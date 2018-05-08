Noble Corp.: Weak Results But Should Improve Going Forward

On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) announced its first-quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers were somewhat good, as the company beat analysts' expectations on both earnings and revenues, despite reporting a net loss for the quarter. There were certainly some good things in this report, although we also see some signs that Noble continues to struggle somewhat in the current environment. While the weakness in the industry has been having a negative impact on all companies in the offshore drilling space, Noble seems to be having bigger struggles than some of its peers. We see this reflected in these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Here are the highlights from Noble Corp.'s first-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Noble Corp. reported first-quarter contract drilling revenues of $229 million. This represents a 28.7% decline over the $321 million that it had in the previous quarter.

The company had total contract drilling services costs of $137 million in the first quarter of 2018. This compares favorably to the $153 million that it had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noble Corp. achieved a record 98.8% revenue efficiency in the quarter.

The company used $192 million of its cash on hand in the quarter to repay all of its debt maturing in 2018, as well as its debt maturing in 2019.

Noble Corp. reported a net loss of $142 million in the first quarter of 2018, which works out to $0.58 per share. This compares unfavorably to a net loss of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The first thing that I, along with most likely many readers, noticed is that Noble's revenue declined steeply on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The decline, due solely to the company's operating performance, was not as bad as it appears at first. This is because Noble had to pay $38 million due to a contract dispute that was paid before the company even considered it as revenue. Noble states that its revenues would have been $283 million excluding this payment. However, when the disclosed $38 million payment is added back into its reported $229 million revenues, we get $267 million, so I must conclude that there was an additional payment or two that was deducted from revenues that the company did not disclose in its press release.

With that said, $283 million in revenues still represents an 11.8% decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. One of the reasons for this decline was a lower number of calendar days in the first quarter compared to the fourth. As rigs are paid for each day that they operate, a quarter that has a lower number of days will have lower potential for revenue. However, the primary reason for the decline in revenues is that Noble had a lower number of rigs operating in the first quarter of 2018 (and thus generating revenues) than it had in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was particularly noticeable across the company's 14-rig jack-up fleet, as fully five rigs were idle for either all or a portion of the quarter due to contract completions. This caused fleet utilization to decline to 56% from 76% in the previous quarter. As fewer rigs were working, Noble had reduced ability to actually generate revenue. It did, however, do an excellent job of maximizing the opportunity that it did have, which will be discussed in a few moments.

Fortunately, it appears that Nobel's utilization will improve in the remaining quarters of this year, which should have a positive impact on its revenues. This is because the company recently saw three rigs return to work. The first of these is the Noble Houston Colbert, which started work on its current contract in February. While this rig did contribute somewhat to the company's results in the first quarter, the fact that it was not working at all in January means that it only made a contribution for part of the quarter. It will be working for the entire second quarter, so it will contribute more revenue to the company's top line going forward until the completion of the contract. Two other jack-up rigs, the Noble Hans Deul and the Noble Tom Prosser, started work on new contracts in April. As both of these rigs were idle during the first quarter, the simple matter of being employed will result in both of them contributing revenue to the top line, providing a quarter-over-quarter revenue boost. In addition to this, two more jack-ups, the Noble Houston Colbert and the Noble Mick O'Brien, secured contracts for later in the year, which will likewise generate revenue for the company once these contracts begin.

As mentioned in the highlights, Noble achieved an impressive 98.8% revenue efficiency in the first quarter. This is the highest revenue efficiency that the company has ever had, and it should certainly please investors. This is due to the way in which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig is only compensated for time in which it actually performed drilling operations for its customer. It is not compensated for time that it spends out of operation receiving maintenance or repairs. Unfortunately, an offshore drilling rig is a very technically sophisticated machine that naturally requires some amount of maintenance in order to perform at peak efficiency. Thus, the goal of the rig contractor should be to minimize downtime, while still ensuring that the rig receives all necessary maintenance. As revenue efficiency tells us how the company's earned revenue compared to what it would have had if it had no downtime, it is a measurement of how effective the company was at achieving this goal. As Noble managed to achieve 98.8% revenue efficiency, it actually got almost as close to its maximum potential revenue given its current contracts as is realistically possible, and investors should be quite pleased with the company's performance.

One of the biggest concerns that many investors have regarding companies in the offshore drilling industry is their debt loads. The industry as a whole spent fairly extensively during the industry boom in the early years of the decade to construct new rigs, in an effort to exploit all the new business opportunities that were emerging at the time. As new rigs can cost in excess of $600 million to construct, many companies had to borrow money to purchase these rigs. This left many companies highly levered just as the industry entered its downturn, ultimately resulting in some of them being unable to service their debt.

While Noble was never one of the most levered in the industry, it still provided investors with some reasons for concern, as the lengthy downturn has seen a greatly weakened company come up against significant debt maturities. Fortunately, Noble took some steps in the first quarter to resolve this problem. In January, it floated $750 million of senior notes and used the proceeds to buy back $750 million of its near-term notes, effectively extending the maturity date of this tranche of its debt by several years. In addition, the company used $192 million of its cash on hand to repay its debt maturing in 2018 and 2019. Following these transactions, Noble has $201 million worth of debt due prior to 2024. This compares to $954 million that was due between 2018 and 2024 at the beginning of the quarter. This 79% reduction in its near-term debt load should serve to reassure investors of the company's strong financial position and its ability to continue to weather the industry downturn.

Overall, there were some disappointments in this quarter, as Noble saw its revenue decline sharply due to low fleet utilization. Fortunately, it does appear that this will be the weakest quarter of the year for the company, and things should improve for it going forward. In addition, the company greatly strengthened its near-term financial position, which should allow it to continue to weather the industry downturn and wait for better days.

