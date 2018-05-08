Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Synergy Activism, Pfizer Wave Sciences Collaboration, Agenus Update

Analysis focus: SGYP

Synergy Pharma (NASDAQ:SGYP), ever the laggard, and the bane of many a portfolio, suddenly saw a bit of movement yesterday on the back of news that a group of activist investors have taken up the cudgel against the management of Synergy. These investors have written to a number of wealthy individuals and funds to take a majority position in SGYP and bring about a change in leadership or sell the company outright. They now hold 20 million shares and are more than 500 in number.

The sad thing about SGYP is that it does have a great asset that it is simply unable to put to good use. This despite that Synergy did do better than expected in its last earnings report. It also managed to sell Canadian rights for $5mn upfront and unspecified milestone payments. In the earnings, the highlights, in case we have forgotten, were:

TRULANCE® U.S. net sales were $9.4 million in the fourth quarter, totaling $16.8 million for 2017

2017 total prescription volume increased 70% on average month-over-month since launch

Successfully amended CRG debt facility to provide enhanced financial and strategic flexibility

Now, although earnings beat consensus, consensus itself, in my opinion, was depressing. Investors still think Trulance, with its clinical profile, could have done much better already. They also think that management’s efforts to increase their compensation without a tie in to performance is a really ugly move; and their efforts to keep dilution as an open option is equally deplorable.

The company has a conference call on May 10 where we don’t expect much to happen. But the June 12 Annual Shareholders Meeting may see some changes if the activist group can make some noise. To be realistic, though, we really don’t see a way out of this conundrum unless prescription numbers perk up. Only that is the true bottomline here. Whether Icahn or Ackman will buy into this laggard isn’t a realistic goal. Investors need to ask management: what are the concrete steps you are taking to increase Rx numbers? And why are you afraid to tie in your compensation to the success of those steps? Are you not confident enough in your abilities to execute?

Agenus reports Q1 results; provides milestones for 2018

Discussion: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) recently reported Q1 results and provided an update. This is a research oriented company that does not have a self-owned product in the market but a number of successful collaborations. However, it is making strong efforts to change that. Part of that will that the company will present efficacy data on AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 this year. Trials for these products are currently enrolling patients.

Pfizer selects two additional hepatic targets under partnership with Wave

Discussion: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is a Singapore-based biotech focusing on nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. It has partnerships with Takeda and Pfizer. Pfizer has now selected two additional candidates, hepatic targets for NASH and other liver diseases. Pfizer also has the option to secure exlcusive licenses if it so chooses, so it can take these products through the trial cycle and into the market.

In other news

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) received Priority Review status for its TECENTRIQ and avastin combo with paclitaxel and carboplatin targeting first line treatment of NSCLC. PDUFA is September 5. The market is worth upwards of $10bn.

Delcath (NASDAQ:DCTH) has started a pivotal study of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) targeting patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), the second most common form of liver cancer.

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) is progressing in talks for its $64bn bid for Shire. The discussion is centering around Shire’s demand for a larger cash component to the offer.

Valeant’s (NYSE:VRX) Plenvu has been approved by the FDA as a bowel preparation for patients about to undergo a colonoscopy. Market launch will start from the next quarter.

