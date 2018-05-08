Dividend Income Update: April 2018

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last month, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high yield unicorns and focus on the boring lower yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run, you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my April 2018 dividend totals.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $1,675.96

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $672.53

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $277.95

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $420.31, up from $297.61, an increase of 41.2% from April of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $151.25, up from $121.03, an increase of 25.0% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $67.83, up from $1.91, a year-over-year increase of 3,451.3%.

Grand total for the month of April: $639.39, an increase of 52.0% from April 2017.

Now those are some figures to get excited about. I realize that not every month will produce these great results as payout schedules can shift throwing year over year increases out of whack. April saw one of two annual payments made from DEO which skewed results much higher compared to my January totals. As long as I'm on track to surpass my 2017 results I know I'm headed in the right direction and with a third of the year gone by so far, 2018 is looking good.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your April dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.