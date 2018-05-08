Annaly: Is The Dividend Safe For Now?

Its 11.5% yield is attractive, even though it’s not the safest income play in the market.

The dividend is covered by earnings and cash flows, while its interest rate sensitivity has been significantly reduced.

As I’ve recently analyzed, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has a high-dividend yield and this seems to be the most attractive feature of its investment case. However, this can be an opportunity for income investors or a dividend trap, depending on the company’s dividend sustainability over the long-term.

Its dividend per share has been remarkably stable at $0.30 per quarter since the end of 2013, showing a very good resilience during a tough period for the company due to higher interest rates.

Looking at reported profits, Annaly has a volatile bottom-line history and therefore this metric doesn’t seem to be enough to analyze its dividend sustainability. A major threat to its dividend is rising interest rates and therefore it is necessary to look at interest rate exposure to have a more complete analysis of dividend sustainability over the long-term.

Interest Rate Risk

The company’s business model is impacted negatively from rising interest rates because usually the duration of its assets is higher than liabilities, which leads to a lower book value when interest rates increase.

To protect book value, the company may decide to preserve cash and reduce dividend payments to shareholders.

This means that an important consideration for Annaly’s dividend sustainability is how the company manages its interest rate risk.

Annaly’s business model is based on short-term borrowings to invest in loans and securities with long-term maturities. This creates a duration mismatch between assets and liabilities, exposing its balance sheet to changes in the yield curve.

Given that assets usually have a higher duration than liabilities, the market value of its assets is expected to fall by a higher value than the market value of liabilities when interest rates rise, reducing Annaly’s book value.

Additionally, the interest rates on its borrowings adjust to changes in short-term indexes, such as LIBOR, while its assets are usually adjustable to Treasury rates.

Therefore, in periods of rising interest rates, Annaly is expected to have a lower net income or even losses because interest rates on its liabilities adjust faster than the interest rates on its adjustable-rate assets.

Taking into account this business background, Annaly manages its interest rate risk by using financial derivatives, such as options, swaptions, futures or interest rate swaps. The goal is to reduce its exposure to changes in interest rates, protect its book value and maintain a stable cash flow to pay dividends.

Annaly has recently decided to further reduce its book value sensitivity to interest rates by selling $7 billion of Agency MBS and now expects to lose 7.2% of book value if interest rates rise by 75 basis points (bps), compared to 9.7% at the end of 2017, as shown in the next graph.

Source: Annaly.

Furthermore, Annaly has significantly increased its interest rate hedges in the first quarter to a hedge ratio of 94% (total hedge portfolio of $85.7 billion), through a reduction of Eurodollar futures which were replaced with shorter dated interest rate swaps and other transactions.

Given that the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates a few more times this year and in 2019, this seems to be a sensible move and protects the company’s dividend sustainability due to lower interest rate sensitivity.

Another important issue recently has been the LIBOR-OIS spread. This spread has widened since the beginning of the year, which is a positive tailwind for Annaly. Indeed, its net rate position is now negative, which means that the receive rate is greater than the pay rate on swaps. This is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financial performance in the next few quarters, even though the company doesn’t expect this situation to prevail in the medium-term.

Source: Annaly.

Beyond interest rate sensitivity and LIBOR-OIS spread, another issue that could affect its business margins is the flatter yield curve, reducing the spread between short and long-term interest rates. Despite this, Annaly has been able to report a stable net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) over the past few quarters, showing a good management of its asset-liability structure and that the flattening yield curve has not impacted its business model.

Source: Annaly.

Therefore, given that Annaly has reduced its interest rate sensitivity, is benefiting from dislocations in short-term rates and NIM has been stable despite yield curve flattening, its dividend doesn’t seem to be at risk from rising interest rates in the next few quarters.

Cash Flow and Recent Developments

Regarding its balance sheet position, Annaly has reduced its economic leverage ratio over the past few years and has now lower leverage than most of its peers. This is important because the company’s cash flow generation can be used towards shareholder dividends rather than balance sheet deleveraging, being a supportive factor for the company’s dividend sustainability.

Annaly’s cash outflow related to dividend payments amounted to $381 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.8% from the previous quarter due to a higher number of shares outstanding.

Its cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.33 billion in the past quarter, while cash flow from investing activities was negative $950 million. This means that its dividend payments were covered by cash flow generation which is also a supportive factor for Annaly’s dividend sustainability.

Since my last article, Annaly has announced the acquisition of MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) and Q1 2018 earnings.

The MTGE acquisition will be performed at a price below book value and is expected to be financially accretive to earnings in the short-term, being therefore good for Annaly’s shareholders. It also allows for further business diversification because MTGE has some healthcare real estate assets, increasing Annaly’s investment classes to 37.

The transaction will be paid 50% in cash and 50% stock, and expected to be neutral to Annaly’s book value. Therefore, Annaly’s dividend doesn’t seem to be at risk from to this acquisition.

Regarding 1Q earnings, the company maintained a good path and most financial metrics remained healthy, providing support for the company’s dividend sustainability. Excluding PAA, its net interest margin was 1.52% in the past quarter, a slight increase from the previous quarter.

Its reported net income of $1.3 billion, or $1.12 per share, above market expectations. Its core earnings amounted to $0.30 per share, covering its quarterly dividend. Its return on equity (ROE) excluding premium amortization adjustment (NYSE:PAA), was 10.7%, a level that has been very stable over the past few quarters.

Annaly’s book value declined to $10.53 per share and it declared the 18th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. At its current share price, it offers a very attractive dividend yield of 11.5%.

Conclusion

Annaly’s dividend is currently covered by core earnings and cash flows, while the company has made significant efforts to reduce its interest rate risk. Even though Annaly is not the safest yield play in the marketplace, I would say that its 11.5% yield is clearly worth the risk making it quite attractive to income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.