably $2 million there, maybe a little less, little more. But I think without Mozy, we are sort of in that 10% to 15% range on the subscription side.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Great. And then, on the consumer side of the business, you obviously reiterated the 5% to 15% for the fiscal year. If I am looking at kind of my model correctly, I think consumer bookings were kind of flattish year-over-year. Is that right, and do we expect kind of an acceleration in growth from here?

Anthony Folger

Yeah, that's right. It was -- and again this goes back to, when we think about the business pre-Mozy, and we felt like we would probably be down 5 to up 5, that was sort of our outlook for that business, obviously when we add Mozy into the mix. And again, on a consumer side, really no material contribution in Q1. But we know that there will be, in Q2 and Q4 of this year. So I think Mozy will accelerate growth on the consumer business, but if you were to strip that out, we'd probably still be in that down 5 range.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks guys. I appreciate it.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thank you, Chad.

Bhavan Suri

Hey guys, can you hear me okay?

Mohamad Ali

We sure can Bhavan. How are you doing?

Bhavan Suri

Great. Hey Mohamad. Good, good. How are you and congratulations.

Mohamad Ali

Good.

Bhavan Suri

Hey, I just wanted to touch on a couple of things. First on the partner channel, obviously you mentioned sort of Dell being sort -- now VMware-Dell being a huge partner. But obviously, they have a fairly large and extensive distribution network and channel. And typically, they are selling to enterprise and you have been moving up markets. So there is two questions than one, but hey, how is the move from really small business to mid-size, and maybe even small enterprise doing? And sort of assume where VMware World or -- in Vegas whatever it was last week or a couple of weeks, [indiscernible], and you spoke to these partners. How does the message resonate, and how do you feel about what they can do to the pipeline over time?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah. So that's great. Again, you are right, we have been moving up market, and as you said, moving to a bigger house, you get to know your neighbors, and as always, sort of our experience here at Dell Tech World, for a long time. We would show up in places, and people would say, they are into a consumer business, and we'd no, we are a small time SMB focused company and now we go to Dell Tech World, and they say, aren't you an SMB player. And we say no, we are a midmarket player. And you know, so that's the conversation we are having.

But I mean, Dell Tech World was just fabulous. It’s a meaningful investment for us. We have a large presence. You really couldn't miss us anywhere. We had a lot of Dell partners come by. A lot of leads, a lot of interest. We had the banner of, we are in the data protection company, people came by and said, hey wait a minute, we thought EMC was a data protection company and we were able to actually do a pretty nice job positioning what Carbonite does well and what our friends at Dell-EMC does well. We have a SaaS solution that complements what they bring to market. Dell has a wonderful channel into the mid-market. It's actually -- it's a positioning that fits really well with the assets that Dell-EMC has and that Carbonite has, and as a result between the two companies, we can address the full market from small business to the mid-sized business, and obviously EMC is going to stress the enterprise side.

So it was really a great show for us and we are sort of excited to build upon the leads that are coming out of that.

Bhavan Suri

Okay. And then turning to Code42, I know you touched on the consumer side a little bit; but have you started to see any benefits to the consumer performance from that referral agreement? Obviously, they are going to shut down pretty soon, I think it's October, if I recall correctly, everything on the consumer side. Just sort of what you are seeing from that, and sort of, what could that do for 2018 revenue and margins, probably even 2019?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah, hey Bhavan. I think we are seeing a little bit of an acceleration in conversions from that partnerships. I think Q1 in particular side was bolstered by the Code42 partnership, and that allowed us to take sort of consumer advertising dollars out of the market and refocus them on building our business brand, and driving mid-market lead gens. So I think really what we have done, is we have substituted, what I would call inefficient marketing dollars, inefficient ad spend to acquire net new consumer subs, with really commissions that were paying back to Code42 for subscribers that convert. And you know, it's just a more efficient, more cost effective new sub acquisition model for us, and we are happy to leverage that for the remainder of 2018.

So I think Q1 was certainly a good quarter for that partnership. I think we saw some acceleration and I think we feel good about our ability to keep our own sort of direct ad spend on the consumer side low this year, and continue to leverage that partnership to keep the consumer business flat.

Anthony Folger

And Bhavan, we have seen something sort of interesting, we have shifted the marketing spend for the business side, where I think, getting an interesting halo over the consumer side, or work the other way around. When we spend time consumer marketing, it didn't work for -- on the business side and so, we are able to continue to draft off of that pretty nicely on the consumer side, and it is performing well.

Bhavan Suri

Nice. Nice. One quick follow-up for you Anthony. DSOs, they ticked up quite a bit in the quarter. I guess just wondering, sort of whether any change to billings practices, collections or mostly timing, just trying to figure that piece out?

Anthony Folger

Yeah. No changes to any of our practices, Bhavan. I think a lot of it had to do with timing, and some larger deals coming in towards the end of the quarter. But other than that, I don't think that we saw any material change or anything that was concerning for us.

Bhavan Suri

Awesome. Thanks guys. Congrats.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thanks Bhavan. Valerie, can we take the next question please?

Jerry Sisitsky

Val, are you on? Let's take the next in the queue.

Mohamad Ali

All right Saket, is that you?

Saket Kalia

That is me. Can you hear me okay?

Mohamad Ali

We certainly can now.

Anthony Folger

Hey Saket.

Saket Kalia

Hey Mohamad, hey Anthony. Thanks for taking my questions here. I promise they won't be boneheaded, to pick up on Jerry's reference there. First, maybe for you Anthony; can you just talk a little bit about the upfront component in revenue a little bit on the business bookings side? That number has ebbed and flowed these last few quarters. So maybe just what drove the strength this quarter, and how are you thinking about that for the rest of this year?

Anthony Folger

Yeah sure Saket. I think when we look at sort of that perpetual business, again, I think we do see sort of the perpetual software licenses in there, a little bit of hardware and support and maintenance. I think it was a reasonably good quarter in Q1 2018. I think we have seen good performance on the maintenance and support side. Other than that, I think that business tends to be sort of lumpy from quarter-to-quarter and it can depend on what's coming up for renewal or who mainly to expand their footprint. So we are generally -- you know, we are managing it quarter-to-quarter, we are expecting it to be probably a single digit grower overall. At times it maybe a little bit better, at times it maybe a little bit worse. But I think the better we do with renewing maintenance to support, the more stable that business will be.

So generally, I think that's how we think about it. And you know, the maintenance and support continues to be more than half the number, and so, if you were to take our subscription business, plus that maintenance and support. We are still a very high percentage, probably 92% this quarter recurring revenue overall, when you add your maintenance and support to the subscription. So I think that really is where we are seeing some benefit more than anything else.

Saket Kalia

Got it. That's helpful. I didn't realize that that number included maintenance as well, that it was perpetual and products. So it's helpful to know that there's recurring component to that as well. Maybe a follow-up for you Mohamad, can you just talk a little bit more about Carbonite Recover? I know that we have some customers sort of in beta phase back in Q1. I think we are on track to go generally available here, sometime in the first half. So the questions there are, can you talk a little bit about the sales cycle for Carbonite Recover, if it's different at all than the rest of the business? And is the competitive landscape in Carbonite Recover, any different than the rest of the enterprise business from what you can see so far?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah. So good questions; so it's still early days, and we are still learning as we go here. But it is a slightly higher end product, and as a result, I expect the sales cycle to be not much longer, but probably a little bit longer. As we said before, on the second half, we will start putting marketing dollars behind it, and look at ramping it up. In terms of the competitive landscape, it's not different than what we have talked about before. There will be sort of two categories of players in this space. First category are, sort of the backup based DRaaS companies, and they are the lower performance and then the replication based DRaaS solutions, which tend to be sort of homegrown, using somebody's verification technology, and where we have the Recover is, all of that integrated, the orchestrations therefore.

And then the other thing I want to add here is, on chart 8 we have this screenshot of the Carbonite data protection console, and that's another really important part of the product portfolio. You know that unifies the various products that we have in the market. It will start that unification over some period of time, it will unify everything. So if you think about some of our core offerings, endpoint protection, a server backup, DRaaS migration, all of that will be unified into the Carbonite data protection console. So Recover is sort of a very important element, and you know, we are going to start putting marketing behind it. But as Recover and server backup and all the products come together into data protection consoles.

And 2018, I think is a very-very exciting year for us. I sort of had this vision when I came here a little over three years ago, and to actually see it start to really come together in this whole products, that is truly exciting, at least for me.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely Mohamad. Congrats again and thanks for taking my questions here.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you. And those were not boneheaded questions.

Saket Kalia

Thanks.

Ben Rose

Good afternoon. Question for Mohamad; on the Mozy product line, understanding that it's your intent to kind of harmonize it under the Carbonite brand. Will the product be sold as kind of a standalone backup product for the foreseeable future, or will be integrated into Carbonite's backup product?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah. I mean, it will be -- this is being sold as a standalone product. But like all of our products, they are actually going to come together in this unified Carbonite for data protection console. We might have multiple engines that remove that, and then in the backend, we are going to integrate the data centers, which we did very-very successfully, with Evault bringing back to our cost structure. And we planned -- that's probably the first place that we plan to go after for synergies, is the backend of the Mozy data centers, bringing those to our level of efficiencies.

So sort of yes and yes to your question. We continue to sell as a standalone. But if we integrate it into the platform, they will continue to have that capabilities. But you also have access to the other products that we have.

Ben Rose

Okay. And then a question for Anthony, I think at the time of the acquisition, you were hopeful of achieving some synergies, or should I say improvements on the gross margin element of Mozy and now that you have had the product line under your ownership for, I guess a few weeks. Can you speak to your kind of competence in that ability to improve the gross margin?

Anthony Folger

Yeah. Absolutely Ben, I think we saw the Mozy platform through diligence and when the deal closed. And I think it was a relatively efficient platform, I think they do a really good job on the backend managing the business. It was running at a gross margin that was probably in the low 70% range, maybe between 70% and 73%. And I think relative to our platform, especially our business platform, and you remember Mozy is about 85% business and 15% consumer products.

So on the business side, we have probably run, especially on the Carbonite side, in the mid-80% range, high 80% range in terms of gross margins, and I think that's where we'd like to get Mozy up to. I think we still have the same conviction around our ability to do that. I think we have been able to drive just incredible gross margin synergies with Evault. I think we have certainly seen, I think for the benefit of our platform in the Code42 partnership, as it relates to driving a better margin profile. And I think the same is going to be true for Mozy; I think we are working with that team now. I think we are getting our arms around what the inside of the data center looks like, what that contract looks like, and how quickly we may be able to get there. But I see no reason, that the install-base that we are going to be picking up here with Mozy, should look any different from a margin perspective, than our install base.

So I think we feel the same level of conviction around that. I think we'd like to move them up and attain that level of synergies, probably by mid to late 2019.

Ben Rose

Okay. Thanks very much for the update.

Mohamad Ali

Thanks Ben.

Eric Martinuzzi

Thanks. Good afternoon gentlemen.

Mohamad Ali

Hey, good afternoon Eric.

Eric Martinuzzi

Hey. Got a couple of detailed modeling questions for you. I know you are not giving specific guidance for the Q2, Q3, Q4. But I have got to -- just looking at my model, I would characterize it as suffering from some Barnacles from a year ago with double take, a mix of perpetual over subscription. A year ago in Q2, there was -- as I recall, I think there was a pretty strong business bookings tied to the perpetual side, and as I look at my current model, I think I have got a peek in Q2 for business bookings, that's probably not appropriate.

Anthony or Mohamad, what's your expectation? I know it's hard to judge these things sometimes, but the seasonality of the bookings for the remainder of the year.

Mohamad Ali

Eric, I think you are right. Last year, there was a -- I think we had particularly strong Q2, as it relates to business bookings, and there were some larger deals that came in, in that quarter. The renewals, I don't know, sort of may get spread out throughout the rest of 2018. So I wouldn't expect a similar peak this Q2. And I think when you add Mozy into the mix, which is much more heavily weighted towards business, and even probably more heavily weighted than we are towards enterprise. I think we end up with the type of seasonality you'd expect to see, where you know, it is certainly going to be, from a top line perspective, loaded a little bit more towards the back half of the year, and certainly towards Q4.

So I would expect to see seasonality in the fourth quarter, as it relates to business bookings more than anything else. And we'd probably still expect Q3 in absolute dollars to be our latest quarter.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then, the other modeling question here to do with the OpEx. You talked about adding, I think it was 100 new employees with the Mozy acquisition. I am assuming that's kind of run rate, I also saw you had some restructuring charges in Q1. So I am assuming that commentary was around the sort of run rates, ongoing headcount associated with Mozy. What does that do, these positional 100 new Carbonistas, the OpEx look like for Q2?

Mohamad Ali

Hey Eric. Let me first say, nice job getting the Carbonistas term right.

Anthony Folger

We appreciate that.

Mohamad Ali

We love that. Well I think, Eric, what is happening, part of the restructuring that you see in the numbers, really was associated with some efforts that we undertook in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2018, to sort of right size the business a little bit. And really, had to do with getting some of our integration milestones complete with double take. So it took us probably nine months or so to take the double take integration, to a point where we are really comfortable with it. And after we had so, there were some redundancies around the organization, and both in U.S. and in Europe that we were -- we essentially went back and made sure that we captured those synergies and took care of them. So I think that's really what you are seeing from a restructuring standpoint.

As it relates to Mozy, most of the restructuring work was done prior to the acquisition. So prior to us bringing that business over, you know, just through cooperation with Dell-EMC, I think a lot of the restructuring was able to be done by them.

And so, yeah, we think bringing them over 100 or fewer employees is certainly right sized. I guess from an OpEx perspective, it's certainly going to add, I guess if I were thinking about on sort of an annual basis, I think we said it would add $0.25 of EPS for the year, was roughly what we were thinking when we did the deal and when we announced the deal back in February. And I don't think our view there has changed much, and frankly, I don't think our view on the top line has changed much either, being sort of $40 million to $45 million of revenue that they would contribute.

So I guess, if we are going to have a margin in the low 70% range, you can sort of plug in an implied OpEx from that.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And I do understand, I would assume there was a bit of a lump for OpEx in Q2 with the Dell Technology World Conference --

Mohamad Ali

Big wraps. I think.

Anthony Folger

Exactly. Those buses that we wrapped cost a lot.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. All right. Thanks for taking my questions.

Mohamad Ali

All right. Thanks Eric.

Tim Klasell

Hey guys, let me say thank you very much or congratulations on your quarter as well. Two quick questions; one, let's do the consumer side first. Obviously, this year you got a lot between Code42 migrations and Mozy acquisitions and integrating data centers and all of this stuff. But when the dust all settled sometime in mid-2019, how could we think about what this business looks like? Will this continue to be sort of a flattish growth number and will the advertising rates maybe have to tick back up after the [indiscernible] , and maybe the margins improve a little bit. But what we think are a couple of years, what should the consumer business sort of look like? I am not looking for exact guidance, but just a rough feel?

Mohamad Ali

Tim, that's a good question, and I think our view is that that business is kind of flat. And I think you are right on. We felt like coming into this year, with the Code42 partnership and the number of customers that would add to the mix, and then bringing Mozy over as well. We just felt like with the scale we had, our ability to really retain customers to upsell them, and to your other point, we feel pretty good about our ability to continue to take costs out of the business and drive a better gross margin in that business. So consumer historically had the gross margin of around 65%, we are probably closer to 70% these days, and so we are seeing a little bit of benefit on the margin side. I think we have gotten a lot more efficient on our marketing spend. So we expect the business to be very profitable, and largely flat. And I think that's sort of our outlook short and mid-term.

Tim Klasell

Okay.

Anthony Folger

Yeah Tim, I am going to add to that. Long term, we view that as flat. We have a great product, Evault. We know we have a great product, and I don't think we are going to shift marketing back from the business side, the consumer side, because as I mentioned, one of the nice things that, there is a halo effect of business marketing on the consumer side, and so, as we acquired new subscribers for that halo effect, and then we cross-sell them to -- or we upsell them to better plans that cost more, and we also upsell them to other devices they have in the house. So it's -- we believe that we could keep it at flat without also a lot of investments back into marketing here.

Tim Klasell

Okay. Good. That's very helpful. And then jumping on within the DRaaS product; as you get a little bit more time with that product, how do you think about pricing and margins? Because historically, DRaaS, business critical type applications, people willing to spend more, they demand more, you normally can charge more. Is that how we should think about it as you are going to your customers, you mentioned sales cycle being longer. Is that going to be a sort of a step-up if you will in product set for you guys?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. It's a good question. I certainly think it's a pretty service offering for us, and I think it drives a higher price point. I mean, ultimately, with that type of a product, you are protecting -- you are going to be protecting coupled systems I think to start with, maybe not your entire infrastructure on DRaaS offering, and we are still going to see price points we think in $3,500 to $5,000 range. It's kind of where we see things coming in initially. And so it's -- for us, that's a good premium service offering. We want to see how storage consumption shakes out. We will sort of target our gross margin profile to be consistent with where we are today, maybe in the high 70% range. But that's sort of with us, a big unknown in terms of how much storage and how much computers are actually going to be utilized.

So I think we will fine tune it over time as we go. We will sort of fine tune our pricing and fine tune our cost structure to optimize margin. But I think we feel like, it is out of the gate conviction, being margin disruptive. It's a premium offering, and it should give us the opportunity to scale margins up as we go, I mean, so long as we are able to optimize our storage and our complete profile in the offering.

Tim Klasell

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much guys.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thanks Tim.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Thank you for taking my questions here.

Mohamad Ali

Hey Sarkis.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Can you hear me out there?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah, we can hear you.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Okay, perfect. So first thing, I was just kind of looking at the annual guide here. Nothing has necessarily changed much, if I look at business bookings, still the same, consumer bookings, the expectation is the same. Gross margin levels, the same. Is there anything going down in between gross margins and adjusted EPS that caused a little bit of the upsides? Can you maybe delineate that please?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah, hey Sarkis. I think we saw pretty food results from an expense and cost management standpoint in Q1. I think we are a little more efficient in some areas, and we think some of that is going to be -- certainly going to hold for the rest of the year. The other thing, I think, that we called out was, we do have a lower effective tax rate budgeted for the rest of the year, so we took it from 11% to 8%. And so I think, that also is going to give us few pennies to pick up for the remainder of the year. So I think those two things, probably just tighter from an OpEx standpoint than maybe we originally thought, and also, slightly improved tax rate, are probably the two things that are driving some of the pickup.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That's helpful. Thanks for that. And then if I look at the adjusted free cash guidance, looks like it’s the same range; and you did mention the West Coast stated consolidation. Can you maybe give us a sense of maybe, spend cadence? I think the first half of last year, you spent about $10 million in CapEx, and I think there was $6 million in accelerated spend in fiscal 2017. Would you expect the cadence to be similar or less, just maybe some color around that please?

Anthony Folger

Yeah. We probably expect a lighter CapEx number, and we are probably going to spend, maybe closer to $5 million instead of $6 million this year. So we will do about $5 million in CapEx associated with the West Coast consolidation. We are hopeful that we get it done by the end of Q3, and that we really start to see meaningful savings, as we go through Q4 and into 2019. And you know, I think we are already seeing meaningful savings on the East Coast side. Most notably, if you were to look at our spend in Q2 of last year in cost of goods relative to maybe Q4 of last year. I think there were some real efficiencies, both in customer support and datacenter operations, and two thirds of that efficiency is datacenter operations coming from the East Coast.

So I think we are looking for, maybe not quite as big a number on the West Coast, but certainly something comfortable, and I think that really sets up well going into 2019.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Very helpful, thanks. And you know, it sounds like most of the business is U.S.-based, right? I mean, maybe if we can step back and think about the opportunity you have longer term from an international perspective, especially given what's going on in Europe with respect to the data protection laws?

Mohamad Ali

Yeah. No I think Europe is a meaningful opportunity for us. I don't know if you remember, but a few years ago, we actually pulled back from our international presence. We had a plan to expand into Japan, that we pulled back. We had China position that we pulled back, when we acquired Evault, we exited Latin America, we exited AP. We kept a small footprint in Europe, and why didn't we do all of that; because we needed less product sets, we needed the less platform, we needed to establish a business brand. Now we have done that, and so, last quarter, we actually organized Europe into three geographies and three regions in that geography. And now we are starting to put energy behind that, and some of these products that are coming to market, like Recover later in the year, will have a new version that plays to our strong MSP customer, partner base in Europe and particularly in Europe.

And so yeah, I mean I think that a company of our size, the $300 million approximately, we can now start having a meaningful presence in Europe. But we want to do it in an organized coordinated way, not just go to Europe for the sake of going to Europe, and that's why we sort of held off for some time. But one other thing that we did, was we established a leader in Australia, and so that's our thoughtful sort of play there. And I think over the next year, two years, we will carefully and thoughtfully expand and grow our international presence.

Anthony Folger

And just to add to that, I think at this point, we are probably call it 85% U.S. based and 15% rest of the world, and most of that is based in Europe. So certainly, I think a big opportunity would be relative to other of our peers to drive some growth internationally.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Thanks for that color. And just to add a little bit from a market size perspective, would you say that would be likely equivalent to what you see here in the U.S. or would it be smaller, larger, any flavor around sizing?

Mohamad Ali

I mean, I would think the rest of the world is a pretty big part of the $15 billion TAM that we are playing in. I mean, I don't know exactly how much it is. We certainly look it up. We have that data. But I think the rest of the world, the other, outside of the 85% that we participate in today is a pretty big market.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Thanks for that. I will hop back in the queue.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thank you.

Michael Berg

Hi, you got Michael Berg on for Erik today. Congratulations on another good quarter you guys.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Michael.

Anthony Folger

Thank you.

Michael Berg

Quick question around your data protection console; a big theme we have been seeing is the need or the -- I guess, want from consumers to consolidate vendors. What have you seen from the field, from your perspective, for what consumers are wanting, in terms of consolidation and integration?

Mohamad Ali

So that's a great question. I love the question, it's exactly why we built the Carbonite data protection console. I mean, we have customers -- their businesses that have the endpoint backup from one company, their server backup from another company, there is DRaaS from a third company, their migration from a fourth company, and the data protection console is, we have a screenshot of it in the deck, chart 8. We share that with a number of our partners. They love the concept of being able to bring together all these different data protection products into one single pane of glass. And it's not just one single pane of glass, the data protection console is also one account model, one security model and one API model. It's incredibly powerful, and it's great that you guys are seeing that in your survey, and it's exactly why we are bringing data protection console to market.

Michael Berg

That's great. A follow-up to that, we don't specifically keep too close tabs on Dell-EMC. Do they or any of your competitors have a unifying product for their data protection offerings?

Mohamad Ali

Well, there are very few -- I mean, I don't know anyone else in this market. It's always hard to say anyone else. But to my knowledge, it has the full data protection portfolio. The Dell-EMC really plays in the enterprise space, and so that complements well. But in the midmarket, no one has all those capabilities, endpoints, server, DRaaS, migration; we do. And as a result, when you pull it together into a console, common API, common [indiscernible]. So I think in a midmarket, we are it.

Michael Berg

That's great. That's it for me. Thank you.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thank you, Michael.

Tyler Page

Hi. This is Tyler Page on for Brian. Thank you for taking my questions here.

Mohamad Ali

Sure Tyler.

Tyler Page

Couple of quick ones. First of all, thank you very much for the update on Mozy. I was wondering if we could also kind of jump back a little bit and get an update on Evault and Double Take, and how those integrations are going? If there are any synergies left, or how far in the process do you think you are? And then, second, just looking at the gross margin numbers really jumping out as kind of continued strength here. I was wondering, if we can unpack that a little bit and kind of call out where that's coming from, and then how we should think about those gross margins going forward? Thanks.

Mohamad Ali

I will quickly cover the first item, and I will turn over to Anthony. I think, the Evault integration gets on well. We are pretty far along in it. There is a little bit more synergy that comes from the West Coast data consolidations. And then in Double Take, that has gone very-very well as well, and that allowed us to build out Carbonite Recover, I think over the next 12 and 24 months, we will see [indiscernible] off of that as well. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

I think that's exactly right, Mohamad. I think there is a little more to be captured with the Evault synergies on the West Coast data center consolidation, I think otherwise, Double Take is [indiscernible] we have done from an integration standpoint. And then I guess, when we look at our Q1 gross margin, I agree, I thought it was a really good result coming into 76% in the first quarter, and really, what we are seeing here is sort of a continued benefit from the consolidation we did on the East Coast last, I would say Q2 of 2017. And the second thing we are starting to see, is a benefit from really starting to drive more efficiency in our customer care organization. So we opened up a call center in Kingston, Jamaica, last year, and started to balance some of our consumer -- more consumer transactional support, down in that facility, which from a cost standpoint, is a heck of a lot more efficient. And I think we are able to leverage some of our U.S. resources from more of the technical cases that come in on the small business and midmarket size.

And so, I think by adjusting the mix of how we are handling call volume from our customers, we are driving some pretty meaningful savings, and that cost of customer care is about a third of our cost of goods. The data center is about two--thirds of our cost of goods, so it doesn't have quite the impact. But it's certainly contributing in the quarter. So I think, just continuing to take costs out of our cost significance, slightly better mix shift towards business, is just going to continue to drive that margin up, and that will continue to be a focus point for us.

Tyler Page

Great. Thank you. And then, in terms of how do you think about it kind of maybe exiting the year? Is there any update on how you are approaching those kind of gross margins on the exiting year?

Anthony Folger

Yeah I think, when you sort of look like what we have guided for the year, and then what would be implied sort of at the time of exit in Q4. We are 76% to 77% for the year. Obviously, we are starting just north of 76% in Q1. I would expect, there is probably going to be a ramp in the back half of the year. So we maybe exiting somewhere in the high 70% range, as we get to Q4 of 2018. So maybe up into that 78% plus range.

Tyler Page

Great. Thank you very much.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thanks everyone. I hope moving our financial results to Monday night made it easier for everyone. With fewer companies reporting tonight, as Jerry mentioned earlier, we also hope that you can join us at our annual meeting tomorrow morning, as we trial this new virtual format, and we have a very active Investor Relations calendar this quarter, Anthony, Jerry and I look forward to seeing you at one of these many investor events that we are participating in, over the coming weeks. We will be on the road a lot. So we look forward to seeing you.

And with that, thank you and good night.

