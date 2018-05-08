Biotech Trading Lessons From 'The Great Bear Of Wall Street'

This article discusses some of Livermore’s advice and how biotech investors and traders can use it to their profit.

While biotech stocks did not exist in Livermore’s time, his views on trading apply to them most aptly.

Jesse Livermore was one of the great stock operators of the early to mid-20th century, and won a nickname that stuck: The Great Bear of Wall Street.

Jesse Livermore was one of the giants of stock trading in the early to mid-20th century. A true stock operator, Livermore was committed to a view of the stock market as a den of animal spirits, in which psychology reigned supreme. Indeed, in his day, financial disclosures were much less robust, and access to serious financial information about companies - even to the best-connected and financed trading companies - was radically limited compared to what is expected today. The mores of the era were also different, with now-illegal activities like insider trading simply part of the game. Hence, Livermore was deeply skeptical of the idea of investing per se, instead describing his activities in the marketplace as speculation. “There are no investments. There is only speculation,” he once famously quipped.

Livermore made his name - and a couple fortunes - during the stock market crashes of 1907 and 1929. As one of the biggest short-sellers of the time, he made millions while other traders lost their shirts. He understood the market as few others of his time did, and he made out handsomely from that superior understanding on numerous occasions. His triumphs as a short seller even won him a grandiose nickname: The Great Bear of Wall Street.

While many of Livermore’s strategies are now illegal, or tightly regulated, Livermore’s insights into market behavior remain powerful to this day. That is because he understood market psychology, and that does not really change despite advances in analytics, data inputs, and economic forecasting.

Investors of all stripes can find value in his various sayings, comments, and dicta. But we will address one group in particular: biotech traders.

Still relevant, 80 years later

It may seem strange to draw on the insights and observations of a stock operator who died nearly 80 years ago, long before the advent of the biotech industry, let alone the complex and byzantine system of trials and approvals that are the guideposts of all contemporary biotech investment.

Yet, while Livermore would likely be shocked to his core by the regulations surrounding the market generally and pharmaceuticals in particular, his thoughts as recorded for posterity actually hold much value for serious biotech traders. As a student of market psychology and event-driven trading, his insights seem almost tailor-made for the modern biotech stock operator.

We have already discussed numerous aspects of biotech trading strategy in past articles and research notes, such as the need to focus on catalysts rather than day-to-day market movements, as well as the need to cultivate psychological fortitude when dealing in such event-driven and volatile securities. Likewise, we have addressed how playing with short-term options can burn unwary biotech traders. Today, we offer a further entry into this series of articles with a discussion of a few of Jesse Livermore’s most applicable ideas and why they should matter to all serious biotech investors.

The remainder of this article addresses specific Livermore observations that biotech players should heed.

Be a speculator, not a gambler

For Livermore, all stock market action was essentially speculation. While that may not be strictly the case any longer across the wider stock market - thanks to the advent of far more robust valuation methodologies, as well as stricter rules forcing more and better disclosures of financial and operational information - it is often the case in the realm of biotech. As Livermore put it:

“Speculation is a business, not a gamble.”

For Livermore, speculation does not mean placing a bet on an outcome. Rather, it is about understanding imperfect information and seeking out the best possible outcome.

What, then, is speculation? Livermore had this to say:

“Speculation is correct anticipation of coming events and the best anticipation is that of the psychological effect that certain expected news will have upon the mind of the public.”

In other words, speculation is about anticipating how the public will react to news one knows is coming. This should be quite understandable to a biotech investor or trader, since catalysts are the chief drivers of stock price movement. Sometimes we can know when events are scheduled, such as FDA decisions or data readouts, but other times catalysts’ timetables cannot be predicted.

The less certain the timing of a catalyst, the more difficult it is to trade in anticipation of its occurrence - or in response to it when it does. The more uncertainty around the structure of the news event, the more like gambling it becomes.

Don’t let playing small moves lose you the big ones

Livermore traded individual securities, but he was most renowned for his macro plays. Such was the case when he shorted the stock market as a whole in 1907 and 1929. But it is an important lesson for biotech investors to keep in mind. Indeed, day-trading catalyst-driven stocks can be profitable during long stretches, following a security up and down within its trading bands. Many developmental biotech stocks have low share prices, which can make for major swings on a percentage basis.

But trading on either side of such movements is unwise for biotech traders looking for long-term gains. Livermore said as much:

“Speculators who try for profits from daily minor movements will never reap the major when they occur.”

In other words, trading on either side of a band can work for small gains, but you can find yourself left behind when the big move comes. In biotech stocks, big moves do come as a matter of course. Being positioned to take advantage of them is how traders can get multi-bagger outcomes. Sometimes it can be worse than getting left behind: if a trader is playing the wrong side when the catalyst hits, it can erase all the gains from lesser trading in moments:

“Never be afraid of the normal movements: be fearful of the abnormal...”

Avoid catching falling knives or buying temporary tops

Investors with even a little experience in the biotech sector will quickly come to understand some of the broad ways in which prices move. There are the catalysts themselves. But there are also movements into, and in the wake of, catalytic events. These movements are not always the same and can reflect broader market sentiment. In the current market, for example, where the overall stock market is trading around all-time highs, while at the same time appearing increasingly skittish and volatile, high-beta stocks like developmental biotechs often get the worst buffeting.

Some patterns persist, such as price appreciation in the run-up to an FDA approval decision. But others shift, such as post-approval price action: lately, biotechs that win approval with high levels of confidence going into the decision often find themselves trading down as shares are unloaded in a “sell the news” action. While this latter pattern has been driven by a skittish investor in the past year or so, it is to be expected to some degree even in the most ebullient times. Certainly, Livermore was wary of buying into reactions:

“I never buy on reactions... I never go short on rallies.”

Livermore’s guidance is worth heeding. When a drug is approved, for example, the stock price pop can be extreme but is also often short-lived. As news-selling occurs, a pullback comes almost as a matter of course. After the price stabilizes, then there is often an opportunity to get a second bite of the apple at the lower price point:

“Real movements do not end on the day they start.”

Just as one should be wary of buying up stocks at the top of an event-driven swing, so too is it dangerous to try to “catch a falling knife” by buying when a stock has dropped on bad news. Stability will eventually take shape, and at that point, one can be surer of the play. It may not be the very lowest price, but it will, in aggregate, result in fewer occasions of overpaying.

Success depends on good timing and patience

When trading in the stock market, everything comes down to decisions of when to buy and sell. Livermore had this to say:

“Success rides upon the hour of decision.”

In other words, when the time comes, it is critical to act - and to do so with purpose.

But the time of action can be long in the making. Too long, in fact, for many action-hungry traders. Many of the individual investors participating in the biotech sector are attracted by the big moves and general excitement. Such individuals often lack the capacity for patience necessary to long-term success:

“Do not be impatient... Do not overtrade...”

Patience is key to winning in the biotech space. Understanding that delays do happen to upset catalyst timetables, and that the market can misprice small-cap niche stocks - often for infuriatingly long periods of time - is very important. The itch to trade and to “play the game” may be overwhelming for some. But it is patience and confidence in one’s read of the market and the security that will always win out as the cardinal virtue among biotech traders.

Investor’s-Eye View

Jesse Livermore died in 1940, but his ideas live on. He was a larger-than-life figure in his own time, and he continues to cast quite a shadow. While successive generations of investment professionals have reshaped the game, and the market itself in many ways, the core psychologies that drive investors have never really changed. Livermore’s advice, especially for a biotech investor, is as fresh as it ever was.

We cannot recommend too highly that investors give Livermore some attention in their reading and as they work always to improve and refine their trading strategies and habits.

