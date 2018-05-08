Overstock Q1 2018 Earnings Preview

There are likely glaring errors in the analysis which means OSTK will probably miss the headline numbers.

With only 1 Wall Street analyst covering the company, the comparison to "consensus" will be dubious. Nonetheless, algorithms and news-traders will react.

Wall Street Estimates

According to Capital IQ and Reuters, the current estimates for OSTK's Q1 earnings is for $454.06M in topline revenues, (21.19M) in EBT, (25.5M) in Net Income, and EPS of ($0.91). All three of these numbers are likely very incorrect.

Let's start with the most glaring problem, which is the Net Income with respect to EPS calculation. The Net Income number of (23.85M) can be simply divided by the number of shares outstanding as of Dec 31st, 2017 [25.1M], to get an EPS estimate of ($0.91) loss per share.

The problem is that 25.1M is the correct share count as of Dec 31st, but it is the incorrect share count as of today (or Q1'18 end). As most of us remember, in Q4'2017, OSTK issued warrants to Passport Capital and Quantum, and the two 8K's showing the exercise of these warrants during Q1'18 are here and here.

The correct fully diluted share count, reported as of March 31st, 2018 will likely be closer to 28.82M shares (lower if you use a weighted average). Given that OSTK is expected to lose money, the earnings-per-share (actually, loss per share) will likely be less than estimates. This is generally positive for the stock, but I give algorithms credit that they'll be looking at the Net Income (or EBT, or operating income) number, not the pure EPS number.

Aside from the fact that I don't want people to be confused by this when the number comes out, I think it's important to point out that this is a simple thing that the analyst should have gotten right. It calls into question the rest of the analysis.

The next part that is troublesome is the EBT (and by extension, Net Income) number. The forecast is for EBT to be (25.5M) for the quarter. The problem that I have with this number, is that it is contradictory (or is extremely optimistic) compared with Management Guidance.

From Overstock's Q4'17 Press Release:

Largely as a result of this new strategy, we expect to incur a total pre-tax loss of approximately $50 million in Q1 2018 ($35 million ecommerce, $15 million Medici).

Note that this was stated by OSTK management on March 15th, 2018, when 10 of the 12 weeks of Q1 had already elapsed. The insight that they have into their own books should be very accurate. The company believes it's going to lose about twice as much as the analyst.

The last number to discuss is the revenue number. The analyst forecast is for 454.06M, which represents a 5% increase compared to Q1'2017. This compares to the last quarter's dismal -13% YoY drop in revenues, which represents a stunning 18% reversal. That being said, management has very vocally announced that they are pivoting their strategy to a high-marketing spend, high growth strategy, so an increase like this isn't completely unreasonable. I would suggest, however, that the 5% increase number may not be very thoughtfully forecasted. To me, it's just a little too convenient of a round number- this view is influenced by the fact that last quarter, the same analyst's estimate was for a precise 0% change in revenues from the previous year.

My Numbers

It isn't fair for me to poke at the current consensus Wall Street numbers without putting my own values up to be scrutinized, so here is my forecast for Q1 2018:

Revenues of $407M representing a -6% decline from year-ago levels. Gross Profit of $77M, at a 19% Margin.

Sales & Marketing Expenses of $60M, General/Tech Expense of $62M

Operating Profit of (-$45M), EBT of around (-$50M). Using the proper diluted share count, we should see EPS in the neighborhood of a ($1.40-$1.60) loss.

Note: to come up with my numbers, I'm assuming the company guidance EBT loss of ($50M) is accurate, and back-solving the revenues + marketing expenses based on historical Customers, New Customers, Retention, and ARPU.

Does it Matter?

To a long term investor in OSTK, the play (and value) is still in Medici and Tzero, so this e-commerce stuff is largely a distraction. That being said, we can't ignore that markets react to headline numbers, so I've taken a stab at what those are going to look like. I'm quite confident the consensus will be pretty far off on the EBT, Net Income, and EPS side. The revenue side is extremely volatile, so I don't have a strong view here.

Most importantly, for long investors, be careful about reacting (or overreacting) to the headline, and/or price volatility with respect to the headline.

Some qualitative updates and thoughts

The company announced today that Patrick Byrne would be giving up the CEO title to Saum Noursalehi. I see this as the final confirmation that the E-commerce sale process is being cancelled. As far as I could tell, the original plan was to sell e-commerce so Byrne could work on Medici full time. At this point, a sale of the e-commerce would leave Byrne with no functional role (while I don't have a problem with this, he's way too hands on for this to make sense).

It'll be great to hear an update on the TZero ICO. Originally I worried about headline risk with respect to the ICO being eventually cancelled, but the fact that the closing date is fast approaching and it hasn't been cancelled yet, means it is more likely to close, as expected.

The balance sheet will look better after this earnings announcement since the firm will have an additional $150M of cash as a result of the warrant exercises.

I'm worried about Coinbase opening a competing platform to Tzero. They have a much deeper technology stack than Tzero, and they have 14+ Million accounts funded (with BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH) ready to go. If Coinbase is successful with its filings to become an exchange (I think it's more about WHEN vs IF), then Tzero's token trading platform is going to have a tough uphill battle.

I'd love to hear an update from the company about the DLR collateral amount on TZero lending.

Around 3:40PM EST, on the day of FY2017 earnings, someone came in and used peg-to-bid orders and bought up between 500k and 1m shares of OSTK. My best guess is it was someone who was short a lot, covering prior to earnings. That action drove the price up from $45 to $48, right before it gapped to $42 after hours. With 8M shares shorted (pretty much all time highs), be on the lookout for similar action/positioning tomorrow.

A new CFO has recently joined OSTK, I hope they have read this article. I'm not asking for a lot, but a bit of signaling to the markets would take away a lot of this undesired volatility (and outright misinformation).

Looking forward to hearing what the company has to say tomorrow, keep an eye on my SA blog if you want to see my thoughts post-call. My current position is to hold weekly put options to play earnings (I expect a decline), and I have long-dated call options. I'll be flat or short the equity into earnings- much like the put options, it would be an event play versus a long term value view. Longer term, I still want to hold the stock, but I need some positive catalysts instead of these constant headwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OSTK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long short-dated puts, and long long-dated calls.