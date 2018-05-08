KKR At Last Goes From Partnership To Corporation - Investors Win

The change to a C corporation may indeed boost market demand due to both new institutional interest for a profitable company and better public understanding of the legal nature of its stock.

Since going public in 2010, KKR has faced the difficulty with many other partnerships, such as Blackstone, in its stock seemingly being undervalued due to its partnership status.

This is the biggest major change for KKR's stock structurally since 2015, when it dramatically changed its dividend policy to be more stable and, on average, lower.

KKR hopes that the new structure will make the stock more attractive to institutional investors, who are more wary of publicly traded partnerships due to volatility and legal concerns.

KKR announced last week it would be changing its stock structure from a partnership to a C corporation due to the new tax law.

KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced last Thursday that it would finally be changing the legal structure for its company's stock from its current partnership status to a C corporation. KKR has long considered doing so, but the resulting increases in tax liability were considered too high until the 2017 U.S. tax reform bill reduced the resulting tax rate increase.

By changing its structure, KKR will likely be able to partially begin to climb out of the quicksand that it and many other publicly traded partnerships have faced. Public confusion over the specific legal rights granted by a publicly traded partnership's stock, the complexities of tax reporting, the earnings and losses, and the lack of inclusion by institutional investors and indexes have reduced market demand for these companies for years and resulted in their lower earnings multiples.

Though it remains to be seen the exact new stock product that KKR is transitioning to, it likely overall will be a boon to the company with the increase in market demand likely overtaking the reduction in profits due to the tax increase.

KKR Takes One Of The First Steps Among Publicly Traded Partnerships

With KKR's change to a corporation being effective July 1st, according to the company, it will become only the second publicly traded partnership to become a corporation, following Ares Management (ARES) a few months ago which sent its stock price soaring. Ares Management soared almost 30% on the news before settling now at a more moderate 16% rally.

The change is undoubtedly the biggest structural change to KKR as a company and as a stock since it revamped its dividend policy in 2015, reducing its yield significantly from a high but volatile distribution to a fixed but moderate one.

It has been long believed, and generally backed up, that the partnership status of publicly traded private equity partnerships has hindered investor demand in their company and resulted in their relatively low P/E multiples.

KKR's multiple, for example, stands at the moment at a mere 11.62, while Blackstone's is (BX) at 13.84, Apollo Global Management's (APO) at 7.24, and The Carlyle Group's (CG) at 7.58.

In comparison, the average industry price-to-earnings ratio of financial services (not including traditional deposit-and-lending focused banks), capital markets, and asset management companies, generally hovers between 20 to 30, with being above 15 at the very least.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman has long publicly derided for years this discrepancy in relation to Blackstone's own stock, but it appears KKR is now becoming the second company to actually take the bold step forward in changing itself to better suite investor appetites.

As KKR's co-president Scott Nuttall said on KKR's earnings call last week:

Our stock price, however, has not performed in line with our fundamental performance. So we asked ourselves, why? After a number of conversations internally and with many of you over the last couple of years, the answer became fairly simple. Our stock has been too challenging to buy and too challenging to own. So many investors go elsewhere... ...So it kind of became clear to us that we've been fishing in a small pond with a slow leak and wondering why we weren't catching anything. Then it was pretty clear there was a big ocean nearby with a lot of fish that might like our bait...

The change itself will raise KKR's effective tax rate from 7% at the moment to about 22%. The company will also have a new yield of $0.50 per share per year, roughly 2.2% based on the current price of $22.50 per share.

The exact effect on KKR's multiple remains uncertain. With Ares, we saw how the change had only a moderate, though still apparently significant effect on its rallying. Some of KKR's largest current investors have also expressed positive sentiment on the news and the company itself is performing well and far from the brief worries and losses it had back in late 2015 and early 2016.

Despite the company's recent rally from those days, it also announced in its recent earnings report an additional share buyback authorization of $500 million, demonstrating it itself believes this upcoming move will be positive for the company's valuation as well.

Conclusion

It is unlikely that KKR will immediately move to a multiple matching others in the capital markets and asset management industry. Furthermore, the increase in tax rate undoubtedly will hurt raw earnings themselves to a significant degree for the future, given the 15% increase in effective tax rate.

However, the net effect may mean a mild increase to investor demand for the $18 billion company, with even a mild P/E multiple increase to 15 over the next year meaning a rally to $29.10 a share or an over 29.2% increase from the current $22.52 a share.

Overall, this is likely positive news for KKR as it is still one of the first, and far bigger at the moment than even Ares Management's post-change $4.89 billion market cap, publicly traded private equity companies to move in the direction of becoming an investor-friendly corporation.

(Source: Business Wire)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.