Tanger Factory Outlets: Taking Another Look

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has been a favorite dividend-oriented investment of mine for awhile. Shares of Tanger have been dropping for months. At first, I believed this to be an excellent value opportunity. As the situation progressed, I continued to recommend Tanger so long as its same-store net operating income could at least tread water. The backdrop of this was an environment where the US was (and is) over-retailed and e-commerce was (and is) taking more and more of the retail pie, even in apparel. Many traditional walls were (and are) closing down.

I had faith that the outlet malls would be alright, particularly because many of the brands going bankrupt were 'anchors' in traditional malls. However, in the latest quarter, Tanger had to lower its full year FFO guidance and its same-store NOI dropped 1.5% year-on-year in Q1. In light of that, it's important to take a "second look" at Tanger. This article looks to do that.

Reduced guidance

Midpoint FFO per share guidance declined from $2.46 to $2.43, a drop of another 0.8%. Guidance for 'portfolio' NOI is from 1% growth to 0% at the midpoint. Same store NOI guidance has gone from 0.5% midpoint to a drop of 2%. Those are some rather big changes, and some disappointing ones at that.

Also, midpoint projected occupancy is now expected to be 95.25% from the previous forecast of 96.0%, another disappointing change in guidance.

Same-center NOI has been decelerating since 2016, through last year, and into this year. Considering the timing of this, I strongly believe this has much to do with consumers changing habits, particularly them increasingly turning to e-commerce for apparel retail. As I've said in multiple articles across industries for the last months, the rise of e-commerce is a generational change, and there is not going to be any return to the norms of the past. For this reason, I believe the trends we are seeing are quite durable and long-term. For Tanger, this represents a challenge. I believe it's time to admit that there are going to be headwinds for awhile to come.

In the question and answer session, CEO Steve Tanger indicated that he is quite a bit more optimistic.

And during an up part of the cycle, (...it) feels like it’s always going to stay the same and only get better. We candidly every time it’s different, happen stock market crash in 87, we experienced the downturn after the bubble of the e-com tech bubble or the dotcom bubble of 98, 99, obviously 10 years ago which was an economic cycle. I know there was no Amazon. We have been tracking e-commerce sales for the better part of 20 years.

I don't agree with this implied optimism for a few reasons. The previous downturns Tanger mentions all involved macroeconomic downturns which involved a trough and eventual recovery. Macroeconomically speaking, how much better can things get from here? Unemployment is low, wages are generally rising for the first time in awhile, GDP growth has accelerated to the high 2% range at least, and job growth has been pretty strong. What would numbers look like in a real economic downturn? Regardless of that rhetorical question, Tanger Factory Outlets isn't really facing an economic downturn, but rather a change in shopping habits that I strongly believe is generational.

That's not to say Tanger faces an existential crisis. It doesn't. On the whole, Tanger, and outlet malls in general, have fared far better than strip malls or traditional malls. The dividend is still safe, too; it's only about 65% of FFO. Perhaps more traditional malls, strip malls and other stores being demolished will bring about some kind of "green shoots" for Tanger Factory Outlets and retail in general. Nevertheless, I think it's time that some of the more outspoken bulls on Tanger over the past months, myself included, to pay more heed to the headwinds that are effecting this company.

Owning up

I've been a big proponent of Tanger since at least February, 2017 when I wholeheartedly recommended dividend investors buy more shares. As part of my Marketplace service, I recommended it to subscribers regularly, including putting the stock atop my 'Big List of Buys' several times.

The thesis in which I predicated this recommendation on didn't pan out, and with hindsight, I can admit that this was an investment thesis that didn't work out. Of course, that's little consolation to those who have been long Tanger Factory Outlets, myself included. Since I first recommended Tanger, shares have gone from $34 to $20 today; a drop of 41%. Not great.

At 9.3 times trailing FFO, Tanger is very cheap. However, Tanger can no longer be considered a growing company. For sure, Tanger can continue to successfully develop new outlet malls, which may be enough to kindle some kind of low single-digit FFO growth. However, the downward trend in same-store NOI growth is concerning, and I don't see any 'green shoots' at this time. Chances are that same-store NOI will keep declining for awhile.

For this reason, I believe that investors should be cautious about Tanger Factory Outlets. Growth has turned negative and debt is 6.7 times EBITDA. While there is plenty of liquidity and ample cash flow, and the dividend continues to be secure, investors at this point should look elsewhere for dividend income. I still have a small position in Tanger, but I do not advocate buying here.

