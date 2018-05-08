BIT: The Slightly Imperfect One To Marry?

A look at how the fund performs against some more popular competing products.

The fund currently yields a 8.25% distribution and is trading at a discount of 10.25% to its Net Asset Value.





In my previous article, we discussed the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF). I titled the article "GOF - The 'Hot' Girl You Shouldn't Marry" because while it is a very interesting fund with an exciting strategy and managers at the helm, there are ultimately too many risks present in the fund today, not to mention the near record premiums over its net asset value.

One alternative which we identified during research is the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT). It shares a similar strategy although it is trading at a significant discount. Is this the proverbial "guy/girl you bring home to meet the parents?" Is the fund good enough to marry into your portfolio? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : BlackRock

: BlackRock Managers : Akiva Dickstein (26 Feb 2013) / Thomas Musmanno (26 Feb 2013) / Randy Robertson (13 Jun 2014)

: Akiva Dickstein (26 Feb 2013) / Thomas Musmanno (26 Feb 2013) / Randy Robertson (13 Jun 2014) AUM : $1.17 billion in investment exposure, $720 million common assets

: $1.17 billion in investment exposure, $720 million common assets Historical Style : Multi-Sector Fixed Income

: Multi-Sector Fixed Income Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks high current income with capital preservation through investment across multiple sectors of the fixed income securities market.

: The Fund seeks high current income with capital preservation through investment across multiple sectors of the fixed income securities market. Number of Holdings : 1375

: 1375 Current Yield : 8.25% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 8.25% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 2/25/2013

: 2/25/2013 Fees : 2.33%

: 2.33% Discount to NAV: 10.25%

Sources: CEF Connect, BlackRock Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) is another "strategic" or go anywhere type of fixed income funds.

BlackRock points out that by having the flexibility to allocate across multiple sectors of the fixed income markets and the fund has the ability to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Source: BlackRock BIT FactSheet

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Unfortunately with as much information as BlackRock typically provides, I was not able to find much regarding the underlying strategy.

What we do know however is that the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in loan and debt instruments or any other investments with similar characteristics.

The fund may further invest in derivatives and can use leverage to increase returns.

Source: BlackRock BIT Prospectus

The Portfolio

My loyal readers know by now that I am not opposed to actively managed, go anywhere funds. Some of the funds I own are quite concentrated and as long as you have faith in the manager, they have a history of delivering and the strategy makes sense, there is nothing wrong with having a concentrated portfolio. (and your entire portfolio is not based on these alpha seeking, higher beta investments)

As we saw above, the fund has over 1,300 holdings! How meaningful a position can they get with so many holdings?

Even though there are a lot of holdings in the fund, the top 10 holdings make up more than 16% of the fund. As such, it is quite a bit more concentrated at the top than the Guggenheim fund we looked at yesterday (GOF).

Source: BlackRock Website

Want "Alpha?"

The top holding is a term loan to Aviron Capital, a private equity fund backed by BlackRock which has recently acquired some interesting movie technology. You can read about it in this press release.

NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF) holders will smile when they see that Argentina bonds are in the top 5 holdings!

Looking at the fund's allocation does bring a bit of a smile. Even though the fund is not as "sexy" as the PIMCO CEFs or the Guggenheim (GOF) we looked at, this "girl next door" can still make you smile. The fund is a nice mix of fixed income and has enough for everyone to remain interested. You have asset baked securities such as non-agency home loans which makes PIMCO PIMCO, you have plenty of high yield corporates, emerging markets debt and senior loans. At the same time, the fund also has the safety and security of some investment grade bonds and US Government Agency mortgages.

The fund has just under 1% in cash which is not too significant of a cash drag on the fund.

Source: BlackRock Website

What is notably missing from this fund which we saw in (GOF) was the larger allocation to equities and the associated options writing strategies.

The fund is not restricted to the United States but it is predominantly focused on U.S. securities. Just under 80% of the fund is in domestic debt. I typically do not have an issue with it here because if I want international exposure, I would find an international focused fixed income manager who lives and breathes those markets... LOCALLY. One example would be Aberdeen.

Source: BlackRock Website

Looking at the credit quality we find that just over 25% of the fund is "investment grade" meaning BBB rated or better. This is 3% less than the 28% for (GOF). If we go down one credit tier to include BB we find that (BIT) has just under half of its portfolio BB or better compared with just under 40% for (GOF). What this implies is that generally speaking, (BIT) is less "junky" than (GOF) or perhaps better junk.

Source: BlackRock Website

Where you have to give BlackRock credit is that they give you nearly all of the information you are looking for without having to dig too deep or in outside resources.

Looking at the maturity breakdown of the fund we find that it is now largely positioned in the middle of the curve where I believe you get the best bang for your buck interest rate wise.

Just under 12% of the fund's securities mature in the next 2 years, and just under 39% of the fund matures over the next 5 years. This should be manageable for the fund to re-invest.

Source: BlackRock Website

We also have readily available risk information on the underlying fixed income portfolio which we do not with many other sponsors.

BlackRock has the fund's average effective duration at 2.83 years. This would imply that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's net asset value would be expected to decline 2.83%. The reverse is also true if interest rates decrease. We further know from BlackRock's notes that the 2.83 years is already leverage adjusted. While it is not as low as the Guggenheim fund thanks to its use of stocks, 2.83 years is still quite low.

Source: BlackRock Website

What is also critical to know for a fixed income fund to help you figure out how sustainable a distribution is is the portfolio's "Yield To Worst" and the associated WAL to Worst. This is a figure that tells you what is the minimum income you can count on as long as there are no defaults, and the securities are called back on their optional call schedules.

Here we have a yield to worst of 8.16% for 12.35 years. Of course, bond defaults would have an impact on those numbers.

Looking at the risk data we can find a 5 year beta of 1.581. This implies that the fund has been about 50% more volatile as the underlying markets.

The good news is however that for the volatility taken, it has paid off. The fund has a Sartino ratio of .986, which is higher than the .6941 for (GOF) and most of the funds we have recently looked at.

Source: YCharts

The maximum draw-down which the fund experienced was 20.34% which was likely experienced during the 2015 global sell off. We do not know however how the fund would have done during the Great Financial Crisis.

Leverage

Like most fixed income closed end funds, the BlackRock Multi Sector Income Trust (BIT) uses leverage.

By prospectus the fund can leverage up to 50% of its total managed assets.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

The fund gets leverage through derivatives, primarily reverse repurchase agreements. Below is a great description of the instruments if you were not previously familiar with how they work.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

As of the fiscal year ending October 31st, 2017 the fund had an average amount of $445.9 million on which it paid 1.56% interest.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

The ending balance of the leverage as of the end of the year was $471 million set up with a variety of financial institutions. As we can see, the fund has been leveraging up, likely in order to maintain the distribution rates.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

Overall the leverage is fine here. The rates are likely going to adjust a bit higher but the reverse repurchase agreements are likely going to be lower than the traditional LIBOR + Spread leverage employed by most closed end funds.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.1167 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady over the previous year and has even paid a special distribution of $.1310 per share in January.

Source: CEF Connect

The market distribution yield is currently 8.25% as of 5/3/2018.

Unlike (GOF), looking at the fund's distribution classifications brings a small smile.

Generally, we want to see a fixed income CEF's distribution be covered from income, in particular its net investment income. This is PRECISELY what shows up for BIT over the previous few years, including a number of special distributions.

Source: CEF Connect

As of the latest published financials, CEF Connect estimates that the fund earned an average of $.1074 per share, a bit over the $.1167 currently being paid out. This is a bit of a concern however as this is following up on (GOF), this is not as huge of a "WTF" moment.

Further of note, the fund was sitting on an over-distribution of $.0519 per share, about half of one month's distribution. Not terrible.

Source: CEF Connect

By now we know that the data published on such sites can sometimes be wrong or may not give you the whole picture and as such we look at the actual financial statements.

Looking at the income statement for the year ending October 31st, 2017 we can see that the fund earned $74.773 million in net investment income. $72.818 million from interest and $1 million in dividends.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

Against this income we have to factor in the expenses.

The fund had a total of $17 million in expenses for the same 12 months including $9.4 million in management fees and $6.88 million in interest expense.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

Accounting for the expenses left the fund with $57.681 million in net investment income. Ideally we would like to see this cover the entire distribution.

The fund does have a good amount of turnover so we must also look at its trading summary and the associated realized gains and losses.

The fund had realized an additional $12 million in realized gains, including $3.9 million in litigation proceeds. This I will have to follow up in the future.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

Funds are also required to mark to market the market value change in their portfolio even though they have not yet realized those gains or losses.

Unlike GOF which had unrealized losses, (BIT) was also sitting on an increase of over $41.9 million in unrealized gains.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

This balanced out to "net realized and unrealized gains" of $53.93 million.

Combined with the $57.681 million in net investment income the fund had a positive gain of $111.62 million. This works out to about 10% on its net assets or 15% on its common assets/equity.

As the most aggressive example of distribution health, we would expect to see the distribution covered IN ENTIRETY by this less reliable number. (as we cannot depend on realized gains.)

So how did BIT do?

As we can see below, the fund had the $111.62 million net increase in value. At the same time, the fund paid out just $67.78 million in distributions!

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

Overall, quite good.

Does it deserve an "A"? Not quite. The fund only earned $57 million in net investment income. It paid out $67 million.

If we combine the net investment income with the realized gains of $12 million we get $69.717 million. This DOES cover the $67 million distribution.

Keep in mind, the distributions above also included a $.31 per share special distribution paid out in December 2016 which is included in the 2017 fiscal year numbers.

This also helped increase the UNII balance from $2.287 million to $4.002 million.

So why does CEF Connect point out that there is now a negative UNII balance?

Since the end of the fiscal year, the fund has seemingly had lower net investment income.

BlackRock does release updated coverage info which I have copied below.

As we can see, BIT is one of a few funds with an overdistribution and the current coverage rate is 92.1%.

Source: BlackRock

I DO NOT know if there is any income front loaded or loaded to the back of the year or if this is consistent with the fund's history. This would be something to keep an eye out on.

Also of note is that the fund's leverage was at 40.7%, quite a bit higher than others. Tactical decision?

Overall, there are some areas to keep an eye out on but in any case, the distribution here is in FAR better shape than (PCI) or (GOF).

If you are a new subscriber or have not done so yet, please take a look at my article discussing distributions, CEF School - Distributions 101 - Distributions Are NOT Dividends

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 8.25% and is trading at a discount of 10.25% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the previous year the net asset value has held up pretty well however the fund itself was sold off during the beginning of the year.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has generally traded at a discount and sometimes a substantial one. It is quite peculiar that so far, nothing we looked at would justify an 8% premium for (GOF) and a 10%+ discount for (BIT). Yes... there is a difference in the distribution rate however as we have seen (if you are an Income Idea subscriber) that the health between the two funds couldn't be any more different.

Performance wise, year to date the fund has been sold off with most other CEFs. The fund is down 4.64% on a total return basis accounting for the distribution. The price per share is down 6.45% while the NAV is down just 4.11%. As we can see the discount to NAV has continued to open up in the first 4 months of the year.

Over the previous year the fund achieved a 3.67% total return. The distribution helped make up the fact that the price per share declined 4.71% while the net asset value declined just 1.72%. Once again we see the discount to NAV opening up. GOF's net asset value on the other hand declined 2.89% over the same time.

Over the last 3 years the fund achieved a 29.72% total return. The price per share declined just 3.08% while the NAV declined 4.06%.

Over the previous 5 years we have a great story. The fund has achieved a 39% total return. The NAV has declined 3.96% while the price per share fell 12%. In light of all of the rate increases, the fund has done a great job managing the underlying net asset value. The price per share however has been decimated and investors sold the fund off.

Going back to since inception we find the fund has performed quite well too. It has achieved a 34.87% total return while the NAV has declined just .79%. The price per share however is down 15.1%. This is a combination of the sales load and the discount to NAV opening up.

The moral of this story is that management has done a terrific job maintain its net asset value and paying out a terrific distribution. Investors however have not appreciated it and this "girl next door" was passed up for the eye candy.

Want something interesting?

As we saw yesterday, (GOF) was not able to maintain its NAV against the broad indexes. (BIT) however was able to, even though it was leveraged. Yes.. at times it was more volatile... but it has done a great job overall.

To put the fund into perspective, we will take a look at the fund against a number of competing products, the same funds we looked at previously.

As far as "go anywhere" type funds, there are a number of competing closed end funds such as the aforementioned Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI), and the DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL) funds. We also take a look at two unlevered open end funds, the Fidelity Strategic Income (FSTAX) and the PIMCO Total Return (PTTAX) funds.

Year to date on a total return basis (BIT) has been thrown out with the bathwater. As we saw on an NAV basis the fund has not done poorly, however with the existing large discount to NAV opening up even further, the total performance was hurt.

Once again the story holds true for the 1 year number. The fund was a terrific performer until being oversold this year. On an NAV basis however the performance difference between the mentioned CEFs was significantly smaller and (BIT) came in near the top.

Over the last three years we do have PCI being the best performer with the three other closed end funds followed behind it. We can however also see that (BIT) was the least volatile out of the closed end funds with behaving more like an unlevered open end mutual fund than a leveraged CEF during the 2015 sell off.

Looking back 5 years the same holds true. If we go back and look at the Price vs NAV we see that (BIT) was likely the best performer if we excluded the discount to NAV and the sales load.

If we do look at the NAV performance we do find that BY FAR, BlackRock has done the best job in maintaining a stable asset base. Take a close look at how (BIT) performed against (GOF), (PCI) and (DSL) during the 2015 sell off. Yes... it does have more leverage, but even with the higher leverage (BIT) was far a less a drama queen than the high conviction CEFs.

Looking back through to inception we se that is precisely how things turned out. The fund has done well, especially if we add back the discount to NAV + sales load.

And the NAV...

So does (BIT) deserve to trade at a massive discount while its peers are essentially at parity or at a premium?

Bottom Line

Up until looking I looked at the Guggenheim fund, I had not looked at (BIT). I am glad I did.

BlackRock is an experienced fixed income manager and while they may not have the pedigree of a PIMCO, a Bill Gross, Scott Minerd or a Jeff Gundlach, they neither have their egos.

This is also the attraction point to this fund. While it may not be as exciting and it may lag its peers during a broad rally, you can also sleep more comfortably at night as the fund has less drama and likely a bigger focus on capital preservation rather than hitting it out of the ballpark.

Best of all... during this time of focus on high income, (BIT) has been left home without a date and is trading at a discount.

Over the previous year the fund traded at a discount to NAV of as low as 6.22% to as high as 11.97%.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, the current 10.25% discount to NAV is essentially in line with what we saw for the fund over the previous 3 and 5 years. It is however a better deal than what we had over the previous year. The real reason to look at the fund today however is that it is a far better deal than what you get with its competing peers.

Source: CEF Connect

Bottom line, if you are looking for a go anywhere fixed income fund, this fund is seriously worth a look. After all, why pay $108 for something worth $100 whereas you can buy it here for $89. That is precisely the difference between (GOF) and (BIT).

I will once again take the opportunity to remind new investors and readers that a distribution is not a dividend and you have to take an underlying look at how the fund is doing.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at BlackRock - BIT.

For more reading on some previously discussed fixed income funds, please take a look at:

