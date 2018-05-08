Merck Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/7/18)

Summary

Book profits on gold or gold stocks.

Cramer prefers Johnson & Johnson over Prestige brands.

EPR Properties' downside is over.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, May 7.

Bullish Calls

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX): CEO Joe Papa is doing a good job turning things around. Cramer believes it will take some time.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): The stock is bottoming. Cramer thinks it is done on the downside and likes the 7.5% yield.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM): This is another REIT that has been punished more than it should.

Bearish Calls

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH): There is nothing special. Buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) instead.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): CVS and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) were down due to Warren Buffett's comments on the new Berkshire Hathaway-J.P. Morgan-Amazon healthcare company.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE): The stock has gone down since interest rates are rising. Take some off the table as the stock did run up.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): It's a speculative situation. For cancer drugs, buy Merck (NYSE:MRK) as it is inexpensive.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL): If you have profit in gold or gold stocks, take some off the table.

