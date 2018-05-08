Delta And Navigating An Oligopoly (Podcast)

But do we take management's word for its success? This week's Behind the Idea assesses the strategy and Tim Dunn's take on it.

Delta has found a way to continue growing their business, by flying from cities where others aren't.

The airline business has been a tough one historically, but in recent years consolidation and decreased competition has eased the pressure.

The airline industry has changed fundamentally over our lifetimes (i.e. for anyone born before 2010 or so). Alaska Air Group's (ALK) deck for their merger with Virgin America spells this out well:

That has a big impact on consumer options for a vital industry like this. It also has a big impact on competitive behavior and investor behavior. Warren Buffett has famously swung in his views on the sector: first saying he would time travel to shoot Wilbur and Orville Wright's plane down and save investors' money; then holding each of the four major airlines shown in that last slide in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) investment portfolio.

What distinguishes one of these players from another, besides their policies towards pets in the cabin? How do the companies in this industry interact with one another? And how are we to make heads or tails of it as investors, beyond taking the Buffett strategy?

Tim Dunn writes about the airline industry exclusively, and his recent article on Delta (DAL) offers a good example of analyzing an industry like the airline industry. The article focuses on Delta's focus city strategy, and how the company is delivering on management's plan.

We discuss the article, these topics, and when to take management's word for it vs. doing your own work on this week's Behind the Idea.

Topics covered:

What’s going on in this thesis and with the focus city model? (1:30 minute mark)

Deconstructing the spoke & hub model (4:30)

Management’s flexibility in an oligopolistic market, and the risks of this approach (7:30)

What are the competitive dynamics in the airline industry? (12:10)

Recalling regional airlines (16:50)

Management’s strategy and the impact on investors (18:45)

What to do with the airline industry? Regulate, invest, or compile the hate index? (24:20)

Are airlines an avoid, a buy, or a short? What do you think of Delta's focus city strategy? Would you invest in companies you hate? And what's your favorite airline? Let us know, we'd love to hear from you.

