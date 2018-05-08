High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - May Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of April, "999" indicates an N/A value):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr. Altria Group Inc. MO 4.99 14.61 8.3 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.38 29.66 12.7 Meredith Corp. MDP 4.21 16.5 6.3 Target Corp. TGT 3.42 15.71 8.7 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 3.68 19.71 7.7 AT&T Inc. T 6.12 19.46 2.1 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.86 20.26 5.6 Black Hills Corp. BKH 3.35 6.21 5.1 Consolidated Edison ED 3.57 3.65 3.1 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.55 16.16 5 ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 4.22 24 4.3 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 3.97 17.14 2.6 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 4.44 17.89 1.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 4.01 15.43 1 Old Republic International ORI 3.82 9.67 1.4 Mercury General Corp. MCY 5.47 18.98 0.4 Realty Income Corp. O 5.21 45.92 5 Franklin Resources BEN 2.73 10.48 18.6 National Retail Properties NNN 4.99 31.7 4.1 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 3.26 19.03 5.3 People's United Financial PBCT 3.83 17.59 1.5 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.23 8.78 2.6 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.61 36.93 6.2 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.95 24.4 10.1 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.62 17.01 15.8

There is turnover in one position this month. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) was sold for a capital gain of 5.61% and original purchase date of 3/8/2018. The proceeds were used to purchase SKT, which was a new addition to the Dividend Champion list this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends MDP 514 56.05 2/6/2018 $28,809.70 $26,933.60 -6.51% KMB 246 115.49 10/9/2017 $28,410.54 $25,377.36 -10.68% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $23,186.25 24.85% UHT 500 59.92 4/6/2018 $29,960.00 $31,075.00 3.72% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $27,108.03 0.99% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $22,284.00 -4.18% SKT 1400 21.11 5/7/2018 $29,554.00 $29,554.00 0.00% ED 385 75.31 3/8/2018 $28,994.35 $30,168.60 4.05% BKH 557 51.75 2/6/2018 $28,824.75 $32,946.55 14.30% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $20,826.00 -15.97% Cash Cash $25,713.47 Current Portfolio Value (excluding recent dividends): $295,172.86



Disclosure: None.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.