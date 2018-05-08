Doomed By A False Sense Of Security

“I’ve got nothing to worry about today” say the stock market bulls. Although the S&P 500 Index is still down more than -6% from its late January highs more than three months ago, the bulls remain cocksure. Among the most commonly cited reasons are the following. First, we are not operating at extremes today. Second, corporate earnings growth is not only strong but accelerating. Third, valuations remain reasonable. But are any of these good reasons for reassurance? Are they even valid?





We are operating at extremes in the U.S. stock market today. We have the second longest bull market in history tied to the second longest economic expansion in history. These are extremes in their own right, but bull markets and economic expansions simply do not die of old age. When digging deeper, we see that Debt Balances in Customers’ Securities Margin Accounts at roughly $650 billion according to FINRA are at their highest level in history by roughly a half on a nominal basis and a third on an inflation adjusted basis according to dshort.com, which is a bit more worrisome.





A favorite indicator of Mr. Buffett’s further highlights today’s extremes. The corporate equities to GDP ratio has averaged 71% over the past 65 years. And it has averaged 90% since the advent of the Fed “Put” back in 1987. On only three instances has it ever crossed above 100%. In 2000, it reached an all-time record high of 151%, and we all know what followed. Back in 2007, it reached a more modest 111%, and we all know what followed. Today, it is at 139% and rising. Perhaps, things will be different this time. I know that’s something we always like to say when it comes to investment markets, right?

Corporate earnings are providing investors false comfort. Many bullish investors seek to justify these extreme readings with fundamental reassurance. Leading among these is trends in corporate earnings. After all, as long as corporate earnings continue to grow, the stock market will continue to rise. Right?

Not so fast. Consider the following historical precedents, which not so coincidentally happen to coincide with peak levels from the past.

In 2007 Q3, corporate earnings were surging at a 14.00% annualized rate, with further growth projected to continue into 2008. Put simply, not so much.

In 2000 Q1, corporate earnings were growing at a blistering 32.75% annual rate. Presumably at the time, such robust earnings growth would continue to fill the astronomical valuation gap that had formed under so many names at the time. Instead, it was corporate earnings that turned tail in the other direction.

In 1968 Q4, corporate earnings were increasing at a respectable 8.07% year over year and was accelerating out of a brief profits recession that had struck in 1967. Little did investors know at the time that they were standing on the precipice of a new secular bear market that would last into the early 1980s and take a good deal of their purchasing power with it.

Along the way in 1972 Q4 before the last legendary bear market of the 20thcentury finally struck, corporate earnings were expanding at a strong 14.12% annual clip. Of course, the market proceeded to fall by nearly half over the next two years.

And going all the way back to 1929 Q3, corporate earnings were expanding at robust 18.29% annual rate as then President Hoover sought to make good on his campaign promise of a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage. Instead, corporate earnings growth turned negative by early 1930 and two years later the market had lost more than -80% of its value.

Where do we stand today in 2018 Q1? Corporate earnings are growing at an impressive 16.15% rate. While this is constructive and the profit forecast remains strong to date, history has repeatedly shown us that such earnings growth rates are not unprecedented at market peaks and such optimistic forecasts can evaporate in a flash.

Stocks are not cheap today either. Some also seek solace in the notion that stocks are actually reasonably valued today, which should provide support against a sudden downturn. With the S&P 500 Index trading at 22.8 times earnings, such conclusions are already a stretch on an absolute basis. And when considered on a relative basis, things start to look disconcerting:

In 2007 Q3, stocks were trading at a far more reasonable 17.8 times trailing 12-month GAAP earnings. Much cheaper. Earnings growing at a double-digit rate. Yet trouble soon followed.

2000 Q1 marked the one time that stocks were more expensive than today at 28.3 times earnings. Of course, these premium valuations were highly concentrated in tech stocks at the time. Today, stocks across most sectors are playing their part in the overall pricey market.

In 1968 Q4, stocks were trading at just 18.5 times earnings. Four years later in 1972 Q4, they were a still relatively more reasonable 18.1 times earnings.

And in 1929 Q3, stocks reached their frenzied peak at 20.2 times earnings.

Beware becoming lulled into complacency by a false sense of security. Yes, earnings are growing at an impressive clip at the moment. But so too were they in 1929, 1968, 1972, 2000, and 2007 when markets were also operating at extremes. And stocks had the advantage of being relatively much cheaper during most of these past episodes versus today. With these key points in mind, don’t push forward with a full tilt stock allocation emboldened by the notion that corporate earnings growth prospects are strong and valuations are somehow reasonable. For the former is a capricious notion at best, and the latter is misguided and at increasing risk, particularly given the prospects of higher interest rates at least at the short end of the curve (it turns out there is an alternative today!).

Plan accordingly. Perhaps the stock market will continue to defy all expectations. Perhaps the corporate equities to GDP ratio will exceed the 2000 highs. Perhaps margin debt will surpass $1 trillion before it’s all said and done. And perhaps corporate profit margins will continue to expand behind operating margins continuing to widen from their already historical highs at more than 11.5%. Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps. But when reversion to the mean finally arrives, know that it will be increasingly painful the longer we remain on the current path. As a result, it is worthwhile to plan accordingly today. And the first step in this regard is to recognize that stocks are not the only capital appreciation game in town when it comes to capital markets.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation.