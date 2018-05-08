Iran, Tariffs, Inflation Vs. Deflation And The Fed

Inflation is in the news, but deflation is in the air.

This is the very late edition of "Macro Monday" that was originally posted to members of Margin of Safety Investing midday Monday.

Iran Nuclear Deal & Oil

President Trump tweeted that he'll announce whether the United States will stay in the Iran nuclear deal or leave on Tuesday afternoon. The ramifications of this could be far greater than affecting the price of oil, this could be a war and peace decision.

European leaders spent the past month trying to persuade President trump to stay in the deal, however, all signals are that he won't. French President Macron made overtures about renegotiating parts of the deal, but was rebuffed. This signals that there is more to it for President Trump.

We will find out on Tuesday if he does in fact stay or go. If he goes, the gut-wrenching $300 oil headlines will likely be back. However, smarter investors know that a rise to the $80-100 range is far more likely. Here's why:

Iranian oil would come off the international market, however, it would not be the type of decline seen under President Obama who had more cooperation from key allies and frienemies like China. Rather than losing a million barrels of oil per day from Iran into international markets, the number will most likely be in the middle hundreds of thousands.

Iran's oil would take several months to come off of international markets. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have enough excess production capacity to easily cover up to a million barrels per day almost immediately, and two million within several months.

In addition, U.S. oil is about to add a deepwater port that can support additional oil exports from Corpus Christi. While the U.S. not awash in oil, it does the SPR and likely more supply coming from Canada by next year as a crucial pipeline is forced through by the Canadian government.

So, the end result of Iran's oil coming off the market would be less of an oil shock and more of a rebalancing of where supply came from. Regardless, during the heavy drive summer season and increasing demand globally, it would act as another catalyst to firming up oil markets.

The question becomes, does $3-4 gasoline materially damage the economy. According to recent studies, when oil prices fell, little money went into new spending, rather, it went to pay down debt. With household debt lower, the impact of slightly more expensive oil could be rather muted, as I discussed in the "Goldilocks" price of oil article.

We'll see what President Trump decides.

Trade War Or New Deals?

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has spent time in China laying the groundwork for new deals on trade with China. The list of wants is very long, but few have any idea what the priorities are. At least the administration isn't saying.

https://anthonymikkelson.com/

I think there was a hint a while back though when Commerce Secretary Ross mentioned that China was a major importer of natural gas and that the United States had natural gas to export.

A deal on natural gas though won't be enough to offset the newly upped ante from the United States. Originally, President Trump had said he wants to see a $50 billion reduction in the trade deficit with China. This week it was learned that $200 billion is the new demand.

China had said originally that $50 billion was something they were willing and able to do. $200 billion seems like quite a leap. It appears to be a negotiating tactic and I'll stick by my assessment to Expect Positive Surprises On President Trump's Trade Policies.

Inflation Isn't The Real Bogeyman

There is a perception that quantitative easing will ultimately lead to inflation. By definition, increasing the money supply in excess of the demand for money is inflation, however, we are not feeling it.

While the various inflation measures hover near 2% on goods and services, that flies in the face of having created trillions of dollars fueled by new debt. That debt is at a record high across the globe.

As you see, corporate and government debt have expanded the fastest since the financial crisis. Households and the financial sector have nearly held their own. Total debt to GDP is at a near record 318%, slightly lower than year-end 2016.

There is a massive offset to the creation of money that is preventing inflation rates from rising, that is, demographics. The increasing age of the population, not just in the United States, but most of the world, is depressing economic activity.

The result of an aging population is a reduction in the velocity of money. Simply put, the older the population, the less it spends on most items (ex-healthcare). That is a drag on felt inflation.

I have written several pieces on the "slow growth forever" global economy. The short story is that demographics, debt and technological disruption are deflationary forces that are offsetting the inflationary monetary policies of central banks. I discussed it here:

Does The Fed Get It?

Several Fed policy makers have discussed their fear of a trade war with China. While a trade war would likely cause a severe recession, the concept of "mutually assured destruction" is clear here. There seems to be little chance that any rational players would push hard enough to cause a trade war.

If the threat of a trade war keeps the Fed from becoming more hawkish though, I am all for that. Why? Because we already know that economic growth is no longer accelerating. A tighter Fed is not what we need now. We need a "flat" Fed. I discussed this at length in this Editor's Choice piece:

The Fed Is Making 2 Huge Mistakes

My deep concern is that if I am right, and the trade issues abate, and oil finds a "Goldilocks" level, that the Fed presses forward with tightening financial conditions. In light of "slow growth forever" I fear that the Fed could push into a dread scenario of stagflation.

Here is how a stagflationary environment could play out. If the Fed raises interest rates and continues to unwind QE from their balance sheet, that would significantly tighten financial conditions at just the wrong time.

We have to realize that the Millennials are just into their household formation years. They started behind due to the financial crisis - no fault of their own. Despite saving nearly double as a percentage of income than the Boomers, their futures are tenuous as their incomes are lower adjusted for inflation.

We need the Millennials to generate wealth. If they don't the nation is doomed as the Millennials are the ones who we need to start paying more in taxes to support the federal budget, which is tasked with supporting the retiring Baby Boomers. Any more setbacks for them, might doom the country.

For Investors

Investors can continue to take part in the position trade in oil stocks, which I believe are in a new golden age. I have suggested investors increase their asset allocation to energy stocks using the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which I have suggested be 15-25% of personal portfolios.

Technology always presents places to invest. The Internet of Things and what I am calling the "smart everything world" are always smart places to invest on dips. Recently, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) dipped, as did semiconductors on trade and cyclicality concerns.

Google is simply one of the best companies on the planet and should be bought anytime the valuation comes in. Semiconductors are not nearly as cyclical as the smart world takes off. I like the S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), as it's more equal weight than other semiconductor ETFs and includes exposure to solar, which has a bright future.

Finally, investors should carry a heavy slug of cash as the uncertainties covered above could go in the wrong directions. I am optimistic on trade and oil, however, the Fed concerns me. Keep an eye on the Fed, they could accelerate the next bear market and recession, and possibly trigger something worse.

====================================================== May is the last month to get Margin of Safety Investing with a forever discount price. Beginning in June, any discounts offered will be for the first year only. Right now, you can get Margin of Safety Investing for only $1 per day, guaranteed for the life of the service - which I intend to run for at least another decade. If Seeking Alpha ever discontinues investment letter services, you will be offered the exact same deal at a similar publication I run. What do you get with Margin of Safety Investing? You get an investment process that really works. See my TipRanks profile - it's even better when holding recommendations for 2 years instead of one. I seek to beat the markets with less risk. Easy to say, hard to do. Last year's 48% performance was one of my best, but what I'm especially happy with is I did it with an average of 31% in cash holdings throughout the year. See: A Verified 48% Gain In 2017 And My Gameplan For 2018 - Kirk Spano For those of you willing to take as much or a little more risk than the markets, I will show you how to use options to get some leverage without rolling dice. Take a free trial and get my free reports "Intelligent Asset Allocation" & "The Core 4 Investing Process" when you sign up. Even if you quit, you'll take those with you. The real benefit of the service is that I am offering real portfolio management ideas. I will teach you to manage portfolios like I am at my fee-only Registered Investment Advisory, not just give you trades out of context. Also, I promise that the research I do is comprehensive. I subscribe to over 20 different services, on top of everything four major brokerages give me. I look for best ideas from some of the best money managers out there and I am very selective. I am actively adding analysts as well. The best companies make it onto my "Very Short List" of companies that can lead in the next decade. I keep the list to about 100. Only 20-30 are invested in at any given time depending on prices, company execution and market cycles. A also keep an "ETFavorites" list of the best ETFs out there for your asset allocation. I really never intended to write investment letters back when MarketWatch named me "The Next Great Investing Columnist" in 2011. But, after studying Mark Hulbert's investment letter rankings (since defunct), I realized most investment letters stunk. I promise this won't stink. See the reviews so far. Beginning in June, the rate for MoSI goes up to $499/yr with a first year discount price of $399/yr. Right now, you can get Margin of Safety Investing for only $365/yr and that's guaranteed forever. Take a free trial of Margin of Safety Investing Today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, XOP, XSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://BluemoundAssetManagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.