Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough

Mettler Toledo's Recent Share Price Developments

Since the 2009 recession, the share price of Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) has dipped below the 200-day exponential moving average (“EMA”) numerous times, something not common for a stock that has increased 10 folds during the same period. The stock has even survived at least four “death crosses”, recognized in technical analysis as foreboding a sustained downtrend in the share price movement. Each time, it managed to recover and reach new highs. It has recently formed a fresh “death cross”, with the share price below both the 50-day EMA and 200-day EMA. Will this time be different?

Prices have also fallen nearly 20 percent from the peak established in January 2018. Due to the stock price development as described, I became intrigued as to whether it is a good time to initiate a position in this growth-at-a-reasonable-price (“GARP”) stock or if it is just the beginning of a sustained downtrend.

Mettler Toledo’s Cash Flows And Debt Overview

Looking at the past five years, Mettler Toledo has shown tangible business improvement as seen from its steadily growing cash from operations which has nearly doubled in that period to $525.3 million. Its free cash flow (“FCF”) has also increased substantially though due to a sharp rise in capital expenditure (CapEx) from 3Q 2016, the FCF was relatively stagnant over the past one and a half years.

To fund its growth, Mettler Toledo has relied upon debt which tripled in size over the five-year period. Nevertheless, the debt expansion is still far from being a major concern since as a ratio to its equity, the debt is now in midway in a range between 0.054 to 0.08.

Mettler Toledo’s Fundamentals Shine Relative To Its Peers

How does Mettler Toledo compare to its peers fundamentally? To answer this, I turned to three research models. The Altman Z-Score is a decent gauge of the probability of a company going bankrupt. According to YCharts, the companies with a Z-Score of less than 1.81 have a relatively high probability of bankruptcy. Hence, all three companies compared have a low risk of bankruptcy. With an Altman Z-Score of 8.6, Mettler Toledo’s fundamentals have an edge over PerkinElmer (PKI) (Altman Z-Score of 6.1) and it is clearly ahead of Waters Corporation (WAT) (Altman Z-Score of 2.5).

However, based on their Piotroski F Scores, Waters is the winner with 8.0 while Mettler Toledo is second-placed with 5.0 and PerkinElmer remained the weakest performer at 2.0. According to Investopedia, the Piotroski F Score is used to "determine the strength of a firm's financial position" and in turn "determine the best value stocks," with nine being the best and zero being the worst. It is a productive way to rank stocks as the criteria involve profitability; leverage, liquidity, and source of funds; and operating efficiency categories.

A simpler model, the Springate Score, employs the use of only four out of nineteen common financial ratios to determine the likelihood of firms failing. From the trio’s Springate Score, Mettler Toledo emerged as the leader again at 2.05, against Waters’ 1.75 and PerkinElmer’s 0.78.

Mettler Toledo’s Valuation Is Rich

An initiation report is incomplete without a discussion of the stock’s valuation metrics. Mettler Toledo’s price-to-sales ratio is now at 5.2x which is a drop from the nearly 7x it traded at the peak in 2017. However, that is still rather pricey given that prior to 2015, Mettler Toledo P/S ratio was below 4x. Interestingly, its PEG ratio at 1.7x suggests Mettler Toledo might not be overvalued considering that it used to trade at a PEG ratio as high as 4x (2016). On a forward basis, the PEG is even lower at 0.645x. In terms of price-to-FCF, Mettler Toledo seems rather rich, as its share price trades for 37 times its FCF. Prior to 2017, the stock traded for a price-to-FCF between 24 to 30x.

Analysts’ Take On Mettler Toledo

Mettler Toledo is now trading around 7 percent below its consensus price target. The last time it traded that far below was in 2015 when it was priced below $300 per share. Analysts have taken into consideration the slower growth experienced by the company and revised their models and consequently lowered their price targets for Mettler Toledo.

Note that in Q1 2018, Mettler Toledo recorded only a 5 percent sales growth in Americas which constituted 38 percent of its total sales compared to 14 percent a year ago. Europe, where it earned 31 percent of its sales, even faced a decline of 1 percent whereas a year ago it achieved 13 percent growth. The bright spot was Asia/Rest of the world where it managed to eke out a small gain, 10 percent growth in Q1 2018 versus 9 percent a year ago.

Globally, the weakness was led by its Industrial product segment which registered a 1 percent decline in sales growth, followed by Food Retail which was flat year-on-year. Ironically, the perma-bear analyst actually raised his price target upwards in February to $385 from below $300 just when others turned cautious.

Conclusion

Mettler Toledo is fundamentally strong as compared to its peers but its growth is becoming less stellar than in the past. The share price weakness is probably also factoring some concern over the fallout of the trade war on its costs and demand. Based on the initial estimates by the company, the impact seems to be limited but it is certainly not a desired development. While Mettler Toledo has corrected quite a bit since January, it remains pricey on some metrics such as price-to-FCF. I would consider an entry when the price-to-FCF falls to below 30x where it would then provide a margin of safety. With the FCF per share on a trailing-twelve-month basis at $14.81 currently, that would mean the share price would have to fall below $444. Although this meant that Mettler Toledo would have to decline another 20 percent, it is still above the lowest analysts' target at $385. Hence, I don't think I'm being overly conservative here.

"With respect to the possible slowdown in our Chinese business because of tariffs impacting our customers there, it's hard to determine at this point. Our exposure to raw materials and industries likely to be most impacted has declined over the last several years, but the remaining business may have some impact. We'll monitor the environment in China closely, but at this point see no change to demand. In terms of our exports out of China and the United States, we have limited steel and aluminum imports. But we already see some commodity price increases, due to the proposed Section 232 legislation. The impact before any corresponding actions from our side to mitigate is in the range of $2 million to $3 million. We also import some instruments and parts for instruments from China. Based on the current list of possible tariffs under Section 301 we estimate the potential impact to be something in the area of $8 million."

- William P. Donnelly, EVP, Mettler Toledo (Q1 2018 earnings call)

