Renter Nation: Apartment REITs Deliver Solid Quarter

"Renter nation" isn't going away anytime soon. Strong job growth, a "rent-by-choice" attitude among a large millennial demographic, and homeownership unaffordability should keep demand growth (and rents) firmly above expectations.

Robust rent growth from 2013 to 2015 prompted a wave of new development. Multifamily completions are expected to peak in 2018 at nearly 2% of existing supply and remain elevated.

1Q18 earnings were above expectations. Turnover continues to decline, a powerful and unexpected tailwind that has helped fundamentals. Despite a strong economic backdrop, millennials have shown little desire for homeownership.

The apartment rental markets are a furious battle between record levels of supply growth and robust demand growth. Rent growth has been surprisingly solid in the face of lingering oversupply.

REIT Rankings: Apartments

In our REIT Rankings quarterly series, we analyze one of the 15 real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Apartment REIT Sector Overview

Apartment REITs comprise roughly 13% of the REIT Index (IYR and VNQ). Within our Hoya Capital Apartment REIT Index, we track the nine largest REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value and 500,000 total housing units: Apartment Investment (AIV), AvalonBay (AVB), Camden (CPT), Equity Residential (EQR), Essex (ESS), Mid-America (MAA), UDR, Inc. (UDR), Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), and Independence Realty (IRT).

Above we show the size, and strategy and geographical focus of these nine REITs. "Quality" is determined by the average rent per unit of the apartment portfolio. As a whole, REITs tend to own high-quality assets in major "job hub" cities, though several REITs focus more on suburban and lower-quality assets. We note that the two small-cap REITs have higher leverage ratios than the seven larger REITs.

Recent Share Performance

Apartment REITs modestly outperformed the broader real estate index last year, a trend that has continued into 2018. Dragged down by interest rate-related weakness across the entire REIT sector, however, apartment REITs remain lower by 4% YTD, but have rallied more than 6% over the past quarter.

So far in 2018, Essex and Equity Residential have been the top-performers while Preferred Apartments has dipped more than 20%. The small-cap apartment REITs, however, have been the winners this earnings season.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Across the apartment sector, 1Q18 earnings were generally solid and slightly above expectations. Eight of the nine REITs either met or beat first-quarter estimates, and all nine either maintained or raised full-year estimates with Camden and Essex boosting guidance. The most closely-watched metric, same-store revenue growth, actually ticked higher by 10 bps from last quarter to 2.7% which is running above full-year guidance of 2.6%. Rent growth also ticked up 10 bps to 2.2%, powered by solid renewal spreads. New leases, however, are flat to negative on a YoY basis but concessions are up only modestly. Occupancy remains firm at nearly 96%, up 40 bps from the first quarter of 2017.

Expenses are under control, but real estate taxes, which are the largest expense item for most apartment REITs, continue to be a constant source of expense growth at mid-single-digit growth rates. Turnover continues to decline, a powerful and unexpected tailwind that has helped fundamentals. Turnover dipped more than 150 bps this quarter, the lowest on record for apartment REITs. On earnings calls, several apartment REITs cited metrics showing that millennials are showing little desire for homeownership, a trend that we'll discuss below.

Same-store revenue growth slowed to 2.9% in 2017 and full-year guidance calls for a continued slowdown to 2.6% in 2018. We think that guidance may be overly conservative and expect revenue growth to average 2.8%-3.0% for the full year. This summer’s peak leasing season will be a critical period, and a strong fundamental economic backdrop should provide a favorable environment for rent growth. That said, there will also be more new units delivered than ever before. Below we show the revenue growth trends of all nine REITs, including estimates for 2018. It's clear that the significant disequilibrium between supply and demand from 2013 to 2015 has been erased, but we continue to see rents rising slightly higher than inflation for the next several years, driven by strong demographics and homeownership unaffordability.

Same-store NOI growth has also slowed as the apartment REIT sector underperformed the REIT average last year for the first time since 2010. Same-store NOI growth came in at 2.5% in the first quarter, running above the full-year guidance of 2.4%. Like same-store revenues, we think that SSNOI will be above estimates for the year.

Core FFO growth, however, has remained surprisingly consistent in the post-recession period despite the volatile swings in growth from individual names. Core FFO growth has slowed off the peak in 2014 but still grew 5% in 2016 and 2017. Core FFO is projected to grow 4-5% in 2018, which is roughly in line with the broader REIT average. In a topic we’ve discussed in other sector reports, development-focused REITs continue to see greater FFO growth potential than acquisition-focused REITs due to the persistent NAV discount prevalent across the sector.

Recent Developments & Supply/Demand Dynamics

Over the last quarter and on earnings calls, several persistent themes and new developments are at the forefront of discussions. Overall, apartment REIT executives remain optimistic that 2017 was indeed the "bottom" of the multi-year deceleration in national rent growth. While 2018 is expected to be another challenging year with peaking supply growth in the first half, the strong economic backdrop and incremental changes from tax reform are expected to provide a nice tailwind for demand. While many analysts expect supply growth to linger well into 2020, rising construction costs and moderating private market valuations should keep developers contained. Housing starts data indicates that supply growth should indeed tail-off beginning in 2019, at which point, demand growth becomes the wild-card.

1) Supply Growth Remains An Issue, But Demand Remains Strong

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector have been the major focus of REIT investors over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Completions have finally "caught-up" with starts, as seen below. More than 600k units are still under construction with peak-deliveries expected to be in the first half of 2018.

Roughly 350k apartment units were delivered in 2017 following 310k in both 2016 and 2015. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018 which amounts to nearly 2% expansion of existing stock. With demand growth expected to be 1-2% in 2018, this will continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. Supply pressure will be a continuing theme throughout 2018. With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand.

Demand for apartment units is a function of three primary factors: job growth, income growth, and the propensity to rent versus own. Evidence of broad-based strength in the labor markets continued to show in March with few signs that the labor market has significantly tightened. Overall, the pace of hiring has actually accelerated since mid-2017, reversing a multi-year slowdown that many analysts attributed to tightening labor market conditions. Deregulation and corporate tax reform appear to have added another leg to the labor market recovery, which is already the longest on record at 91 straight months of job gains. Further, for the first time in several years, income growth is outpacing rent growth with average hourly earnings rising 2.6% over the past year.

2) Turnover Continues to Decline, Millennials Continue To Rent

While the positive outlook for job and income growth are visible tailwinds for apartment demand, the third factor of the demand equation, the propensity to rent, remains a key swing-factor. For years, many analysts have projected that millennials were poised to ditch the apartment lifestyle in droves to get a mortgage and buy houses in the suburbs. Despite the most favorable economic backdrop for homeownership in decades, the data has yet to indicate that younger demographics are entering to the ownership markets to the same degree as past decades.

The homeownership rate among the under-44 cohort saw the most pronounced declines after the financial crisis and has barely budged off the 2015 bottom. This data is consistent with apartment REIT data showing declining turnover and survey data showing record high measures of renter satisfaction and low desire to own a home.

As discussed, low turnover has been a pivotal factor in solid apartment performance in recent years despite unfavorable supply conditions. Low turnover has favorable impacts on expense growth and rental rates as renewal leases are 200-400 bps higher than new leases, on average.

3) Rent Growth Has Surprisingly Accelerated in 2018

Zillow publishes a monthly rent growth index, the Zillow Rent Index (ZRI), which tracks both single-family rental and multifamily. Zillow's index shows multifamily rent growth peaking in 2015 above 6% and bottoming last summer at 0.2%. National rent growth has been strong since mid-2017 and is now higher by roughly 1.5% YoY.

As we get later into the cycle, the variance in fundamentals between markets has lessened as there is a convergence towards supply/demand equilibrium. The West Coast markets, which were once producing double-digit annual rent growth, have cooled but continue to outperform the national average. Northeast markets, particularly New York City, continue to underperform. Sunbelt markets have performed well, including a nice recovery in the Houston markets, in part attributable to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

4) Private Market Values Steady, NAV Discount Emerges

A prevalent issue across the REIT sector, a substantial dislocation has emerged between private market real estate values and the values of the same assets implied from public REIT valuations. Apartment cap rates have compressed nearly 100 bps since 2015. With NOI growth of 3% per year, this translates into a 15-25% rise in private market valuations. Apartment REITs, meanwhile, have seen price appreciation of roughly 5%. Currently, apartment REITs trade for an estimated 10-20% discount to private market Net Asset Value.

This NAV discount implies that REIT's cost of capital is unfavorable relative to the private markets, which has negative implications for acquisition-oriented REITs as well as those that need to continually raise equity capital. Apartment REITs have responded by slowing their pace of net acquisition, as these REITs have been net sellers since early 2016.

Development yields are an important indicator of future new supply, and low yields should be expected to prevent marginal projects from breaking ground. Higher construction costs, moderating asset price appreciation, and weaker fundamentals have made new development less attractive over the past several years, but many developers continue to see positive value-creation spreads. AvalonBay sees 5.8% stabilized yields compared to 4.4% capitalization rates. This 140 bps spread compares to the 300 bps+ spreads in 2014-2015.

The rate of private market price appreciation has slowed over the last year. Cap rates are essentially flat over the past twelve months, and few buyers or sellers expect further cap rate compression. As private developers can no longer project significant rent growth or asset price appreciation, we expect new development to continue to tail off in 2018 and into 2019.

5) Homeownership Unaffordability and Tax Reform

We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected when faced with the reality that renting is simply a far better value at these house price levels. Home prices are up more than 40% since 2012 while rents are higher by roughly 20%. Meanwhile, median household income is higher by roughly 15%.

Tax reform is expected to tip the scales even further towards renting by removing key tax incentives of homeownership. Below we outline the factors impacting home prices and rents in 2018.

The Bull and Bear Thesis For Apartment REITs

While high levels of supply have apartment REIT investors on edge, don't count out apartment REITs quite yet. We are right in the middle of the demographic boom that is most likely to prefer apartment living. The prime rental age population (25 to 34) will continue to grow until the mid-2020s, adding 1.0% to 1.5% per year.

High student loan debt burdens, moderate wage growth, and a "rent-by-choice" preference also makes this demographic more likely to rent apartments further along into their family and career paths. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bullish on apartment REITs.

When there's a demand imbalance creating positive fundamentals, it is never for very long as developers swoop in and add new supply to the market. This reality is readily apparent when looking at the long-term rent growth data compared to inflation. Since 1960, "real" rent growth (in excess of inflation) is essentially zero, meaning that over the long run, supply and demand tend to balance, leaving a theoretical investor with a "commodity-like" investment that provides an inflation-hedge but not much else.

Robust rent growth from 2013 to 2015 prompted a wave of new development that is equalizing the supply/demand imbalance. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. The question remains whether we will indeed see development activity tail-off in 2019 and beyond or whether builders will continue to build until every bit of "real" economic value is sapped out of the apartment markets. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bearish on apartment REITs.

Valuation of Apartment REITs

Apartment REITs appear attractively valued across the three metrics that we track. The sector trades at a slight Free Cash Flow premium (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average, but after accounting for medium-term growth rates, apartment REITs appear attractively valued based on the FCF/G metric. Apartment REITs, however, trade at steep NAV discounts, largely a function of the strong private-market performance of apartment assets. As discussed, development-focused REIT sectors like apartments are less affected by the NAV discounts compared to acquisition-focused sectors, but the impaired cost of capital does make external growth less accretive.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, we see how the small-cap REITs, APTS and IRT, trade at sizable discounts to the established players, in part due to their high leverage ratios. We believe that MAA and AIV appear to be the most attractive across the three metrics.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, apartment REITs rank in the middle of the sector, paying out an average yield of 3.5%. Apartment REITs pay out just 73% of their available cash flow, the fifth lowest payout ratio sector, giving these companies quite a bit of flexibility to take advantage of development opportunities or to increase distributions through higher dividends or share buybacks.

The two small-cap REITs pay a higher dividend yield but also tend to pay a higher percentage of FCF towards the dividend. After accounting for CapEx, we estimate that APTS and IRT have payout ratios above 100%.

Interest Rate Sensitivity and Equity Beta

Using our factor calculations, we show that apartment REITs are not particularly interest rate-sensitive sector, nor are they sensitive to movements in the equity markets. The short lease terms of apartment REITs provide investors protection against inflation as rents are able to re-price more often than other REIT sectors with longer average lease maturities. Rental apartments have some counter-cyclical properties: when incomes fall, it encourages potential home buyers to hold off on the home purchase, putting a floor on the demand for apartment units.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs (Click on each link to read more information about our methodology). As a sector, apartment REITs fall into the Hybrid REIT category.

Within the sector, AVB, CPT, EQR, and MAA are categorized as Yield REITs and IRT is a Growth REIT, while the other five names are Hybrid REITs.

Bottom Line

The apartment rental markets are a furious battle between record levels of supply growth and robust demand growth. Rent growth has been surprisingly solid in the face of lingering oversupply. 1Q18 earnings were above expectations. Turnover continues to decline, a powerful and unexpected tailwind that has helped fundamentals. Despite a strong economic backdrop, millennials have shown little desire for homeownership.

Robust rent growth from 2013 to 2015 prompted a wave of new development. Multifamily completions are expected to peak in 2018 at nearly 2% of existing supply and remain elevated through 2019. Multifamily starts pulled back sharply in 2017 as lending markets tightened and construction costs continue to rise. Higher interest rates should further dampen risk appetite for developers. "Renter nation" isn't going away anytime soon. Strong job growth, a "rent-by-choice" attitude among a large millennial demographic, and homeownership unaffordability should keep demand growth (and rents) firmly above expectations.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

Aimco, UDR, and Mid-America top our ratings in the apartment sector based on their favorable mix of exposure to growing markets, value-creating development pipelines, and attractive valuations. To see where apartment REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPT, MAA, EQR, AVB, VNQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.