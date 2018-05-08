Berkshire's Reported Earnings Loss May Be Buyer Opportunity

BRK.B can generate immediate cash of 15% to 36% yields for your right now for those interested in generating income from the shares.

No reason for concern, the loss is solely on paper and triggered by a change in accounting rules.

This is the NASA Ames National Full-Scale Aerodynamics complex at Moffett Field. At 120' X 80', it is the largest wind-tunnel in the world. However, the government doesn't just create huge buffeting winds to perturb and stress aircraft and other physical objects.

Recent changes to GAAP (generally accepted accounting practices) are buffeting some giant corporations and the profits (losses) they report. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) is an example of gaping GAAP gaffes that may surprise and confuse investors.

Company: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A)



Current Price: $195.64

Dividend: None

Fair Value: $201.00 (based on very well correlated P/B)

Current Developments:

Berkshire reported its first earnings loss in 10 years. Is this $1.14 Billion 1st quarter 2018 loss something to worry shareholders? In a simple one word answer: No.

There is no need for panic or even concern. This is a paper loss simply related to changes in GAAP accounting standards. Under the new rules, companies like Berkshire must report unrealized gains (losses) from equity investments as part of their consolidated earnings. With a portfolio of more than $170 Billion in stocks, a mere 1% fluctuation in market price swings such values by over $1.14 Billion. Operating results for 1st quarter 2018 actually surged $5.29 billion (49%) on improved insurance underwriting results after a difficult 2017.

The bottom line is that Berkshire remains healthy and it is only the GAAP rule change that is proving to be ailing. A review of financial metrics shows 2 ratios that historically are well correlated to actual market price and price trends. The strongest correlation is P/B, with a historical ratio trending at 1.424. This suggests a current fair value for BRK.B of 201.00, slightly above the Friday, May 4, 2018 close of $195.64. Price/OpCashFlow is also a well correated ratio and calculates to a fair value of $217.90.

Shares have been trading in a narrowing range since December 2017, with a flat bottom @ $190.00 and declining upper channel limit, descending about $8/month. A breakout to the up or down side is likely within the coming month as the 6 month long consolidation trend sees its trading range squeezed. Up-side resistance is present at $201 and again at $213.

Covered Option Opportunities:

With shares trading very close to fair value, consider engineering regular periodic cash income. Those interested in BRK.B, but not currently owning it, may want to consider writing cash covered puts below fair value to generate income while awaiting a favorable entry point. Consider the cash secured puts using the 11 day $190.00 @ $0.96 premium. This provides an absolute cash boost of 0.51% (16.85% annualized yield rate).

Those who currently own shares may wish to consider writing covered calls using the 11 day $200.00 @ $1.19 premium if you are willing to face a moderate risk of call-away. This provides an absolute boost of 0.61% (20.31% annualized yield rate) to generate immediate cash income.

Those interested in using BRK.B to generate superior income yield from a strong company (even without dividends) may want to consider writing covered options close to fair value. With the company sightly below fair value at this time, consider a buy-write with market leg of $195.64 and covered calls using the 39 day $200.00 @ $3.10 premium for a net debit cost of $192.54. This generates an instant boost gain of 1.6% (15.07% annualized yield rate). If called away, the $4.36 added intrinsic gain generates an added absolute boost of 2.26% (21.19% annualized yield rate). The combined total yield rate then would be 36.26%. With such superior yields available to engineer from value based investing in a high quality ticker, this approach may have merit for many.

Closing Thoughts:

It is always best to use covered options inside a tax sheltered account. If doing so in a taxable account, be aware of the potential tax consequences if shares are called away at a significant intrinsic gain. Tax liabilities in such cases may exceed the entire premiums gained.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

