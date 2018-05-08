Alnylam Gets A Shortcut For Lumasiran... This News Is Highly Welcome

It was recently announced that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was able to obtain a quicker path to approval for lumasiran. This will put the biotech ahead of schedule with approval of another one of its drugs in the pipeline possibly by 2020. That's because it is expecting a decision from the FDA for another drug known as patisiran to treat patients with Hereditary transthyretin mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis) this year. With the upcoming expected FDA approval of patisiran, along with another candidate gaining a quicker path to approval I believe Alnylam is a strong buy.

Quicker Path To Approval

It's not too often that the FDA greatly reduces the path to approval for a drug. When it does happen, it is a good thing to take advantage of. That's exactly what happened this past week, when the FDA agreed to a 6 month pivotal trial design for lumasiran that allows for a primary endpoint based on a biomarker. The primary endpoint biomarker will be to see if there is a reduction of urinary oxalate in patients. That's because lumasiran is being developed to treat a rare disease known as primary hyperoxaluria type 1 ((PH1)). PH1 is a rare disease where there is a buildup of a substance known as oxalate. Typically, the kidney is able to filter this and then excrete it through the urine. In the case of patients with PH1, they are unable to excrete oxalate through the urine. What opportunity exists for Alnylam? Well, this rare disease is an unmet medical need. That's because there are no FDA approved treatments for this disease. That means an FDA approval would be a major deal. Plus, this isn't some drug that just improves the quality of life for patients. These patients suffer major mortality issues from this disease. For example, about 50% of patients with PH1 have kidney failure by the age of 15. At least 80% of these patients will have end stage renal disease by the age of 30. The best these patients can hope for now is very frequent renal dialysis or combined organ transplantation of both a kidney and a liver. Then again, the problem with an organ transplant is that there are a limited amount of these done per year. Few patients do end up responding well to Vitamin B6 supplements, but that is very rare.

Results To Date

There is a good reason why the FDA laid out a shorter path for approval of lumasiran. That's because the drug was proven to work in a small group of patients really well. This was proven in a phase 1/2 part B study with a placebo. Preliminary results from this study showed that lumasiran was able to garner a mean maximal reduction in urinary oxalate (reduced oxalate is important for PH1) of 66% with monthly dosing only at 1 mg/kg in cohort 1 in 4 patients. Remember above when I mentioned that 80% of these patients get end stage renal disease because of PH1? Well, this study showed that lumasiran was able to lower urinary oxalate excretion in all patients below a certain threshold (just about back to normal). This is important, because achieving this means that these patients are less likely to reach end stage renal disease. In other words, they reduced their risk of progression to end-stage renal disease by taking lumasiran. In cohort 2 patients treated with lumasiran reduced urinary oxalate by 47% compared to baseline with the first of three monthly doses of 3 mg/kg lumasiran.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2018. The company believes that this cash, along with any cash it generates from the Sanofi (SNY) deal, will be enough to last until 12 months from the date that this 10-Q SEC document was filed. I believe that the cash position will be good for now, but as patisiran and givosiran are launched in the coming years, Alnlylam will be forced to raise more cash. That means a cash raise could come as soon as mid/late 2018.

Conclusion

Alnlylam is already doing well with potential approvals for patisiran in ATTR amyloidosis and givosiran in acute hepatic porphyrias. These drugs are expected to launch in 2018 and 2019 respectively, should they be approved by the FDA. But now Alnlylam has an opportunity to add another potential FDA approval for lumasiran by 2020. The risk here is that the 6 month study must show that the biomarker of a reduction of urinary oxalate is statistically significant. If the results do not show this biomarker being achieved, then it is likely that Alnylam won't be able to file for quicker regulatory approval of lumasiran. I believe though that the results to date show that lumasiran has a canny ability in reducing urinary oxalate in patients with PH1. Therefore, I believe that the future for Alnylam in treating this rare disease has a high probability of eventually being approved by the FDA. For that reason, I believe that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year. Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.