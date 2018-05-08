CME: Great Business, But Grossly Overvalued

Although CME's business fundamentals remain attractive, the stock is currently too expensive. My results suggest a $100 entry, if possible at some point.

I used the different product lines of CME as a proxy for revenue and then projected results for 2018 and 2019.

Interest rate-related financial products continue to be the primary source of revenues for the company.

In this article, I set out to price CME Group Inc. (NYSE: CME) based on its business and valuation multiples. Regarding its operations, I think the most important thing that stood out for me was CME's structure in the board of directors. In my opinion, this structure exposes shareholders to risks that it might hinder the stock's performance in the future.

Then, I ran my valuation model on its financials. I applied a proxy approach when forecasting its revenues. From there, I can estimate CME's operating income and growth rate. With this data, I proceed to price the company's assets.

From my analysis, I find that the company is trading at a very expensive valuation. Its share price is discounting future growth at a rate that is unrealistic.

Conflicts of interest

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was at first a non-profit entity. Then, it became a for-profit business and eventually made its IPO in the NYSE. Nevertheless, the company retained some of the structure of its non-profit days. You see, CME has in its board of directors the clearing firms that operate in the exchange (maybe even some brokers too). Naturally, there’s going to be some conflict of interest there, because CME has different goals than its clearing firms and other participants.

Nevertheless, that is the way it is for CME stock. But I found it interesting enough to share it because it’s always a reliable way to predict how a company will perform based on the interests of its board of directors and management. Here, the board has conflicts of interest.

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing)

CME's business

At any rate, let's look at how the company makes money. From what I gather from its 10-K, the company centers around trading and clearing fees. Selling data produces cash but at a much smaller scale. Because of this, CME reports without segment results.

The closest to segment results that I found was its different product lines. These product lines consist of financial products that the company creates and lists on its exchanges. We’re talking about futures contracts, options, equities, etc. I assume that the company sells data on all of these products, but that revenue is negligible in the bigger picture because it doesn’t report those figures separately.

The following are the different product lines in average daily volume traded.

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing)

As you can see, they’re more or less stable through the years (from 2013 to 2017). However, there is a jump in volume traded from 2015 to 2016. I think this was from secular growth rather than some specific growth strategy from CME. I say this because I saw a similar jump over the same period on the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). You can find my analysis of that stock here.

Also, I thought it’d be interesting to see how much each product line contributed to volume traded overall. Since CME provides enough data to do that in many ways, I decided to approach this through the average of averages. In other words, I averaged out the daily average volume traded for each year from 2013 to 2017. The following are the results.

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing)

As you can see, it looks like interest rate securities are a significant contributor to the company’s overall trading volume. The least important are metal-related securities, at least regarding volume. However, volume is an excellent proxy for revenues in CME. Because, as I previously mentioned, the company's sales consist mainly of trading and clearing fees.

CME pointed out that the interest rate product line's volume increased from 2015 to 2017 because of the Federal Reserve. The company thinks that hedging intensified because it was a very uncertain period regarding its potential interest rate policy and guidance. Also, the presidential and congressional elections added uncertainty in the markets, which contributed to higher volumes as well.

An axiom from this increase in interest rate volumes is that it grows as uncertainty rises. Hence, it is fair to say that CME profits from uncertainty. Currently, the company cites concerns about inflation (and by extension, interest rates) being the primary source of risk in the markets. So, the interest rate product line should continue to see growth for the time being.

Product Lines (from '13 to '17) Average of Yearly Averages Interest rate 7068 Equity 2788 Foreign exchange 868 Agricultural commodity 1222 Energy 2057 Metal 419 * figures in thousands

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration)

Because of this, it makes sense to use Product Line volume as a proxy for CME's revenue. So, I went ahead and plotted the average daily volume side by side with the company's revenue for the corresponding year.

Financial Product Lines (Average Daily Volume) Interest rate Equity Foreign exchange Agricultural commodity Energy Metal Total Sales 2013 5903 2642 886 1053 1676 386 $ 2,936.00 2014 7009 2764 803 1120 1630 337 $ 3,113.00 2015 6720 2792 872 1265 1970 344 $ 3,327.00 2016 7517 3061 858 1321 2432 460 $ 3,595.00 2017 8189 2682 922 1353 2578 568 $ 3,645.00 2018* 8591.60 2901.30 906.30 1462.70 2839.00 565.10 $ 3,872.61 2019* 9099.60 2939.00 919.00 1542.80 3099.60 613.80 $ 4,062.61 * forecasted figures ** Figures in thousands

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration)

Here, I decided also to forecast each product line average daily volume linearly into 2018 and 2019. Finally, I used multiple linear regression to predict the corresponding yearly revenue. If you wish to check on those calculations yourself, you can download the CSV file from the article. I used Python’s Spyder to run the algorithm on the data.

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration with Python’s Spyder)

You can run multiple linear regression with MS Excel as well, but currently, I feel more comfortable with Spyder. In any case, I’ve highlighted the resulting predictions for 2018 and 2019. These would be the total yearly revenue.

Valuation problems with CME

When I wanted to value CME, I found out that it seems to trade at an extremely hopeful multiple. This optimism puzzled me because it didn’t present the kind of growth that most companies with high P/E ratios usually have.

Why are investors optimistic? Well, it’s a fantastic company. It has exceptional assets and a long history of profitability. But why do investors seem to prefer this stock over the Intercontinental Exchange? They are very similar stocks, but one is considerably cheaper than the other.

At least they seem to prefer it, if you look at the two companies' valuation multiples. CME trades at a PEG ratio of 2.17, while ICE trades at a PEG of just 1.71. So, I thought maybe it’s their dividend yields. CME has a forward dividend yield of 1.78%, while ICE has one of 1.37%. Is that it?

Maybe it’s their debt. CME does have a lot less debt than ICE. In fact, ICE has about 2.5 times as much debt as CME. Since both stocks have similar-sized balance sheets, this might be a factor in the difference in valuations. Still, it should be a negative for ICE but not necessarily a positive for CME. And if we look at multiples, investors judge CME as if ICE had entirely dominated the market. That is not the case, and they continue to compete for leadership - neither side has a clear edge overall. It’s very much dead, even in my opinion, with ICE starting to take a slight lead.

So why are investors incredibly optimistic about CME? The truth is, I cannot seem to find a reason why. Yes, the company does have many positives going on for it, but at the end of the day, investors care about the bottom line and its growth. Where’s the growth to justify such sky-high valuations?

Well, let's take a look:

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing)

I’ll be using the information from the last table in my calculations.

I thought it would be interesting to see what results I’d get if I priced each year's earnings. Then, I’d value them at a PEG ratio of 1 and also like a perpetuity. Typically, this approach works for me when looking for value in stocks. For the perpetuity formula, I used 3x the rate charged at CME for its debt, because I figured that investors take on at least three times as much debt as the company’s bankers.

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing)

I decided to use the average of the three different tranches of CME’s debt. Then, multiply that by 3 and use that as the discount rate for equity investors in CME.

CME Earnings Total Revenues Operating Margin (%) Operating Margin (%) Past 3 Years CAGR Method Value at PEG ratio of 1 Value at Constant Perpetuity (No Growth) 2013 $ 2,936.00 55.75% $ 1,636.83 n/a n/a n/a n/a 2014 $ 3,113.00 56.82% $ 1,768.68 n/a n/a n/a n/a 2015 $ 3,327.00 59.78% $ 1,988.82 10.23% Growth $ 20,345.62 $ 17,820.96 2016 $ 3,595.00 61.27% $ 2,202.58 11.59% Growth $ 25,527.87 $ 19,736.36 2017 $ 3,645.00 63.43% $ 2,312.19 7.82% Growth $ 18,081.33 $ 20,718.55 2018* $ 3,872.61 65.36% $ 2,530.96 7.20% Growth $ 18,222.93 $ 22,678.87 2019* $ 4,062.61 67.34% $ 2,735.66 8.77% Growth $ 23,991.72 $ 24,513.07

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration)

As you can see, something is amiss here. The results point to a massive overvaluation in the shares. Even from the get-go in 2013, they’d appear to be overrated.

Period Shares Outstanding (millions) Stock Value at PEG ratio of 1 Stock Value at Constant Perpetuity (No Growth) actual stock price 2015 340.226 $ 59.80 $ 52.38 $ 92.50 2016 338.966 $ 75.31 $ 58.23 $ 105.00 2017 337.894 $ 53.51 $ 61.32 $ 135.00 2018* 336.697 $ 54.12 $ 67.36 n/a 2019* 335.531 $ 71.50 $ 73.06 n/a * forecasted figures

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration)

But we know that despite this, CME shares kept rising steadily from then. In fact, share price increases have vastly outpaced the growth in earnings or revenues. It seems investors have always been very optimistic about CME, and their optimism increases every year.

The thing is, investors overpay for the implied earnings growth in CME. Usually, the P/E ratio that a stock demands is in direct proportion to its growth. The PEG ratio captures this relationship. At a PEG ratio of 1, the stock is usually considered to be reasonably valued. Below 1 is undervalued, and above that is overvalued. The more it diverges from 1, the more extreme its divergence from fair value.

I’ve calculated the corresponding stock price at different PEG ratios so that you can better visualize what I'm talking about. I’ve figured each year’s PEG ratio, and use those results to benchmark each valuation.

Period PE Ratio at PEG of 1 Growth PPS at a PEG of 1 PPS at a PEG of 2 PPS at a PEG of 3 2015 10.23 10.23% $ 59.80 $ 119.60 $ 179.40 2016 11.59 11.59% $ 75.31 $ 150.62 $ 225.93 2017 7.82 7.82% $ 53.51 $ 107.02 $ 160.54 2018* 7.20 7.20% $ 54.12 $ 108.25 $ 162.37 2019* 8.77 8.77% $ 71.50 $ 143.01 $ 214.51 * forecasted figures

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration)

As you can see, CME looks like it’s grossly overvalued. Frankly, I doubt any value investor would look at anything with a PEG over 2. But for the sake of argument, let's linearly forecast the company’s PEG ratio into the future and solve for its predicted stock price.

Period Average PEG ratio 2015 1.55 2016 1.39 2017 2.52 2018* 2.80 2019* 3.29 Average PEG 1.82 Period Projected PEG of 2.80 for '18 Projected PEG of 3.29 for '19 Historical Average PEG of 1.82 2018* $ 151.40 n/a $ 98.57 2019* $ 200.02 $ 234.91 $ 130.23 * forecasted figures

(Source: CME’s 2017 10-K filing and author’s elaboration)

Conclusion

If you think about it, the only reason investors would buy a stock at a PEG ratio above 1 is because they believe that earnings growth is going to outpace past growth. Although this is indeed possible, I think it’s unlikely we’ll see enough of a beat to justify the sky-high PEG that CME demands.

The only way for investors to profit going forward is if the company’s PEG ratio continues to expand. In the previous table, I linearly forecasted this expansion (geometrically it results in even more ridiculous valuations). Also, I’ve calculated the historical average of the past three years - a PEG of 1.82, which is high but much more reasonable.

Even at a PEG of 1.82 (historical average), it appears to be overvalued by a wide margin. I think at this point it’s impossible to argue that CME is a viable value investment. Even as a momentum play, it looks overstretched.

Does this mean it’s time to short? Not necessarily. Shorting is very tricky and dangerous. I like to think about shorting as taking the other side in a scam. Think about Enron; it would have been nice to be selling those shares at $80 (its intrinsic value was zero). In CME’s case, its fundamental value probably lies somewhere $60 and $120, but it’s not a scam. It’s a fantastic company with an overly optimistic valuation. Shorting would not make any sense.

I think a good entry would be at $100. Will we get it? It sure looks unlikely right now, but you never know. Personally, I can wait for a better price. In the meantime, I suggest you take a look at ICE stock. It presents a much more attractive value proposition.

