Omega Still A DUCK, But Q1 Results Give Hope To The Bulls

Omega Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:OHI) reported Q1-2018 results after the bell on Monday, and we analyzed the numbers to give you our take.

Operating results

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) fell to $161.3 million, or $0.78 per share, versus $176.7 million, or $0.86, a year ago. Consensus was looking even lower, and the beat was mainly as asset sales took some time accomplish. Interestingly, the bigger hit happened to funds from operations (FFO), which fell to $0.71/share. The key factors that lowered FFO versus AFFO were a $7.8 million provision for uncollectible accounts and $4.1 million non-cash compensation. The $7.8 million of provisions was for uncollectible accounts related to the write-off of straight-line receivables resulting from the transfer of 15 facilities to new operators, i.e., kicking out of old operators. Since the $7.8 million charge was a hit to straight-line rent, i.e., built-in future hikes being written off, rather than a non-collectability of current rent, we would not assign a negative value to it. OHI does deserve credit for trying to get in better operators where possible.

Asset sales

During the first quarter of 2018, the company sold 14 facilities for approximately $74.0 million in net cash proceeds. OHI plans to sell another $143 million of assets over the next few quarters for sure, and is evaluating an additional $125 million of assets for sale. Our take on this is that OHI has finally got religion. From repeatedly saying everything was hunky dory and constantly expanding the portfolio, the company has now realized that the game has indeed changed. While GAAP numbers may show profit, as these properties have heavy book depreciation, we are sure these are being sold at extremely distressed rates. We hope this will be addressed on the conference call.

Asset purchases and investment in Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

OHI was relatively subdued on the investment front with $30 million of new facilities purchased and $38 million of renovation programs sanctioned in Q1-2018. This makes sense, as the REIT has its hands full with issues on its existing portfolio. Additionally, its cost of equity is now sky-high, making acquisitions potentially non-accretive. However, we were surprised by the additional support offered to keep GEN, one of its top troubled operators, viable.

On March 6, 2018, OHI amended certain terms of its $48.0 million secured term loan with GEN, and provided an additional $16.0 million secured term loan bearing interest at a fixed rate of 10% per annum, of which 5% per annum will be paid in kind and matures on July 29, 2020.

OHI still has the full 50 facilities with Genesis (no sales or operator transitions from previous quarter), and the planned sales mentioned above seem to be focused on Orianna and Preferred Care facilities. OHI did receive stock options on GEN stock (not sure we would want those) in return for the above-mentioned loan, but we are not sure this is the right strategy to pursue in regard to GEN.

Rent Coverage

Overall portfolio EBITDAR coverage stayed remarkably steady in Q1-2018 from the previous quarter. We note that this is a trailing 12-month average, but even then, we appreciated the steadiness shown here after several quarters of deterioration.

Source: OHI supplemental information

Two points, though, make us less enthusiastic about this metric:

The fact that this covers OHI's stable portfolio, now pegged at 83%. We have no insight into the 17% that the company considers unstable. As we had previously noted, this percentage of stable portfolio has fallen from a high of 93% a year back down to 83%. Until this number starts moving up, while keeping EBITDAR at or above current levels, bulls have to be cautious in extrapolating much from this metric. OHI is now actively selling properties, and we believe this will distort the metric even further.

Squeezed to please?

The short interest on OHI is quite high, and the current status quo and headline beat might get the shorts scrambling for cover.

Source: ShortSqueeze.com

A lot will depend on the tone of the conference call and operating performance of its secondary and tertiary headaches, GEN and Signature Healthcare.

Conclusion

Don't Underestimate Current Khaos (DUCK). That has been our acronym for OHI for some time, and it stands today. OHI's management has its work cut out for it, and we think FFO, AFFO and FAD will hit the low end of management guidance. Wage inflation, coupled with low increases from Medicaid reimbursement, continues to put the squeeze on the best operators, and the current environment continues to be challenging, to the say the least. The quarter reinforced our view that this stock was best played through long-term puts where the returns exceed a "buy and hold" strategy.

Longer term, the current turmoil sows the seeds of recovery, as where blood cannot be squeezed from stone, it won't be. The inefficient operators will go out of business, and occupancies will rise in the remaining facilities with demographic tailwinds to the point where the rest can make money. Just don't expect it happen in 2018.

