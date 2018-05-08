Merck Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/7/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, May 7.

Bullish Calls

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX): CEO Joe Papa is doing a good job turning things around. Cramer believes it will take some time.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): The stock is bottoming. Cramer thinks it is done on the downside and likes the 7.5% yield.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM): This is another REIT that has been punished more than it should.

Bearish Calls

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH): There is nothing special. Buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) instead.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): CVS and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) were down due to Warren Buffett's comments on the new Berkshire Hathaway-J.P. Morgan-Amazon healthcare company.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE): The stock has gone down since interest rates are rising. Take some off the table as the stock did run up.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): It's a speculative situation. For cancer drugs, buy Merck (NYSE:MRK) as it is inexpensive.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL): If you have profit in gold or gold stocks, take some off the table.

