Buckeye Partners, Focus On Growth And Cash Flows For This 13% Yielder

Buckeye Partners (BPL), one of the largest and most established Midstream MLP, has recently traded at $38.70 and pays a yearly distribution of $5.05 for a yield of 13.0%.

BPL just posted one of those quarters. It has happened in the past but this time Mr. Market fretted about the company’s and the partnership future. Management added fuel to the fire by noting that the distribution coverage would be between 0.90 and 0.95. Then management stated that the summer quarters (2nd and 3rd) would be weaker than historical trends. That did it. Investors headed out the door screaming. But if your long-term horizon is longer than the time between breakfast and lunch, then this investment is now at very profitable levels.

Some Pertinent Quotes From Management Include:

Buckeye continues to pay a distribution every quarter and has never reduced its distribution during its more than 30-year history as a publicly-traded MLP... We also remain committed to maintaining this level of distribution. As you're aware, we have operated for limited periods in the past with the distribution coverage below one times, but our description policy remained unchanged through those periods based on the improvement expected over the longer term outlook... Looking forward, we expect our second and third quarters to be seasonally weaker quarters consistent with historical trends, which will impact our coverage ratio. However, as we have commented previously, 2018 is a transitional year for Buckeye, as market conditions for segregated storage remain challenged and meaningful contributions from capital projects will not be realized until 2019 and 2020. Considering the impact of these factors, we expect to report a distribution coverage ratio and for the full year 2018 of 0.9 to 0.95 times... But importantly, our longer term outlook remains strong, bolstered by the anticipating contribution from the growth capital project that we expect to compete over the next two years.”

Source: Buckeye Partners First Quarter, 2018, Conference Call

Growth Prospects Remain Solid

Mr. Market can worry all he wants. However, management has documented projects underway. VTTI has about $200 million capital expenditures not included in the Buckeye budget. Some of those projects are high rate of return add-on and optimization projects. Cash flow from VTTI distributions should be increasing during the fiscal year.

Sooner or later the capital projects underway at Buckeye and the capital projects in progress at VTTI will contribute to the bottom line. The Marine Terminals division already posted higher rates of utilization than was posted in the 4th quarter. So the benefits of the last year are beginning to become apparent.

The key for any investor is to wait for those benefits and then evaluate the investment. Costs generally precede profit increases and that appears to be the case here. The current lack of profits is not unexpected given the capital budget and the necessary eviction of a key customer. Sometimes, however, time seems to stand still at the worst possible moment. But that moment will pass.

Given our current outlook, we have no intention of cutting Buckeye's distribution and we continue to view a distribution cut as an option of the last resort... The Gateway Terminal will be connected and will serve as a primary delivery outlook for the recently announced Royal Pipeline, which is holding a second open season due to significant shipper demand. The Royal Pipeline could potentially transport 700,000 barrels per day and possibly up to 1 million barrels per day with further expansion. We expect to invest approximately $150 million to $175 million for our portion of the initial construction of the Gateway Terminal... This strategy also includes our recent purchase of Trafigura's minority ownership interests in Buckeye Texas partners for attractive evaluation.”

Source: Buckeye Partners First Quarter, 2018, Conference Call

In addition to a selection of the many projects underway, management has still more options to brighten the future. Management may decide some assets are non-core and sell or joint venture those assets. Management also has the option to leverage the balance sheet more. During the conference call, management stated that they are nowhere near having to balance distribution maintenance against financial leverage.

That probably means that management can still both maintain the distribution and keep key leverage ratios conservative. Management cited several new projects coming online this year. Remember that the midstream sector generally has customers lined up before projects begin. So BPL’s growth projects have a very high chance to succeed.

Investors Should Focus On Cash Flow

Investors are making a mistake by just focusing on "Distributable Cash Flow" (‘DCF’) and not "Cash Flow from Operations." The latest 10-Q shows an increase in cash flow from operations to $236 million from $193 million the previous year. This gain or positive cash flow comparison with the prior year is not what you would have expected given the repairs to the marine terminals, the hurricane repairs and the marine terminal idle capacity (etc.). That quarterly cash flow is actually enough to support the distribution and the maintenance capital budget. The reason that the cash flow statement is at odds with the distributable cash flow calculation is due to the following:

There was more than $143 million decrease in inventory partially offset by a roughly $71 million decrease in accounts payable.

In addition, management paid the credit line down to $115 million from $252 million. Long-term debt decreased by $75 million during the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2018.

The income from VTTI adds another $20 million to cash flow (very roughly) but those dividends are showing up in the investment section of the cash flow statement. In real terms cash flow from operations in effect increased from $193 to $256 when VTTI distributions are taken into account.

But none of that cash is accounted for in the DCF calculation. Furthermore, DCF does not include the effect of reduced working capital requirements. Had that effect of roughly $80 million (being additional cash from inventory less decrease in accounts payable) been included in the DCF, the distribution coverage would have been in excess of 150%.

Low leverage = Less Risk + Financial Flexibility

All of this financial maneuvering gives management a tremendous amount of financial flexibility that may not be apparent to investors. The credit line of more than $1 billion is mostly unused. The debt markets love lower debt levels. Management can now access the debt markets in the future as more capital projects complete and become operational. The bank line can be increased if the right projects are presented to the bank. Management also can joint venture to avoid the need to use cash at all to expand.

In short there are a lot of options available to management before more equity needs to be used. Management’s statement that the equity markets do not need to be accessed for the remainder of 2018 and all of 2019 appear very believable.

In February, we announced a product placement of 6.2 million Class C units for total proceeds of $265 million, plus the two MLP investors paying Anderson and Taurus Capital, both of which already have significant investments in Buckeye units. This investment, about two of our largest investors, demonstrates the strong support of Buckeye's growth strategy.”

Source: Buckeye Partners First Quarter, 2018, Conference Call

Buckeye has the backing of its major shareholders. That enables management to have a longer-term view than Mr. Market. Large understanding shareholders often enable a far smoother transition to a far better future. Those shareholders understand the whims of the market and generally ignore those whims. In the long run, usually all the shareholders benefit from a long-term strategy and much more consistency. Those shareholders are also in a position to help the partnership financially if that help is needed.

The distributions from equity investments approached $20 million during the first quarter. Investors need to realize that cash flow of those equity investments was more than the distribution. Management makes decisions whether or not to distribute those earnings or reinvest them (hopefully profitably). Either way, the full cash-generating capabilities of the partnership will not be known to investors because management does not reveal the equity distribution guidelines.

VTTI made at least a roughly $20 million increase in cash flow because of its equity distributions to the Buckeye partnership. While Mr. Market frets about distribution coverage, the fact is BPL had record cash flow from operating activities combined with the equity distributions.

Many times the market does not consider the cash generated from operating activities when reviewing the stability of the distribution. Clearly management cannot rely on liquidating another $100 million or more of inventory. But until the growth projects complete and begin operations, that inventory liquidation filled a very painful cash-gap.

Capital projects will begin to take the place of the inventory liquidation. There is every chance that the cash flow will continue to demonstrate much better coverage of the distribution than the distributable cash flow coverage. Buckeye Partners has some classy and valuable assets. Monetization of some of them will not be a challenge if management determines to monetize assets.

Financial Summary



Source: Buckeye Partners First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report.

Operating income held relatively steady. Results fell because the financing had to be in place for both the VTTI acquisition and the capital projects. The Global Marine Terminals also had a series of one-time projects to upgrade some recently vacant assets. Many of those upgraded assets will be back on the market this quarter.

The business itself is really not suffering much as shown by the operating income results. Management has a solution to increase EBITDA throughout the year and next year. Those projects have largely been listed in the press releases and elucidated more during the conference call.

Maintenance capital expenditures should decline in the future both from the lack of hurricane repairs and the return of idle capacity to operational capability. All of this portends very well for cash flow going forward. Mr. Market may not like cash flow gimmicks such as liquidating a fair amount of inventory. However, this was a necessary source of cash until operational results appear. The distribution is secure for a very different reason than the reason Mr. Market likes. However, the usual reason that the distribution is secure will return soon enough.

Source: Buckeye Partners First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report.

The Global marine Terminals utilization rate has climbed from the 4th quarter. That rate should continue to climb throughout the fiscal year. Other divisions are clearly growing. Buckeye Partners is a healthy company.

There is clearly a gap between the expenditure for the investment and the resulting profit benefits. That gap is not unusual. What is unusual here is the time lapse between the investment and the beginning of profits.

The long-term debt ratio remains conservative with the debt reduction. Any debt increase will most likely be accommodated by increased profitability from completed capital projects. Therefore, the future debt ratio is likely to remain conservative.

The basket of capital growth projects is diversified enough to ensure that the coverage of the distribution improves in the future. Management has made room to accommodate more debt to grow without endangering the fairly high financial strength rating the company now enjoys.

The distribution maintenance strategy is both clear and relatively riskless. Management will squeeze (or has squeezed) as much cash as possible out of the balance sheet. This will be followed by the return of the Global Marine Terminal capacity for re-leasing and the completion of capital projects. Whether or not results are strong, cash flow from operating activities is likely to build throughout the fiscal year.

Conclusion

BPL should reward investors handsomely throughout the 5-year horizon. Distribution coverage this year was always going to be tight. Now investors have a projection and a strategy to improve that projection. BPL's growth strategy is clear. That strategy will result in a higher distribution in the future. That future is what investors need to focus upon because the strategy to get to that future is on track. Coverage should start looking much better by year-end. In the meantime, investors are collecting a 13% yield to wait as the growth prospects for this quality Midstream MLP remain in place.

