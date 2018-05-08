California Resources: Carpe The Diem Not The Derivatives

Let’s talk about California Resources Corporation (CRC) today. CRC reported Q1 earnings after the market close on May 3 and in a word, they were stellar.

Coming out of the Q4 2017 report, the company forecasted little to no production growth for Q1 2018, which surprised the market. The lackluster guidance raised questions among investors about the company’s ability to arrest production declines, its overall capital efficiency/capital budget, and level of transparency. Coupled with the market drawdown in Q1, the stock subsequently shed close to 30% of its value. Yet, as we dove into the details and parsed the numbers, we could see that fundamentally things were improving despite the seemingly tepid report.

We thought the sell-off was largely overdone, and what CRC was telling the public wasn’t necessarily bad, it was simply incomplete. We knew that the company was exploring some type of transaction with the proceeds from the Ares JV; so investors had to stay patient and wait for the announcement. The market though is rarely if ever patient, it wants robust guidance, and it wants it now!

Fortunately, we were proven correct. CRC delivered the Elk Hills transaction, which we reviewed here, and then a stellar quarter with revised production guidance that though largely expected, helped reaffirm our forecast that the company’s best days are ahead of it.

Make no mistake, this was management successfully regaining the initiative and re-establishing its credibility. For that, Todd Stevens and the executive team should be applauded. Successful leadership, external facing/investor relations, and corporate guidance are often more about projecting confidence. It’s helping investors bridge that chasm of doubt from where we stand today to where you're going, and making sure that they have enough information and conviction to continue the journey with you. Sure you can try some Jedi mind tricks (May the 4th be with you), but if the yarn you’re spinning seems inconsistent with your narrative or security filings, then the story and your credibility can quickly evaporate. On the other hand, if management consistently provides clear guidance and executes well against it, then investor confidence is buoyed and share multiples rise. After CRC's Q1, the company now appears to be back-on-track and the management team's messaging in the quarter were material to that.

Now we’ll leave the details of the Q1 results stand for themselves because any investor can take a look at the Form 10Q/8K to gleam the necessary information/insights. We do want to draw investors' attention to the company's evolving hedge portfolio.

Deriving Insights

To understand oil hedging strategies you have to understand the concerns of an operator. Energy exploration/production is a margins-based business, and one of the largest financial outflows is capital expenditures ("capex"). It’s critical for E&P companies to have sufficient funds to invest in capex because today’s capex largely determines tomorrow’s production volume. Consequently, E&P companies will use various hedging strategies and derivatives to lock in a stable cash flow and ensure that their capex budget is properly funded.

When the future price of oil becomes uncertain sometimes it’s best to “pre-sell” your oil and enter into swaps, or sell call options to generate a premium to buy other derivatives at higher prices (lifting the floor). Yet, when oil prices inflect, they can quickly exceed the prices set in the derivative contracts and soon your "pre-sales" turn into a glass ceiling (i.e., instead of protecting you, they now limit your ability to sell your oil at even higher prices). Therefore, if oil prices were to rise further, you’re unable to enjoy the upside because you’ve relinquished that right for security.

Consequently, as we’re analyzing CRC, what we’re looking for isn’t just current cash flow, production and earnings guidance (which we are), but we’re also looking at their exposure to rising oil prices, and what we’re seeing is a subtle shift in CRC’s derivatives portfolio.

Instead of pre-selling its oil and setting a price ceiling of $60/barrel (#1 above), CRC is now setting a price floor for 2019 (#2) (i.e., it’s buying insurance, the right to sell oil to someone at $60/barrel). If oil prices increase beyond that, CRC’s insurance expires worthless, but CRC enjoys the full and unfettered upside to any future oil price gains.

This is exactly what we want to see. We want CRC’s purchased puts (i.e., its insurance policy) to expire worthless because the upside in higher oil prices and overall revenue growth should more than offset the cost of such insurance. So while CRC’s hedge portfolio constitutes a headwind in 2018, now that oil prices are markedly higher, allowing oil prices to run will serve as a tailwind in 2019. Something for investors to chew on as they update their models.

Equity Distribution Agreement

Lastly, as CRC has ably shifted the perception around the company since Q1, it’s important to remind ourselves what can derail it. Recall that CRC continues to have an Equity Distribution Agreement in place with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which allows the company to issue 6M shares (i.e., a 12% dilution to current shareholders) to the public. Interestingly, there may be more of an incentive to issue shares now that the stock price is higher. We believe though that that's unlikely as the EDA was likely put in place to opportunistically reacquire debt or satisfy bondholders. Given that CRC's debt now trades closer to par and the company is beginning to generate free cash flow, if CRC were to cancel the EDA it could remove an additional overhang on the stock. Either way, CRC's management should shed light on some more details about their plans for the EDA.

So that's it. CRC's Q1 is under wraps. Ultimately, our takeaway from CRC's Q1 was largely positive, and we remain bullish on the company's evolving story. With oil prices inflecting, we think if investors exercise some patience and stick around, CRC's story could become a tale for the ages. Best of luck to us.

As always, we welcome your comments.

For further background to this article, here's our 2018 oil thesis and a more recent Q1 update, which includes a discussion of CRC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.