Express Scripts Vulnerable Ahead Of President Trump's New Policy Outlines

We may also see Trump's nationalist leanings rein in the cost advantages that have been enjoyed by foreign governments at the expense of American consumers. What will this mean for drug prices and markets?

Additionally, the $67 billion Cigna deal for Express Scripts has been in question from a regulatory approval standpoint. Trump's new policy outlines could increase the uncertainty for this potential deal.

Express Scripts has been targeted in the past as "low-hanging fruit" in the effort to contain soaring prices. The company's defense that ESRX is a cost manager may be disregarded.

Most are in agreement that drug prices have become a serious concern for the affordability of consumers. Drug manufacturers, insurers, hospitals, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and others have created an opaque screen that seems to have intentionally obscured actual costs and profits. This industry's lack of transparency in the manufacture and delivery of drugs may be addressed in the upcoming presidential policy review.

Industry explanations for soaring costs have long held that price increases were to fund further research and development efforts. Senate investigators found this long-standing myth to be inaccurate. In fact, studies have shown that pharma companies are driven by an excessive profit motive at the expense of consumers, many of whom are elderly, that goes far beyond meeting the costs of R&D.

Perhaps worse, it has been discovered that 90% of the biggest pharma companies actually spend more on advertising than on R&D, according to the Washington Post. Please note that the graphic below excludes digital advertising, which is a rapidly growing expense for media advertising. If digital advertising were to be included in these figures the amounts spent on advertising would be significantly higher.

This evidence that just the advertising costs paid by consumers for the drug manufacturers indicates the soaring costs of drug prices are part and parcel of an industry that seems to be willfully maximizing profits regardless of the consequences to consumers. How many other areas of excessive and wasteful spending must exist in this apparently bloated industry that consumers are paying for as costs soar unchecked? Government inaction on this problem has been harmful to consumers for at least a decade now.

This issue of soaring drug prices may be a bipartisan issue that has been in the crosshairs of both Republicans and Democrats since the 2016 campaign. Trader's Idea Flow had some success with a short of Express Scripts (ESRX) when we submitted this article on 1/30/17.

It appears that advertising is just one of many areas in which drug manufacturers and the related companies who are part of the drug distribution system are excessively spending. This study by the Attorney General's office in the state of Massachusetts outlines a number of areas in which costs could be reduced. PBMs, such as Express Scripts, may be obvious targets for cost reduction.

Summary

Ahead of President Trump's new policy announcements for the pharmaceutical industry and its drug distribution system, we are once again now short shares of Express Scripts based upon three factors:

A PBM such as Express Scripts may be an obvious target for the reduction of costs in this industry. The lack of transparency in this industry is likely to be perceived as part of the problem that enables companies to increase costs without scrutiny or competition; The blockbuster deal between Cigna (CI) and Express Scripts has been subject to skepticism as the market awaits direction from the Trump administration who could oppose this acquisition. Also, concerns exist regarding the PBM model generally and whether Cigna would be able to improve the performance of Express Scripts after acquisition. Any negative fallout for PBMs from the announcement of new governmental policies could weaken Cigna's motive to proceed with the Express Scripts deal. Note that the share price of Cigna declined by 10% after they announced the Express Scripts deal. The market may not be enthusiastic about this deal to begin with so increased negativity could cause a pause for reconsideration of the merits of this acquisition. Market's abhor uncertainty. The upcoming speech by the President is likely to create a great deal of uncertainty, especially for ESRX. Accordingly, Trader's Idea Flow is short ESRX ahead of the upcoming speech.

Another X-factor in this emerging issue of uncertainty for the drug industry is that we may once again see Trump's nationalist leanings become a part of this discussion. American consumers have paid far higher prices for drugs than the citizens of other nations for many years. This inequity may be addressed by the president. New policies may rein in the cost advantages that have been enjoyed by foreign governments at the expense of American consumers. What will this mean for drug prices and markets and will there be unintended or unforeseen consequences arising from this shift in policy? More uncertainty for the markets generally elicits a, "sell first and ask questions later", mentality among market traders. This additional factor may also prove beneficial for the short sale trade of Express Scripts.

Conclusion

Change appears to be coming to the drug industry and there may be companies who will be negatively impacted by this change. For the sake of consumers it is hoped that this change will be swift and meaningful. While our sincere hope is for significant relief on the issue of drug pricing for consumers we are skeptical over the long term based upon past experience. We have heard numerous politicians bloviate on the issue of reducing drug prices. We say, "Show us the money in the form of reduced drug prices." Only then will we believe in the promises that the latest round of politicians are making to the American consumer.

But we must separate the prospects for real world change in drug pricing in the long term from the market reaction that may occur in the short term as a result of a new administration's policy announcements. From a trading perspective we believe that at the very least, there will be discussion of change in the near term for the drug industry. And this discussion of industry change may provide the catalyst for a profitable short trade in shares of Express Scripts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ESRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.