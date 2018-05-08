Exxon Loses An Enemy

On Monday, Schneiderman was forced to resign. Although I thought the risks posed by his investigation were overstated, his departure is likely good news for Exxon Mobil shareholders.

The New York State Attorney General is one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in America, and NY AG Eric Schneiderman had targeted Exxon Mobil over global warming claims.

Exxon Mobil Loses A High Profile Enemy

The New York state attorney general is one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in America, and Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general up until Monday, had targeted Exxon Mobil (XOM) over global warming claims. On Monday evening, he was forced to resign, in the wake of an explosive New Yorker article alleging that he had abused women.

All else equal, the departure of Schneiderman should be bullish for Exxon Mobil shareholders, though the threat posed by his investigation was overstated, in my view. In the event I'm wrong, I present a couple of ways Exxon Mobil shareholders can limit their downside risk if they want to stay long but are cautious. Finally, I offer a suggestion for investors thinking of exiting Exxon and looking for other stocks to invest in. First, a quick recap of former AG Schneiderman's allegations against Exxon.

Global Warming Risk Or Hot Air?

Back in November of 2015 (The Twilight Of Exxon?), I wrote about how the Financial Times reported (paywalled here) that New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman was investigating Exxon Mobil

over whether it had misled investors with its statements about the risks to its business posed by climate change.

The Financial Times (not for the last time), drew a parallel to the huge tobacco industry litigation in the 1990s, arguing that the AG's probe into Exxon could

eventually grow into a case similar to the landmark tobacco settlement in 1998. Cigarette manufacturers agreed to pay more than $200bn over 25 years to resolve deceptive sales and marketing practices, and allegations that smoking contributed to health problems.

The FT went even further in May of 2016, as I shared at the time ("The Twilight Of Exxon"), editorializing that

The international objective of holding the increase in global temperatures to well below 2C, agreed at the Paris climate talks last year, implies the obsolescence of all fossil fuel production within the next few decades. The oil companies have not yet reconciled themselves to quite what this means. If governments stick to that commitment, fossil fuel companies will either have to find ways to stop greenhouse gas emissions from their products, or shift into renewable energy, or go out of business.

In May of 2016, the editors of the FT probably didn't expect Donald Trump to be elected President of the United States, but he was, and in June of 2017, announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal.

The climate change threat popped up again earlier this year, as Seeking Alpha contributor Tristan R. Brown wrote in March ("A New Threat To Exxon Mobile"), with a lawsuit by New York City against Exxon Mobil and other energy companies over global warming. As I wrote at the time, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed like an unconvincing litigant, as he was still being driven around in a pair of humongous SUVs as of last summer, per the New York Post,

a regular GMC Yukon XL, which burns 16 mpg in the city, and a Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, which is only slightly more fuel efficient at 20 mpg.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exiting a 20 mpg SUV (credit: NY Post)

As I also wrote at the time, Bill de Blasio's hypocrisy was understandable:

It goes back to a crucial point Ralph Bennett of the American Enterprise Institute has (Why Gasoline Is Still King): A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds and produces roughly 35 kilowatt hours of energy. That's enough to burn a 100-watt bulb continuously for more than two weeks. A lead-acid battery could do the same thing without needing a recharge - if it were the size of a desk and weighed a ton. Energy density is the point. We just haven't come up with a fuel or device that will safely and economically offer the same calorific value in such a small space as an automobile's gasoline tank [...] We always come back to density. Until electric batteries (or some other power source) gets more competitive in energy density terms, I will remain skeptical that Exxon Mobil is headed for extinction.

The departure of Eric Schneiderman makes me even more skeptical about the threat of global warming litigation risk facing Exxon. It's likely that the next New York attorney general will continue to investigate Exxon, but investigatory resources are finite, and given the circumstances under which Schneiderman was forced to resign, I suspect some of those resources will be focussed on him.

That said, if you're concerned that there's still a significant risk from global warming litigation against Exxon Mobil, from New York or other states such as Massachusetts, here are a couple of ways you can limit your risk over the next several months.

Adding Downside Protection To Exxon Mobil

Let's assume here that you have 1,000 shares of XOM and can tolerate a 20% drawdown, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways to protect your shares over the next several months. The first screen capture below comes from the free version of the Portfolio Armor iOS app; the second, from the web version.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of XOM against a >20% decline by late October.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $690, or 0.89% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Capped Upside, Negligible Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% over the same time period, you could have gotten the same downside protection for less using the optimal collar below.

As you can see above, this optimal collar used the same put strike as in the first hedge, but in this one, nearly all of the cost of the puts was offset by the income generated by selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, assuming you sold the calls at the bid).

So the net cost was $10, or 0.03% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

If You're Thinking Of Exiting Exxon

If you're thinking of exiting Exxon Mobil and are looking for other names to invest in, you may want to consider the top ten names I present to Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week. Those names are the securities that are relatively inexpensive to hedge and which Portfolio Armor estimates will have the highest potential returns over the next six months. As you can see in the table below, taken from my most recent performance update, these names tend to beat the market over the next six months (each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort).

