Market Volatility Bulletin: Volatility Term Structure Lower For Fourth Consecutive Week

Vol term structure is basically down each of the last four weeks.

Consider taking advantage of hedges where vol is tending to the low side (but also give some thought to what constitutes a hedge).

A positive day for most countries and sectors for global stocks; VIX closes unchanged, while oil vol is on the rise.

Monday was generally a positive day for global equities (ACWX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). The consumer staples sector (XLP), a defensive sector at that, continues to exhibit softness. Spot VIX remained more or less unchanged, though it strode up alongside stocks earlier in the session.

I wouldn’t call it a big week for economic news. Still, tomorrow Chair Powell will speak, and President Trump has an announcement about the Iran nuclear deal. On Thursday CPI data will be released, which markets could decide is important.

Oil (USO) volatility is definitely taking notice of the geopolitical situation, namely the Iran negotiations. The index trades near the top of its 52-week high.

On Fed symmetry: monetary policy operates with a lag. Fed policy is better at combatting inflation than deflation, true, but “run-away inflation” actually happens, whereas “run-away deflation” is substantially rarer. I think the Fed will act with more vigilance than the markets are prepared for.

I must confess it surprises me that EFA (international stocks) are a strong hedge for S&P: maybe over some particular window of analysis. In any event, looking out at markets and seeing where vol is cheap and how this can relate to core positions is a great idea.

The study above fascinates me. It’s a great visual. Note the small percentage of all readings found in the state of backwardation period. My view is that we will definitely see a leftward shift in the graph above, as we enter a period of substantially less monetary accommodation and the business cycle eventually turns.

M1-M2 now goes for 3.93 vol points of contango. The gap between 10-day and 30-day realized vol is narrowing (see below for a sense of why this is).

I found it curious that spot VIX started at the low end of its daily range, spiked at around 15.5 near in time to the peak in SPX, and then dipped back close to unchanged alongside SPX as the day wore on. The relationship between these indexes seems to be less predictable these days.

Above you see term structure for the last five Mondays: four consecutive weeks of falling vols for the majority of the curve. Spot VIX is now at the rock bottom of its 3-month range, while SPX is still 200 points off its all-time highs. Vol longs (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) have taken some punishment of late (see below).

Roll decay has been fairly modest by the standards of the last year or so. Double-leveraged long vol position TVIX is taking a beating, though still up about 50% from the lows set in mid January. My guess is that for the time being contango reasserts. Look at last week: three chances for traders/investors to panic (Monday close, Wednesday close, Thursday morning): no luck. I personally would avoid this trade for the time being, or feather into a position only modestly.

On the other side of the ledger (short vol), Matt Thompson offers the following (I more or less agree):

In the most recent MVB Darp asks for some guidance as to what is driving the profitability on a particular trade. This comment highlights why options trading can be a tricky beast: many different factors can cause a position to work or not work (ie. Options Greeks). Reader atom & humber offers his thoughts in the comment section (click link in the first line of this paragraph).

