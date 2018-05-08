By The Numbers: Should You Buy Facebook Stock?

According to the numbers, Facebook stock is well positioned for attractive returns going forward.

Statistical data shows that factors such as financial quality, valuation, momentum, and relative strength are powerful return drivers for stocks.

Focusing on objective and quantified data is far better than making investing decisions based on subjective opinions and speculation.

Facebook is a much debated stock, but many analysts and investors are missing the big picture.

Facebook (FB) is attracting a lot of attention among Wall Street analysts, the media, and investors lately. However, many of those following the stock are putting too much attention on regulatory risks and political considerations, while not focusing enough on the most relevant return drivers on a forward-looking basis.

Statistical research has proven that factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength can be powerful and effective return drivers for stocks. With this in mind, the following article is taking a look at Facebook from a quantitative perspective in order to evaluate the stock and what it has to offer to investors in terms of risk and return.

Outstanding Financial Quality

Facebook has produced outstanding financial performance over the years. Back in 2010 the company was making $1.97 billion in revenue, and now the business is producing $44.59 billion in sales on a trailing twelve months basis and growing at full speed. The company has a widely profitable business model, so free cash flow and earnings have performed even better than sales.

FB Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The most recent earnings report confirms that the business keeps firing on all cylinders as of the first quarter of 2018. Revenue during the period amounted to $11.97 billion, increasing by 49% versus the same quarter in 2017. Facebook retained 46% of revenue as operating profit during the quarter.

The company has a lot of room to increase monetization levels in international markets, and platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp are still in their initial phases in terms of monetization. The long term growth story in Facebook is far from over.

When it comes to the sustainability of financial performance, regulatory risk is the elephant in the room. What happens if authorities require Facebook to implement more privacy protection measures or they impose more limitations on the company's ability to monetize data?

These measures could cost Facebook considerable sums of money, and they could also hurt the company’s ability to generate revenue from its user base. This is an important risk factor to consider.

That acknowledged, regulation usually reduces competitive pressure in an industry, and it favors a market leader such as Facebook. The company has enough money and human resources to comply with all kinds of heavy regulatory burdens, but those regulations could be far more problematic for smaller competitors trying to gain ground in the industry.

At the end of the day, more industry regulation could consolidate Facebook's already dominant market position even more, and chances are that the company will continue generating rock-solid financial performance over the long term.

Reasonable Valuation

Facebook stock is priced for demanding growth expectations, but valuation is not unreasonable at all for such a strong business. The table below compares Facebook versus Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR) based on valuation ratios such as price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to free cash flow, and price to earnings growth.

Facebook is cheaper than both Alphabet and Twitter across all of the indicators considered.

PE Fwd PE PFCF PEG Facebook 25.92 19.34 27.23 0.99 Alphabet 27.88 22.14 33.57 1.66 Twitter 63.35 37 35.03 1.82

While Facebook's valuation ratios can seem elevated in comparison to the broad market, the stock is underpriced in comparison to other successful players in online advertising.

Strong Momentum

Stock prices reflect market expectations. When a company is delivering better-than-expected numbers and forward-looking expectations are also moving upwards, this generally means the stock price is moving in the right direction too.

Facebook outperformed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin last quarter, and many analysts are raising their earnings forecasts for the company. Fundamental momentum should provide a strong tailwind for the stock over the middle term.

FB EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Solid Relative Strength

Money has an opportunity cost, when you buy a stock with mediocre returns, that capital is not available for investing in companies with superior potential. Besides, winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market, so you want to invest in stocks that are not only doing well, but also doing better than other alternatives.

Facebook has downright obliterated relevant benchmarks such as SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) over the long term. These two ETFs track the S&P 500 index and the tech sector respectively.

FB data by YCharts

Focusing on short-term performance, the stock is materially beating both benchmarks in the last month due to vigorous price action after the most recent earnings report from Facebook.

FB data by YCharts

Putting It All Together

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative stock-picking system exclusively available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor". This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to the factors analyzed in this article for Facebook: quality, valuation, momentum, and relative strength.

The system has produced solid backtested performance over the long term. The chart below shows how the 50 stocks with the highest PowerFactors ranking in the S&P 500 performed in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF since 1999. The backtesting assumes an equal-weighted portfolio, monthly rebalanced, and with an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Since January of 1999 the system produced an anual return of 12.63%, more than double the 5.95% produced by the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. In other words, a $100,000 investment in the market-tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth $304,500; and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio recommended by the PowerFactors system would be worth a much higher $989,300.

Facebook is one of the stocks currently recommended by the quantitative system, and the stock gets elevated scores across the four factors considered by the system: quality, value, momentum, and relative strength. If statistical evidence is any valid guide, the quantitative evidence is indicating attractive upside potential in Facebook stock going forward.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.