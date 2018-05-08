Viavi Is Faced With Significant Opportunities

The company has another growth opportunity in 3D-Sensing, where it has a strong position in a couple of essential components.

The company made a smart acquisition that positions it well in the 5G testing market.

We wrote about Viavi (VIAV) last year when things were looking up but as you can see, from mid last year there hasn't really been much progress visible in the figures:

The stock has moved mostly down from then:

But there are signs things might improve as the latest (Q1) figures came in stronger than what analysts predicted by quite some margin - there was a $0.03 EPS beat ($0.13 versus $0.10 expected) and a 10% revenue beat.

The company also beat its own guidance on several metrics, from the earnings deck:

And here are the main results, with and without the two acquired companies, both of which were closed on March 15 so they count for two weeks.

The company is active in two segments:

NSE (network and service enablement), consisting of NE (network enablement which is about three quarters of NSE) and SE (service enablement which is about a quarter of NSE, but falling as it is restructuring the sector and cutting low margin sales).

OSP (optical security and performance), the biggest part of which is anti-counterfeiting (banknotes) followed by thin film optical coatings. Here the company has a further opportunity with its 3D sensing filters.

There were some highlights, and once again the company provides us with a useful slide:

OSP recovered (from $48M to $62M), driven by strong demand for both anti-counterfeiting and 3D Sensing products. The latter isn't going to last, but that will be temporary.

Guidance

Guidance for OSP is a notable decline from $62M in Q3 due to 3D-sensing (see below). For the same reason, margins will contract quite a bit, from 38% in Q3 to the high 20s in Q4.

Acquisition

Last quarter, the company acquired two businesses from Cobham (OTCPK:CBHMY) in the UK for $455M, from the PR February 1, 2018:

The transaction significantly strengthens VIAVI’s competitive position in 5G deployment and diversifies the company into military, public safety and avionics test markets. Cobham AvComm and Wireless T&M is the leader in comprehensively testing communication service providers’ networks from the radio access network through to the network core. It has also served military, public safety and aviation markets for decades with its trusted land-mobile radio and avionics test solutions. The business generated more than $200 million of revenues in calendar year 2017.

Revenue just counted for two weeks in the quarter and added $12.3M to revenues and $4.1M to operating profit. According to management (Q3CC):

We expect this businesses to add about $205 million to $245 million of incremental revenue to core Viavi's business in fiscal year 2019.

It will also be "meaningfully accretive to both free cash flow and non-GAAP EPS, and monetizes VIAVI’s NOLs," according to the earlier quoted PR.

And there will be synergies, which are expected to be between $15M and $20M over 24 to 36 months; although most will be created within the first 24 months, part of this will be offset by a write-down of deferred revenue related to purchase price accounting which is already in the guidance.

Growth opportunities

We think the main opportunities for the company are:

Wireless testing

3D Sensing

3D Sensing

Part of the OSP segment are the filters for 3D sensing, for which the company seems to have a unique advantage. We're not aware of other companies selling this business.

After an initial bonanza, revenue has declined as its main customer Apple (AAPL) hit a production pause button after an initial ramp.

The company is now able to recognize revenue of these 3D sensing filters upon shipping but this quarter it is not expecting material revenues from them.

So the company is in fact idling production capacity, and that also has consequences for margins; here is management from the Q3CC:

a short-term operation on margin headwinds in the OSP business segments where we expect operating margins to dip into the high 20s from the 38% in Q3. We expect the 3D Sensing to snap back to full volume production in the September quarter as we ramp production volumes to support multiple new customers and product models. We also expect the second half of calendar 2018 and for the overall fiscal 2019 to have increased 3D Sensing demand and to be significantly involve the fiscal year 2018 volumes and revenue. Correspondingly, we expect a continuous recovery in OSP operating margins in the September and December quarters.

So the company expects the ramp to resume in the present quarter, the present quarter was just a temporary dip. What's more, the client base is set to considerably expand. The next stage will be Android phones in fiscal 2019 (Q3CC):

And clearly the android camp is coming in, but fairly unevenly, I guess this 3D Sensing technology is proving to be a lot more challenging than many people estimating. So some of the do have it working, some of them are still trying to get it to work and some are deferring it by several months behind. But net-net, they will all be coming in during the fiscal 2019 whether it will be in the fall or in the spring. I mean it really depends on the particular model and particular OEM. We expect majority of our volumes in 3D Sensing to be with the leader in 3D Sensing.

That leader is of course Apple. And it's not done with Android or smartphones, there are several other industries where 3D sensing has applications but this will be a little further out.

In the immediate future, the company still sticks with its previous guidance of $25M for the fiscal year 2018, most of this came in in the first half but there is still something coming in in the second half of the year (as well as the company able to recognize some shipments in Q3 that were already shipped earlier).

Mobile network testing

Another opportunity lies in wireless network testing, a business that has just been acquired from Cobham. With the advent of 5G this is another good market opportunity. The company claims to have a market share in the 80s, which comes in handy as the market is already taking off, from Viavi PR:

A total of 72 network operators are already testing 5G – nearly three times the number conducting trials at this time last year – with 28 of those reporting they are in field trials. An additional 28 operators have announced plans for 5G trials. Even more significantly, two service providers in the Middle East have launched pre-commercial 5G services with limited availability – Etisalat and Ooredoo. Reports from ongoing 5G trials indicate that a handful of operators are reaching blazing fast data speeds. In fact, four operators have reported reaching a speed of 70 Gbps — Etisalat, Proximus, Telenor and Zain. The average speed, however, is much lower, with six operators claiming speeds in excess of 35 Gbps, and another six reporting a speed of 10 Gbps..

One of these companies already testing is China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), a client. Management argues we're only in the first one-third of the development of the market. At a later stage, it's not only the NEMs (telecoms) that will be clients but also service providers (towards the end of the year).

We might also point out that the company has various services to offer here, like trial network and equipment testing, and then in a later stage network deployment field testing and equipment measurements.

Margins

GAAP margins have declined, below you see a more granular version:

The non-GAAP operating margin actually improved quite a bit. However, what struck us was the following, from the Q3CC:

OSP gross margins at 52.6% decline 480 basis points from a year ago, due to the lower volumes in the anti-counterfeiting business and unfavorable product mix with the ramp in 3D Sensing revenue.

This suggests the margins on the 3D sensing filters are below OSP average, which surprises us as they seem to have a monopoly here. Management did say that gross margins are "meaningfully above the overall company operating margin" so it's probably more the excellent margins it gets on the anti-counterfeiting stuff in OSP than low margins for the 3D sensing filters.

Cash

Unfortunately, the graph doesn't include the latest figures, but it still gives a general impression of the evolution of cash flow in the last 5 years. Operating cash flow was $13.6M during Q1, which is a bit below its usual level of late.

Balance sheet

Not entirely clean with two convertible notes producing $11.4M in interest expense.

A notable decline in share-based compensation and a declining share count as well.

Valuation

The shares have become gradually more expensive, EPS is expected to be $0.47 this (fiscal) year rising to $0.68 in 2019, which starts in July. The latter gives the shares a fairly modest 14.5x earnings multiple.

Conclusion

Besides its core businesses, the company has two big growth drivers in 3D sensing and 5G network testing. With the synergies of its recent acquisitions gradually overtaking the deferred accounting write-downs, we see quite significant room for upside here.

