Maintaining Strong Buy Thesis For City Office

I am beginning to see more clarity as it relates to CIO’s dividend safety.

That has been part of my strategy, to find the small-cap REITs that are not being recognized for their potential.

Owning small-cap stocks creates volatility and one way for me to smooth out the instability is to reduce exposure to one company.

Last year my Small-Cap REIT Portfolio was on fire, returning more than 22%, and I credit much of the success to the time spent on selecting the best unmined REIT gems. As my readers know, I spend a lot of time on research, filtering out over 125 REITs in an attempt to find a dozen or so small-cap REITs flying under the radar.

Currently I have 17 REITs in the Small-Cap REIT portfolio (I recently added UMH and UBA) and the only Strong Buy on the list is City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO). Over the last 30 days the Small-Cap REIT portfolio has returned 3.5%, with much of that growth powered by Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP)+5.6% and Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) +20.4%.

It’s important to maintain adequate diversification and that’s one of the primary reasons that I am increasing the number of REITs in the Small-Cap REIT portfolio. Owning small-cap stocks creates volatility and one way for me to smooth out the instability is to reduce exposure to one company.

Don’t get me wrong, I like owning one-hit wonders, but I guess I’m greedy, I like owning a diversified basket of them. That has been part of my strategy, to find the small-cap REITs that are not being recognized for their potential.

The lack of Wall Street coverage and investor interest can also result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time. By "flying under the radar," the small-cap REITs offer better potential for growth over the long term and due to the decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small caps will result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects.

City Office Is A Diamond In The Rough

I decided to initiate coverage of City Office in June 2016 with a Buy rating, and I warned that "our initial investment in CIO will be of modest proportions." As you can see, shares in CIO took off when I published my article (in June 2016), but since that time, the stock has been trading around $12.00/share.

I was hoping that CIO would outperform the other small-cap REITs, but as you can see below, the company has essentially traded in line with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

CIO was formed on November 26, 2013, to acquire, own, and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the United States. Based in Vancouver, Canada, CIO listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over three years ago), by raising ~$82 million at a price of $12.50 per share. It is the smallest office REIT in our research lab, with a market cap of around $420 million, and total enterprise value of $934 million.

CIO has grown from 14 properties (3.3 million square feet) to 46. The properties are located in San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Tampa, and Orlando. The company invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the southern and western United States.

The company focuses on assets valued at $25-100 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8%. CIO does not have as much competition for these assets, and this is a competitive advantage. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

I'm not a big fan of traditional office REITs, as I favor the more stable medical office building REITs like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). However, I do like the favorable job growth that will ultimately lead to better office demand drivers:

Also, as illustrated below, new office supply is still below historical levels:

Also, cap rates remain favorable for properties that CIO is acquiring (as I will discuss later in this article). The REIT is focused on markets with strong economic fundamentals and demographics.

The company's strategy is to produce attractive returns through a focused acquisition strategy and increasing property cash flows. If you like STAG Industrial (STAG), you will like CIO.

Similar to STAG (although STAG is Industrial), CIO invests in "secondary markets" with less competition from larger institutional investors. Local real estate operators lack the capital to compete, and the outsized population and employment growth are strong catalysts.

These secondary markets are supply-constrained, and this means CIO benefits from high credit tenancy, below-market in-place rents, and acquisition prices below replacement cost. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

In terms of acquisitions, CIO maintains a very robust pipeline of over $700 million and is evaluating a few portfolio opportunities.

Subsequent to quarter end, CIO acquired Pima Center, a 272,000 square foot, two-building complex located in the Scottsdale submarket of Phoenix. As CIO’s CEO explained on the recent earnings call,

We are excited to add Scottsdale to our portfolio, a submarket known for its desirable amenity base, highly developed workforce, executive housing options, and the largest concentration of Class A office space in the region.”

Pima Center is 99% leased and is situated on a favorable ground lease, with over 70 years of remaining term. The pool of potential buyers for the property was thin, due to the protracted marketing process, asset size (below $100 million) and the ground lease, despite seven years of remaining term. These favorable dynamics helped produce an attractive 8.3% year one cash cap rate.

CIO previously provided guidance of total property acquisitions of between $210 million and $240 million for 2018. After the $56.5 million acquisition of Pima Center, CIO is targeting another $155 million to $185 million in acquisitions and based on the current pipeline, CIO expects to deploy that capital by the end of Q3-17.

Proven Value Creation

Including the San Diego portfolio acquisition that closed in 2017 and more recent Scottsdale transaction, CIO has been able to achieve economies of scale with G&A costs, property operational costs and third-party vendors.

CIO’s acquisition strategy has concentrated on some of the fastest growing markets across the country. Industry projections indicate that these cities will continue to perform well, with healthy employment growth and limited competition from new development.

Rents in these markets continue to grow, and CIO estimates that its in-place rents are approximately 5% to 10% below current market levels. This spread, as well as the embedded 2.5% average contractual rent increases over the next 3 years, sets up the company for continued NOI growth.

CIO’s continued focus has been to push out-lease terms, with high credit tenants, reinvest in buildings to elevate their market position and find creative ways to unlock value at the properties.

One case study for this is Park Tower in Tampa, where a major renovation construction is tracking on schedule for substantial completion during the third quarter. During the first quarter, CIO executed seven new leases for a total of 26,000 square feet, bringing in place and committed occupancy to 89.2%.

The comprehensive upgrade and repositioning of the property have allowed CIO to execute those leases at rents approximately 20% higher than in-place rents at the time of acquisition in November 2016. Given the success to-date, CIO is in the process of launching another floor of spec suites and anticipates eclipsing 90% occupancy ahead of schedule.

During Q1-18, CIO executed 130,000 square feet of new and renewal leases, and despite the move-out of a 44,000-square foot tenant at the Sorrento Mesa property, which was expected in acquisition, occupancy increased 60 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 88.3%.

Over 45% of CIO’s base rental revenue is derived from tenants that are government agencies, investment grade companies or their subsidiaries:

CIO’s focus continues to be on driving occupancy across the portfolio, which will lead to higher property-level NOI. CIO guided targeted occupancy at between 90% and 93% by year-end 2018.

The Balance Sheet

CIO’s strategy over the past four years has been to lock in long-term fixed rate debt. As of Q1-18, fixed rate debt represented 100% of total debt, with the weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.8 years.

During the quarter, CIO replaced its secured credit facility, with a new unsecured credit facility. The new facility was undrawn at quarter-end, and is authorized for up to $250 million, a $100 million increase over the old facility. CIO’s total debt, net of differed financing costs at March 31, was $421.8 million and the net debt-to-enterprise value was 42.9%.

Through capital raises and an expanding shareholder base, CIO has improved the liquidity of the common shares. With these initiatives, the company is well-positioned to grow efficiently and flexibly, and benefit from increasing economies of scale.

The Latest Earnings Results

Over the past four years, CIO has recycled around one-third of its initial properties and generated over $70 million in gains from an (initial) portfolio of about $300 million. The remaining properties in that initial portfolio have seen in place annualized base rent increase by 23% in four years.

This speaks to the strength of the markets CIO has selected and the success in negotiating favorable lease terms through active asset management. CIO is Internally Managed.

In Q1-18 and on a GAAP basis, CIO’s net operating income was $19.9 million. This represents a $0.6 million increase over the $19.3 million achieved in Q4-17. The increase was the result of a combination of a couple of offsetting factors; NOI increase due to the impact of a full quarter of income from the Papago Tech acquisition, and a further increase in termination fee income received at the Sorrento Mesa property.

These increases were offset by the disposition of CIO’s Washington Group Plaza property at the beginning of March 2018, which resulted in a $47 million gain.

Also in Q1-18, CIO reported core FFO of $10.3 million or $0.28 per share. The company’s core FFO ended the quarter $0.7 million higher than Q4-17, primarily due to the same reasons described above.

Note that CIO expects that NOI and FFO will be lower in the second quarter, due to the disposition of WGP and the reduction in termination fee income, which together, contributed $1.8 million of NOI in Q1-18. This decrease will be partially offset by NOI from the acquisition of Pima Center, which occurred at the beginning of Q2-18.

CIO’s Q1-18 AFFO was $6.7 million, or $0.18 per share. Due to the relative size of the portfolio and the impact of significant leasing in any one quarter, CIO’s AFFO numbers will continue to move around some, from quarter to quarter.

For the remainder of 2018, CIO continues to track its previously issued guidance and believes that the assumptions underlying guidance remain intact at this time.

As noted above, CIO expects that the dividend will be covered on an AFFO basis in Q4-18.

A Small-Cap REIT Gem That Is Yielding 8.2%

Hopefully you did not miss two valuable nuggets referenced above:

CIO is Internally Managed CIO should cover the dividend by Q4-18

These are important to me because I want to see a strong alignment of interest and I consider internal management and a covered dividend important to the thesis. It’s also important to mention that CIO's management team has an average of over 20 years of experience, with over $1.8 billion of real estate acquisitions since 2011. The company internalized the management team in February 2016 and the management and board of directors own over 8% of the shares.

As you can see below, CIO’s dividend yield is 8.2%:

The yield is almost double that of the peers. Now take a look at the P/FFO:

Now consider the forecasted FFO/share growth:

As you can see, CIO is forecasted to grow by 15% in 2018 and 9% in 2020. Although these are just estimates, this serves as a valuable barometer of CIO’s growth potential. Here is a snapshot of CIO’s dividend history:

The Bottom Line: I am beginning to see more clarity as it relates to CIO’s dividend safety, and it appears that by Q4-18 the company will be able to cover its dividend from AFFO. I see no reason that CIO should be trading at such a discount today, and over the next 12-24 months the company is positioned to deliver enhanced growth, validating my Strong Buy thesis. I know that I have been beating the City Office drum for a while (since 6-20-16), but I am becoming increasingly bullish as the company is proving it can move the needle and grow into its dividend.

