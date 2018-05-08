Buy Fear, Sell Greed

Malls are here to stay. In fact, even most class B malls are here to stay.

Everything has a price. Even the lowest quality and most distasteful assets may have a worth as long as they serve a purpose or a utility.

This is why Washington Prime Group (WPG) along with CBL Properties (CBL) present interesting opportunities today. I agree with everyone that their assets are below average from every perspective:

They have less appealing tenants with higher bankruptcy risk. They produce less sales and have lower traffic. They are harder to release in case of vacancy.

Generally speaking, they are riskier assets producing more volatile income. This does not however mean that they cannot produce solid returns as long as the price is low enough.

Priced at just 4.5x FFO and a 14.5% yield for WPG and 2.5x FFO and a 18.5% yield for CBL, I see great value even though there is high risk and volatility. In fact, I believe that as both companies continue to improve their portfolios, income streams will remain very substantial and sustainable over the long run. Already today, we believe that Class B malls may be more resilient than it first appears:

B malls as represented by WPG and CBL are still producing the highest sales per square foot ever.

NOI has remained “relatively” stable when you take out the temporary dilution created by bankruptcies.

They have thus far been able to replace underperforming tenants such as Sears (SHLD), Macy’s (M), and J.C. Penney (JCP) with superior ones – increasing traffic, sales, and rents along the way.

The year-to-year performance is expected to be volatile, but for someone with a long investment horizon (+10 years), I think that these assets could surprise many.

Malls are adapting to changes; less desirable locations are getting redeveloped and entertainment is becoming an ever-larger part of malls. The process causes uncertainty and dilution in the short run, but is expected to be value creative in the long run. This is why I am taking the side of optimism and betting against the common belief that the internet will replace B malls.

Internet Shopping is Overhyped

This is my opinion which I base on my subjective personal shopping experiences and the ones from my entourage, as well as the more “objective” data available.

The subjective argument:

I agree that certain products may be better bought online, for instance electronics, assuming that the pricing is more competitive, and you already know what you are shopping for.

That said, I continue to believe that a great majority of goods and services are better bought in physical stores. Let’s take the example of clothing as they make a large portion of mall’s businesses. Shopping for cloth is possible online, but I really don’t get the point. You don’t get to see the product, you don’t get to feel the material, and most importantly, you don’t get to try it on. At the end, you order your product, it arrives a few days later, just to realize that it is not what you expected: it does not fit well, the material does not feel right, and the look is even different. Okay, so you decide to return it and you have to deal with the hassle that comes with it. You print the return ticket, package it and have to drive it to the post office. What a great shopping experience…

On top of that your shopping is boring, spent behind a computer screen which is the last thing I want to do after a day spent working on my laptop.

In comparison, at the mall, you have it all right there so that you see, feel, smell, and can try it on before making your purchase decision. Even better, the shopping experience is entertaining and social, rather than boring and lonely.

Essentially, all the problems of online shopping are solved by malls and this is why I prefer shopping at them and rarely shop online. This specific example is related to cloth but applies to most other goods and services. I personally rarely buy cloths online, and so do my friends, and yet, we are all millennials. We do not want to stay fixated behind a computer screen the whole day, we much rather go shop together in a mall with all the entertainment that comes with it.

The objective argument:

You may disagree with what I say above concerning my personal experiences, but you cannot disagree with the objective facts.

Physical retailing continues to make up roughly 90% of total retail sales. Everybody is well aware of Amazon (AMZN) today, and yet internet shopping remains a small minority. It will keep on growing, but the significance of this does not appear to be so substantial. Sales per square foot at malls remain at all-time-highs and keeps even growing despite the continued growth of e-commerce. The total retail sales are also on the rise. Therefore, the growth of e-commerce does not come all at the expense of physical retailing. It is not a zero-sum game. Rather, I believe that a large portion of online shopping is impulse purchases that would have never occurred at malls in the first place. Realizing that malls are here to stay, internet retailers are expanding their physical retailing footprint.

This is why I consider internet shopping to be overhyped. Malls remain full of shoppers, and given the many drawbacks of e-commerce, I understand why. Internet shopping causes market disruption to specific retailers who will pay the price, but this is not the end of physical retailing. Malls remain the favorite alternative because it simply is a better shopping experience.

WPG and CBL Are on Track to Recovery

CBL and WPG are both class B mall REITs, and as such, they should be considered as “higher-risk” companies. If the bears are proven to be right, both companies are set to eventually go bankrupt as their assets become obsolete due to the growth e-commerce.

Identifying the weaknesses of e-commerce, we take a different perspective. We agree that class B malls are set for some pain. The difference is that we expect this “pain” to be temporary, rather than permanent.

The weaker retailers will go bankrupt and have to close stores. This causes dilution to CBL and WPG and forces them to adapt to a changing market environment. This is exactly what CBL and WPG have been doing in the recent years by redeveloping properties and the fruits of this labor are slowly starting to show off.

The results of the first quarter were encouraging in this sense.

Both CBL and WPG reported a 4.1% increase in sales per square foot. This is the number that I follow the most closely, because in the long run, this is really what makes or breaks a retail landlord. If retailers are able to make money, then they will be able to pay rents to the landlord and want to stay in the property.

Today, the sales per square foot stand at all-time-highs for CBL and WPG – proving that there are real shoppers at these malls. The current FFO dilution is mostly coming from increased vacancy from bankruptcies and the sale of properties. In the longer run, we expect the closed stores to be released after being redeveloped, and the income to recover.

The way there would be bumpy, but when shares are offered at 2.5 to 4.5 times cash flow, we are willing to take long term positions on these lower quality mall companies.

Final Thoughts

CBL and WPG are cases of “ short term pain for long term gain”. I believe that patient long term investors could do very well holding on to these names. This comes with high risk and uncertainty, but looking 10 years ahead, I believe that the asset base will be highly improved and generating more NOI than today. Therefore, we do not expect the currently low valuation multiples to last, and see significant upside. I cannot overemphasize it enough that these are long term predications, and that the way there will be very bumpy.

CBL and WPG are not for everyone. The risk is real, and so far, my own investments are deeply under water. If you desire to invest in this space with a lower risk profile, there are many other options among higher-quality names including Simon (SPG), Taubman (TCO), Macerich (MAC) or even Tanger (SKT). Each of these companies appear to be on sale today, and expected to provide strong returns in the future periods.

Having a high-risk appetite, I continue my journey with CBL and WPG for now. My investment horizon exceeds the 10 years, and I could care less of how the market prices the shares on a day to day basis. In other words, I continue to “ Buy the Fear, and Sell the Greed”.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio currently yielding 9.7%, through high-yield MLPs, BDCs, REITs, Preferred Shares, and Closed-End Funds.

We follow a "value approach" by searching for high-yield stocks trading cheaply to achieve high income and long-term capital gains.

We invite readers for a 2-week free trial to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best picks for 2018. For more info, click here.

Source: CBL Q1 Report; WPG Q1 Report

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL; WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" (HDO) research team.