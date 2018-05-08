A Fresh Look At Celgene After Q1 And New Info On Ozanimod

The company's sales growth is stellar, but pipeline and management issues are weighing on it, plus biotech's known big-picture concerns.

Introduction - A perplexing stock

This article covers issues about Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) that are on my mind, some of which may be on the minds of various investors, large and small. This stock was one of my few significant investment disappointments last year in what was otherwise a very fine year. About the only thing I got right on this name was an Instablog after the mongersen Phase 3 trial for Crohn's failed badly, starting the stock on its steep and prolonged slide from the $140s. The title was "Celgene Takes A Deserved Hit On Major Phase 3 Failure," and the point was that at $127, I did not think that CELG had become attractive given the importance of the drug. Soon after, the Otezla Q3 sales miss devastated the stock, and I settled for breakeven on almost all my position in the low $100s. But I stayed long on a little of it, not expecting the ozanimod mess (see below).

Buying around $104 in late 2016, given its high in the $135-140 range in mid-2015, at least gave me the chance to break even. CELG has closed Monday at $84.57, setting a multi-year low intra-day and therefore, I think, a multi-year closing low.

Since I have no strong views on the stock at this price - which is either cheap or expensive depending how one looks at its earnings, patent risks, pipeline, balance sheet, management and big picture risks to pharma stocks - I'll try to make this contribution read well, while being a concise overview. Given the complexities, it has to be of a certain length, however.

Leading with strength...

Celgene's Q1: Products perform very well

CELG reported Q1 results Friday. Sales of its 4 main drugs - two for myeloma, one for other cancers, and one for psoriatic diseases - all grew well. Another recently launched cancer drug, Idhifa, an Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) drug, had slow sales. Sales guidance was nudged up a little, as was non-GAAP guidance; the pace of share buybacks was projected to increase. CELG is now guiding to diluted GAAP EPS of $6.31 and adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted EPS of about $8.45.

Thus, it's clear that as usual, with Otezla growing again, CELG leads the industry in sales growth and profit margins; and there are no imminent losses of exclusivity. So, is it cheap? Certainly, if there were many years for Revlimid to grow, and for the others to do so as well, it would be. But CELG just might have the problem Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) had a year or two ago: shrinking P/E as earnings were set to decline (even if CELG's earnings decline will not be imminent).

A different issue in the earnings report is the balance sheet. CELG has been generating large, growing profits from product sales for many years. Yet, the company has never paid a dividend, and while it is certainly credit-worthy, its balance sheet is surprisingly risky.

Where have all the profits gone?

Let's hope they have not "gone to graveyards."

As of 3/31, CELG has generated $14.4 billion of retained earnings, per the company's 10-Q. Just in the quarter, retained earnings rose $1.3 billion. There has been another $14.1 billion of paid-in capital. That's $28.5 billion between those two sources of wealth. On the flip side, the company has spent $22.9 billion on its own stock; much of that has sterilized stock-based compensation. CELG has implicitly urged investors to ignore those costs, and also to ignore the costs of its acquisitions. That's why it focuses so relentlessly, as much as the SEC will countenance, on adjusted, non-GAAP earnings.

The summary balance sheet is leveraged, per the earnings report:

March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Balance sheet items: Cash, cash equivalents, debt securities available for sale and equity investments with readily determinable fair values $ 4,740 $ 12,042 Total assets 34,556 30,141 Long-term debt, including current portion 20,271 15,838 Total stockholders' equity 5,172 6,921

Nothing is specifically dangerous here given CELG's massive cash flows. However, cash is way down and debt is way up. And with the Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) deal, CELG has taken on another large investment project that could burn cash - and lots of it - for years. Meanwhile, the cash cows are beginning to age, mongersen is dead, and ozanimod is delayed both for multiple sclerosis and for ulcerative colitis.

Not shown in the above array but shown as assets in the 10-Q, intangibles and goodwill were up to $25 billion as of 3/31. This was up very sharply from $13 billion at year end. It is unclear how much of the $25 billion is "good." We'll come back to this later. It is possible that CELG has zero or negative equity if it marked the intangibles/goodwill to market. The company has about negative $20 billion in tangible equity, however, as I measure that non-GAAP metric.

Next, my thoughts on the acquisition aspect of the pipeline.

How well-thought out have the deals been?

CELG has promoted itself quite heavily as a savvy partnering agent. It used to show a crowded chart of all its alliances with (mostly) smaller companies. Over time, this chart showed a shifting cast of companies. As of today, we have Idhifa from AGIO on the market, and luspatercept perhaps close to commercialization. CELG has a significant equity stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), which developed that drug. But so far, that's it. The great bulk of what CELG has accomplished came from its audacious "repurposing" of thalidomide for myeloma, tweaking it to get Revlimid as well as Pomalyst/Imnovid, and inventing Otezla. The company also made two good acquisitions of Vidaza and Abraxane, and invented Focalin, which it outlicensed.

Fair questions can be raised about whether the whole partnering strategy has been worth the trouble and expense. It's been a lot of work for CELG, straining its capabilities.

That point leads to a look at three large deals that the company has done in the last several years. The oldest one involves mongersen, then called GED-0301. CELG paid $0.7 B up-front to a little-known Irish company, Nogra, for rights to the drug based on one Phase 2 Crohn's disease study largely done in Italy. CELG made much at the time that it was so nimble, it got the deal by evaluating it very quickly; thus it "beat" the slower-moving dinosaurs of the industry. However, it turns out that CELG grievously overpaid. There was apparently no effect of this innovative drug seen in its expensive Phase 3 trial. The company also has shut down its Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis. Let's look at how Wall Street works. From SmarterAnalyst in December:

Celgene revealed yesterday in an 8-K further details, in the context of charges coming on the heels of the discontinued Crohn’s drug program, which turned out to be a failure on a sour note of $710 million worth [upfront cost only]. The anticipated impairment cost for the whole program stands at roughly $1.6 billion, on top of another around $188 million of one-time charges correlated to the expenses of the GED-0301 trial’s “wind-down.”

So, at that point, there went $1.8 billion down the drain. But so what, according to the Street? The article goes on to report that:

Cantor analyst Mara Goldstein notes... “We think CELG’s valuation has already taken a hit for the loss of this program, and an additional update regarding financial effect has been expected.”

But it did matter; what may have provided a clue was that apparently the drug had no therapeutic effect. That raises the question of whether CELG really understood enough from Phase 2 - a proof of concept part of development - to design and implement a Phase 3 program. In other words, maybe being lean and quick has its downsides, just as being a bloated dinosaur has its downsides in Big Pharma.

Moving on the most prominent worry for investors lately...

Ozanimod and FDA's refusal to consider the NDA

Many have commented on this. I did so in late February in my article titled "Key Implications Of Celgene's Latest Fiasco (Ozanimod)." The FDA's refusal to accept the NDA filing was a veritable earthquake. CELG acquired it via the Receptos deal in Q3 2015 for $7.6 billion plus interest, clinical trial and several other costs. The rejection is referred to in the conference call as an RTF (refusal to file). It is briefly discussed in the slide show, on slides 20-21. More information was given in the prepared remarks, and yet more in responses to the Q&A.

Some reactions of mine to all this, updating my February comments -

CELG is saying that Receptos did animal pharmacology work and found there was no breakdown product (active metabolite) that required special attention. CELG took over the product and found, to its surprise, that in humans, there was an active metabolite that required attention. That was because this compound accounts for 90% of the activity of ozanimod in people due to its extremely long duration of action in the body. However, after looking into matters, CELG did not give this matter enough attention to satisfy the FDA.

Before even getting to CELG's rationale for spending this much on Receptos, there are several questions of competency here, which the analysts pushed on in the Q&A but could only get "so far and no more."

My competency questions fall in two buckets. The first group of questions relate to how CELG could buy a product that, even if ultimately successful, might easily require an outflow of $9-10 billion before it turned a profit without proper human studies in hand. This is a surprise.

The second bucket of questions relates to just what was going on within CELG and its relations both with the FDA and its consultants once it got the unexpected results. How could the company not get straight what animal and other pre-clinical work it had to do on what turned out to be the most important active drug? In essence, CELG is saying that ozanimod is mostly a pro-drug, namely a drug that is converted into an active drug once it is inside the body.

No wonder there has been a shake-up at CELG. But the CEO remains, and has been rewarded with the chairman's position. Why doesn't the CEO get the blame here?



There are all sorts of other questions about why ozanimod would even sell well for MS given all the competition from new drugs and from generic Gilenya. Then, there are related questions about why CELG gave a certain probability that the drug would indeed be marketable for inflammatory bowel disease. Note, the company is running into problems enrolling patients in its late-stage ulcerative colitis program for ozanimod.

One more point: apparently CELG is doing animal toxicology studies with the active metabolite. Then, since a new NDA is required, it will meet with the FDA. How does the company know that the studies it is rushing to perform will give satisfactory results? After all, if the results could be predicted with certainty, why would the FDA require them?

So, there is uncertainty here about ozanimod's approvability. Maybe not a lot, but there is some.

One last point: Gilenya, an oral MS drug that ozanimod is supposed to leapfrog but that works with a similar mechanism, is expected to go generic in the US in August 2019. If CELG files a new NDA for ozanimod in Q1 - even January - I would expect 12 months to approve it. That would mean that an expensive, branded drug would probably be competing against a dirt-cheap generic.

What are the odds so far that the Receptos deal: a) is looking good and/or b) was well-thought out? After thinking about that, please be aware that:

Mr. Alles served as President and Chief Operating Officer from August 2014 until February 2016, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Hematology and Oncology from December 2012 until July 2014, and was also Celgene’s Chief Commercial Officer.



- Source: Mark J. Alles Corporate Bio - Company website

He was President and COO when the Receptos deal was struck.

Finally...

Did CELG really need Juno?

In view of all the above, and the massive list of internal R&D and external partnerships, CELG may already be stretched to bursting. Hasn't the company been talking up the great long-term potential of CELMoDs?

It's one thing for CELG to expand to ozanimod, given it is in a similar drug category as Otezla, which was developed internally. And it's understandable that the company would make deals for certain cell-based products relating to myeloma. Moving along, maybe it's understandable that it would make one, then a second, deal for a "PD" antibody. But at a certain point, CELG had a great opportunity with a series of CELMoDs, plus oral Vidaza, plus the AGIO and XLRN drugs, plus other collaborative efforts, plus... you get the picture. When is enough enough? I thought at the time, before the FDA rejected the NDA for ozanimod, that the Juno deal had crossed that imaginary line that was "too far." Now I'm more concerned that CELG has been biting off more than I am confident it can digest and run properly.

All the above raise thoughts summarized below.

Summary and concluding thoughts

CELG has generated tons of free cash, has banked none of it and has returned none of it as cash to shareholders. That which it has returned via buybacks has, in large part, gone to sterilize stock-based compensation to insiders, and the rest has gone to shareholders who wanted to be ex-shareholders. Rather than being an Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) financially, with large net cash and marketable securities reserves, CELG is one write-down away (perhaps Receptos/ozanimod) from zero or negative shareholder equity; it is already deep into negative tangible equity.

Yet, for all this investment in new products, the company's pipeline is disappointingly murky. CELMoDs have limited visibility, therefore have uncertain commercial reward/risk potential. The much-touted Idhifa has unknown sales and profit upside; the same goes for the other parts of the AGIO collaboration. Beyond ozanimod, the entire Juno, BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), XLRN, etc. relationships may or may not consume more cash than they generate.

And wonderful as CELG's 4 stalwart products are, 3 of the 4 have both patent litigation and patent expiration issues. Only Otezla is safe for years to come, so far as I am aware. But even Otezla has the issue that CELG failed on the rheumatoid arthritis and (so far) the ankylosing spondylitis indications.

Thus, every year until the products hit their patent cliffs, CELG has intensifying valuation headwinds, and the "GILD disease" threatens. So the pipeline matters more and more each year, and each setback and delay matters more and more.

My view is that too many questions now exist about all aspects of CELG for me to do more than sit with a very small amount of stock. I have many more questions than answers on CELG, even with its stock at multi-year lows. There is no clarity on:

Patent litigation results for key drugs

New indications for Otezla

Whether ozanimod will ever be an important drug

Whether the Juno deal will be profitable

Whether the Imfinzi and BGNE deals will work out well

Idhifa, luspatercept, AGIO, other partnership projects

Management's overall competence

Other matters, such as future drug price flexibility in the US; and so on.

CELG may prove to be cheap at around Monday's closing price, either because it is acquired at a good premium by a large player or because the combination of its powerful cash flows from its 4 major, growing products plus good performance over time from its pipeline prove it undervalued here. Or, it may provide negative alpha indefinitely. Will its past major successes foreshadow future ones from new products? Or, has it allocated capital unluckily, into too many product graveyards and too many buybacks at too high a price?

Only time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD, AAPL.

