Alphabet: Too Good To Be True

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) has temporarily fallen out of favor with investors; as its stock has fallen off its heights from earlier in the year. As its valuation shows, Alphabet offers investors with a long-term horizon a rare opportunity to add to their position.

Investors are obviously aware of Alphabet's Other Bets, but at the same time, investors are not fully factoring in the potential that this phenomenal company actually succeeds with one of its Other Bets.

Alphabet has a history of being highly effective at monetizing its operations, whether it be, its search engine or its hardware, or one of its other platforms, such as YouTube. Alphabet knows how to transform revenue into free cash flow.

Furthermore, although investors obviously know these facts, the investment community appears to be presently overly-focused on Alphabet's quarterly performance and throwing out this long-term money-generating compounder out of their portfolios.

Moreover, one significant opportunity for Alphabet could come from its Waymo project. As highlighted on its most recent earnings call, Waymo is up and running with vigor in Phoenix, where members of the public can now pay and enjoy a ride on a self-driving car.

Furthermore, whereas many investors continue to be fully enchanted with Tesla (TSLA), Waymo has instead opted to turn to FCA (FCAU) and Jaguar (TATA), to fulfill its electric car needs. Incidentally, Alphabet used the earnings call to once again emphasize how its project is focused on safety first - no doubt a stab at Uber (EXCHANGE:PRIVATE) after its unfortunate incident.

From a P/S ratio perspective, Alphabet's current valuation is trading at fair value relative to its 5-year average. However, having followed Alphabet for a while now, I realize that investors are going to struggle to get this outstanding management team, with its great economics at rock-bottom valuations. There are some stocks that that simply doesn't happen.

Having said that, if compare Alphabet's P/Sales ratio with its peers in the table, we can see that Alphabet is trading at a small discount to its peer group's P/S ratio.

If you have read my work before, you will know that I'm a huge fan of the P/Sales ratio, as I think it is highly reflective of investors' sentiment. And as you can see in the above table, its peers in the tech-space, all have their respective P/Sales ratio more expensive than their own respective 5-year averages. For example, as investors reach for growth by investing in Amazon (AMZN), and currently willing to pay more than 50% its 5-year average, Alphabet, by comparison, is not actually that expensive.

Investing in a publicly traded security is never easy. Although Alphabet's stock carries a significant margin of safety, there are many competitors such as Facebook (FB), and others, that are doing all they can to get advertisers to choose their platform over Google's. It would be unwise to believe that Google's moat is impenetrable. For instance, in the event that Facebook's heavy investment in AI, truly improves advertisers' return on investment, as well as, advertisers' ability to truly connect with significantly more relevant consumers, advertisers might opt to reduce their spend on Google and chose Facebook instead. Given that more than 85% of Alphabet's revenue comes from advertising, any disruption to this ecosystem would truly disrupt Alphabet’s business model.

Another significant risk of investing in Alphabet could come from the fact that Alphabet's revenue starts to meaningfully slowdown in the medium term. For example, 10 years ago, its 5-CAGR stood at 72%, then in 2013, its 5-year CAGR dropped to 22% and in FY 2017, its 5-year CAGR stood at just 17%; offering tangible evidence to bears, that Alphabet's growth is evidentially slowing down - which only makes sense, as nothing grows forever. Although Alphabet is a very fast growing company, it is certainly no longer a hyper-growth company – those days are now long gone.

All told, Alphabet is one of my favorite investments. It has numerous opportunities to continue to leverage its strong advertising platform and its remarkably strong balance sheet offers investors a strong margin of safety at its current price. Although Alphabet has temporarily fallen out of favor with investors, long-term, patient shareholders have now an infrequent opportunity to buy into one of the most entrenched tech-companies which is determined to shape the next decade.

