A Potential Deadlock At The SEC With Commissioner Piwowar's Resignation

The SEC now may face deadlock on certain contentious issues, given the split between two Republicans and two Democrats.

The SEC's governing commission has had its full five Commissioners since November 2017, the first time it was fully filled since 2015.

Michael S. Piwowar, a Republican Commissioner at the SEC since 2013, announced that he will resign effective July 7 or earlier if his successor is sworn in before.

On Monday it was announced that Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Michael Piwowar would be resigning effective July 2018, or earlier if his successor is sworn in before, according to an announcement by the SEC and Commissioner Piwowar himself.

Commissioner Piwowar's term was set to end on June 5 this year, but a commissioner can stay in office up to 18 months after his term ends if his successor has not been confirmed before then.

With Commissioner Piwowar's, who has had a distinctive career both at the SEC previously, in the White House and in Congress, resignation, it looks like the SEC will return to the split it had faced from 2015 to 2017 when it faced deadlocks on contentious issues and had vacancies.

For those unaware, the five Commissioners of the SEC are presidential-appointed nominees. No more than three can belong to the same political party and the Chairperson is designated by the President. Once appointed, the Commissioners cannot be dismissed at-will by the President.

The Commissioners retain the authority to determine SEC actions and vote on a variety of matters, which are public record. The votes normally are not on contentious issues and are often based on recommendations of staff, which means the ideological backgrounds of the Commissioners often do not matter.

However for some issues, they do. The resignation of Commissioner Piwowar means that there might be a 2-2 split on the commission for a while, given the slow pace of likely confirmation for his successor due to the current slowdown for presidential nomination confirments in D.C.

Commissioner Piwowar's particular work at the SEC included the following policies that were not supported as much by his Democratic counterparts:

Aiming to repeal a rule regarding reporting the pay difference between a company's CEO and their average employee's compensation.

Making it easier for a wider array of investors to invest in startups and other private non-public companies, as part of the "SAFE deals" initiative.

Opposing the complex and controversial fiduciary rule, which was written by the Department of Labor several years ago but has been delayed in implementation frequently since.

The likely result therefore of his leaving means that those issues will become more bogged down in implementation. The most impactful for investors in public equities is the last point, namely the fiduciary rule.

The fiduciary rule was created several years ago by the Department of Labor and essentially states that all those who work with retirement plans or are giving retirement advice need to become fiduciaries, including those who work on commission such as brokers (IAI) and insurance agents (KIE).

Essentially it changes the kind of products one is permitted to sell retirees, favoring certain lower-risk asset classes over higher-risk ones which may not fit the full low-risk fiduciary requirement. It would have most affected insurance companies, financial services companies (XLF) dealing with retail investors, and brokerages.

The rule has been bogged down by delays in implementation since President Trump took office until it was officially declared invalid in March 2018 by the federal courts, where it recently lost an appeal and likely will fall away.

The SEC has proposed a different rule that instead embraces a "best interest standard," which require disclosures of conflicts but doesn't have the strict asset-class reconfiguration the fiduciary standard creates.

The SEC is currently in the public comment process of the rule, which means that the rule already advanced passed an initial round but still hasn't been implemented. The vote was 4-1 in April, with one Democratic Commissioner voting for it.

Now with Commission Piwowar's departure, it remains uncertain if the rule, once public comment is finished and it goes through the rest of the rulemaking process, will actually be implemented now that the Democratic Commissioners would be able to actually halt the rule.

With brokerages, financial services, and insurers celebrating the end of the original Department of Labor rule, it remains uncertain whether this is a positive or negative.

If the SEC passes no rule, then all those sectors benefit from the lack of more strict requirements, even if they are less strict than the original fiduciary rule.

On the other hand, if the SEC creates a harsher rule to gain the votes needed to pass the rule, then it could be worse in terms of earnings impact for the sectors involved.

Either way, it suddenly adds some uncertainty to a potentially impactful rule on financial services companies that had previously seemed in recent months to be settled.

(Source: Securities & Exchange Commission)

How are current regulatory sentiments affecting companies and sectors? At "Tech Investment Insights" I discuss the impact of regulation on the technology sector in particular, whether it be Internet services or cryptocurrency. As someone with a varied background in government financial regulation (including at the Securities & Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of the Treasury), tech, finance, policy, and law, I hope to help you stay ahead of this ever-shifting market. Try it out with a two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.