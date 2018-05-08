If This Asset 'Never Lies', Then Markets Might Be In Trouble

Here's what you need to know if you want to be in the proverbial loop this week.

Well predictably, everyone picked up right where they left off on Friday; namely, worrying about emerging markets.

Right, so on Sunday evening, in my traditional week ahead preview, I suggested that it would be "back to your regularly scheduled set of recurring market concerns as traders pick up largely where they left off on Friday," and that's by and large what happened.

Emerging market concerns are on the frontburner and the question is simple (I'm quoting myself here):

Do the run on the Argentine peso and the ongoing collapse of the Turkish lira primarily reflect idiosyncratic risk around central bank credibility (and in the case of Turkey, an unhinged executive) or are they an example of what happens when a stronger dollar, rising U.S. rates and a determined Fed collide with inherently precarious EM dynamics?

There was no solace for the lira on Monday, as it fell back towards its all-time low hit late last week before the central bank (which, you're reminded, is hamstrung in its ability to combat the FX pressure by President Erdogan who insists on parroting his unorthodox and exceedingly bizarre theory that higher rates are the cause of out-of-control inflation) attempted to intervene by withdrawing more than 6 billion in lira liquidity from the market and providing more than $2 billion in dollar liquidity to banks.

The relief from that move lasted all of two hours. Here's an annotated chart that goes back to last week's inflation data; the second yellow rectangle shows you the central bank's attempt to staunch the bleeding this morning:

This and the collapse of the Argentine peso are the two stories grabbing headlines, with the situation in Argentina garnering extra attention after the central bank went nuclear with three hikes in the space of a week for a total of 1,275bps in an effort to stem the rout.

Again, the question is whether these are idiosyncratic stories or more a reflection of the extent to which external pressures from the surging dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and rising U.S. rates will ultimately expose EM weakness on the way to unwinding one of the most popular trades of the past couple of years.

"Not all EMs are like Argentina and Turkey," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note out Monday, before reiterating that for their part, they "remain constructive on the EM growth outlook, with major central banks maintaining adequate real interest rate buffers, policymakers staying on a path of fiscal consolidation and real wage growth trends remaining broadly in line with real GDP growth."

But look, it's not just Argentina and Turkey. There are readily apparent jitters in Indonesia and capital flight concerns in Hong Kong and then there's Brazil, where election concerns are conspiring with the external pressures from the dollar and the Fed to lead the real lower. CDS spreads hit YTD wides on Friday:

Remember BofAML's Michael Hartnett? That would be the same Michael Hartnett who, citing his "infallible" Bull & Bear indicator, advised investors to sell on January 26, just a week before the bottom fell out. And the same Michael Hartnett whose Global Fund Manager survey flagged "short volatility" as the most crowded trade on the planet two weeks into 2018, just a month before the short VIX ETPs imploded. Well, in his latest note, he has the following to say about BRL (my emphasis):

Emerging Market tremors: as US higher rates finally caused higher US dollar, EM started to crack; EM FX never lies and a plunge in Brazilian real toward 4 versus US dollar is likely to cause deleveraging and contagion across credit portfolios.

To be clear, we're a long way from where we were when things were really falling apart for Brazil in 2015 as the Dilma Rousseff drama unfolded, but again, this is all part of the burgeoning narrative about a possible meltdown for emerging markets, so you need to be aware of it. Here's what JPMorgan Asset Management's Samantha Azzarello had to say on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg TV:

A bigger sell-off in global stocks will probably be tiered, with emerging-market equities falling first followed by stocks from international developed markets and then the U.S. We haven’t seen that ricochet yet, but it could happen fast if we got a big spike in volatility or if investor sentiment turns.

Right. And when it comes to selling EM assets, so far it's been the smart money getting out. Or at least according to JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. Have a look at the drop-off in the beta of EM hedge funds from April 19 through late last week (you're looking at the right-hand column in the table):

That's a pretty precipitous decline and when you look at real money funds (i.e., active EM equity and bond mutual funds), their beta has been stable. There's much more on that in my lengthy post here (or if you want the shorter version from Bloomberg, here), but suffice to say the question is whether there's further room for the selloff to run if the real money starts selling.

And here's something else that's notable from Barclays (this gets back to the discussion I always have about how important it is to watch for shifts in the correlation between 10Y Treasury yields and other assets):

The move higher in UST yields over the past few weeks has become an issue for EM assets. Although 10y UST yields failed to consolidate above 3%, investors appear nervous about the potential negative effects rising UST yields can have on EM assets. This is illustrated in the correlation between EM credit spreads and UST yields, which turned positive last month (on a 3m rolling basis), i.e., higher UST yields being associated with wider spreads. This positive correlation is unusual, and recent episodes of such positive correlations came at a time of significant events that caused sharp adjustments in UST yields – notably the 2013 taper tantrum and the 2016 US elections (Figure 3). For EM credit index performance, this has implied a double whammy from negative UST contribution to total returns, alongside negative spread returns.

Obviously that's dangerous, especially considering that the dollar's positive correlation with rising 10Y yields has been restored of late.

Speaking of the dollar, it was up again on Monday, to a YTD high. It's now gunning for its fourth consecutive week of gains:

To be clear, nothing says this situation necessarily has to deteriorate further, but I guess what I would encourage you to note is that the dollar rally, the aggressive Fed and the emergence of the "global slowdown" narrative all come against a rather tumultuous geopolitical backdrop. What you absolutely don't want to happen is for some of these powder kegs (like, say, the Iran situation) to figuratively or literally explode just as the outflows from EM are accelerating on the back of a stronger dollar.

That's a recipe for disaster, although as usual, it's important to mention that EM as a group is likely to be more resilient now than it's been in previous shocks.

Oh, and remember, there's a reason why you expect a premium when you invest in emerging markets. As Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd wrote on Monday afternoon, "periodic crises are part of the territory in EM".

Finally, coming back to BofAML's Michael Hartnett, if you think he's correct to say that "EM FX never lies", well then this is the "truth" right now:

