Zillow: Stay The Course

The market is still also punishing Zillow for its expansion of Zillow Instant Offers, which can throw unpredictability into Zillow's results and reduce margins.

Similarly to how it's performed over the past several quarters, Zillow (Z) tanked yet again after reporting Q1 earnings. Investors have more or less been treating Zillow like a hot potato: bidding it up quickly for a short stretch of time, then selling off the shares on any hint of negative news. Zillow lost 7% in after-hours trading after the earnings release, essentially reversing all of the gains it made in the prior trading session. In separate news, Zillow also announced the retirement of its CFO, though this seemed to be a planned and gradual exit (she will continue to serve as chief legal officer through 2020) rather than a newsflash to panic about.

Though the stock is still up for the year, it's down more than 10% from highs reached in mid-March:

Z data by YCharts

A quick recall for investors: Zillow shares have been under pressure since last month, when the company announced it would be expanding its Instant Offers program, which essentially buys up houses and flips them later for profit and turns Zillow into a quasi-real estate trader. The company aims to hold between 300-1,000 homes on its balance sheet by year-end, primarily in the Phoenix and Las Vegas areas.

Balance sheet risk and unpredictable results are the primary reasons why investors don't like the program - and indeed, we saw some of that this quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margins dipping harshly and net losses widening. But as I've asserted in a prior article, alongside the risk is also room for upside, as Zillow gets another vehicle for revenue stream diversification and growth. Zillow's guidance for FY18 includes an extremely wide revenue range of $125 to $255 million for Zillow Homes, highlighting the uncertainty that investors dislike but also leaving room for massive upside.

The other reason Zillow has seen pressure recently is underwhelming guidance, particularly on the profits side. The company hasn't touched its prior guidance range of $1.43-$1.58 billion in revenues (+49% y/y, the bulk of the growth being parked in Instant offers) and adjusted EBITDA of $260-$285 million; the latter was below both Zillow's own original outlook and analyst expectations.

I'd argue, however, that while Zillow's margin compression is slightly concerning, it's a mere distraction from Zillow's long-term story. From a big picture standpoint, no company has an internet portfolio as dominant as Zillow's - across its ownership of Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, and several other online real estate platforms, literally no other company is a competitor to Zillow's scale. The uniqueness and dominance of the company's product make Zillow an unshakeable long-term buy. It also wouldn't be completely out of the question for a much larger internet company like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to want to snap up real estate-focused internet assets.

The key message for investors: although there certainly are disappointing elements in Zillow's Q1, the long-term thesis is very much intact. Shares are likely to see pressure in the near term, so I wouldn't buy into Zillow at the very moment, but investors should be prepared to buy on substantial dips.

Q1 download

Here's a look at Zillow's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Zillow Q1 earnings



Source: Zillow investor relations

Even as a Zillow bull, I'll admit that I wish Zillow had done a bit better. Total revenues in the quarter grew 22% y/y to $299.9 million, over the company's initial guidance of $291 to $296 million that had investors scrambling to see the stock at the end of Q4. Still, this result was only in line with consensus expectations, and also showed deceleration from the 24% y/y growth Zillow experienced in Q4. For the full year FY17, Zillow also saw 27% y/y revenue growth.

Where Zillow's results were particularly disappointing, at least in my view, were the user statistics. Zillow grew monthly average users (MAUs; arguably the most important metric for any consumer-facing internet company) by just 5% y/y in the quarter to 175 million, while total site visits to all websites in Zillow's portfolio grew 15% y/y to 1.8 billion.

Of course, these are still impressive numbers - but no longer puts Zillow in a meaningful growth mode. Last quarter, in which Zillow also got destroyed over poor guidance, the company had at least posted 8% y/y growth in MAUs. A three-point difference at these levels is the difference between night and day. However, I still contend that Zillow has an extremely irreplaceable product at its disposal. What other site can you turn to for house-hunting and rental comparisons? Zillow's sheer market dominance and brand recognition across its portfolio of top-notch names, Trulia included, will drive user growth in the long run.

The company isn't expecting any meaningful revenue lift from Instant Offers/Zillow homes until the back half of the year; in its guidance for Q2, the newly-separated Homes segment is still showing a contribution of zero. As Zillow's core Premier Agent revenues begin to taper off into the low 20s and high teens, the availability of Instant Offers revenue (despite how long the margins compared to advertising and agent services) will help to drive some of the upside Zillow is lacking.

The profit side is where the story dampens. As you can see in the above chart, Zillow's net losses widened to -$18.6 million in the quarter, down from -$4.6 million in 1Q17 (though surprisingly, pro forma EPS of $0.07 came in a penny above consensus estimates of $0.06).

The major focus, however, is on adjusted EBITDA - which saw a 15% y/y contraction to $46.3 million in the quarter. This also represents a 15% EBITDA margin, down sharply from 22% in 1Q17. The primary cause is a 30% y/y rise in sales and marketing costs to $137.3 million - a much faster rate of expense growth than the revenue growth it was able to accomplish. And though it's a smaller proportion of revenues than sales and marketing, technology development costs also rose faster than revenues (29% y/y) to $93.9 million, eating further into Zillow's operating margin.

The problem is likely to exacerbate in Q2. The company's Instant Offers product is expected to bring in no incremental revenue, but incur between -$8 million to -$5 million in negative adj. EBITDA. This will put further pressure on Zillow's EBITDA margin - the company is guiding to $49 to $57 million of EBITDA in the quarter, including the headwinds from Zillow Homes, which implies a 16% margin on revenues of $322 to $327 million. This is slightly better than this quarter's margin, but seasonally Zillow should be performing much better in Q2 than in Q1 to begin with.

How should investors react?

So Zillow had a somewhat mixed quarter, but there's no reason to panic. The company is undergoing a few growing pains as it adds a major new business line and sees some deceleration in its core Premier Agent revenues, while at the same time dealing with a national tight real estate market due to limited supply growth and rising interest rates.

These issues, however, are temporary ones. I believe Zillow's product and value proposition affords it an extremely long lifetime of growth opportunities, and the bullish thesis remains very much intact. In the near term, Zillow shares are a hold as the markets continue to digest Zillow's news, but any signs of a dip to the mid/high $40s should be bought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in Z over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.