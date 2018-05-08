What Can We Learn From Buffett's Comments? - Cramer's Mad Money (5/7/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, May 7.

Cramer started the show by discussing Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) annual shareholder meeting. Cramer called Warren Buffett the greatest investor of all time and spoke about what one can learn from his comments.

Buffett said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of his biggest wins and if he could, he would buy 100%. Buffett has great understanding of retail but he is averse to tech. He doesn't own an iPhone and hence Cramer thinks he missed out on opportunities with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

"While these services - Amazon and Alphabet's Google - worked well on the computers, it really was the rise of the smartphone that sent their sales into the stratosphere. But if you didn't have a smartphone, you were never going to understand this storyline," said Cramer. "When you plug into these services, you're plugging into a data center where the cloud resides. There's simply no way you can comprehend the worth of these companies if you're not actually plugged in. To a guy like Buffett, who's very well-versed in retail but not that well-versed in tech, Amazon probably looked like just another retailer," added Cramer.

That could be the reason he sold IBM (NYSE:IBM) at a time when it got 50% of its sales from products and services tied to the cloud. "Here's the bottom line: because neither Buffett nor Munger used a smartphone, they ended up failing to spot some amazing opportunities. Ordinarily, I would never, ever bring this stuff up, but they went there themselves so I thought it was fair game," he concluded.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder reported good earnings and yet its stock fell with the rest of the consumer packaged goods names. The company delivered earnings growth via innovation and gaining market share by growing internationally and focusing on millennials.

The stock went down due to CEO Freda's conference call comments on the cosmetics space leveling off after years of expansion and that some claims the company made about how long its makeup stays on weren't entirely accurate. "It's not the end of the world, but the company's about as well-run as it gets, so the idea that there was a group of rogue employees who were basically lying to the customers struck a pretty downbeat chord," said Cramer.

"I think Estee Lauder is riding a wave of selfie-propelled good fortune here. That's why, when its stock's getting clobbered after Freda told us that cosmetics growth was leveling off, I think it was necessary to circle back to you right now and recommend this stock into weakness," concluded Cramer.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

The stock of Spotify got hammered after earnings and Cramer thinks it was unfairly punished. It might look like the company missed the numbers, but they hit all the targets they set out for themselves. Cramer called their IPO the most anti-IPO ever. There was no promotional roadshow or CEO ringing the bell. They did a direct listing.

The Q1 earnings were at the high end of the company's guidance but investors didn't find it enough. "I think there's a cohort of short-term investors who've gotten used to certain patterns from these newly public tech stocks. They expect management to sandbag them with low-ball numbers before the deal so that the company can blow away the estimates right out of the gate," said Cramer.

The sell side analysts also called the selloff unusual. "Spotify is run by some of the most honest, straightforward, non-promotional executives I've ever seen. Based on their track record so far, I'm not worried about them missing the numbers going forward," said Cramer. "It just got punished because a bunch of investors let their expectations get out of control. To me, that says these guys are incredibly straight-shooters. I think that's amazing. I'd be a buyer," he added.

CEO interview - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America had a good last quarter. Cramer interviewed Michelle Moore, the head of digital banking to hear more about their digital services.

"We would like to get cash out of the system. It needs to be about security and ease," said Moore. The bank saw 1.4B mobile logins in Q1 and that mean 100M logins a week. There are more than 16M households with some type of voice activated service. Therefore, Moore's department has turned its focus to voice, and came out with their own AI assistant called Erica.

The AI assistant can interact with customers via voice and text message to help customers with specific financial needs. While she acknowledges that nothing can replace human interactions, digital services like mortgage applications also play an important part.

The bank has spent $1B in the last six years to carve out their digital initiatives. "The world is moving to mobile. I have a fabulous group of technology partners, and together, we build everything that you see that comes out in the mobile app. My angle is all about the client experience. How easy is it to use? Big buttons, beautiful design. Is it so intuitive that anyone can use it," said Moore.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU): It's a well-run company with a nice yield.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH): It's one of the better run restaurant groups. Hold on to the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD): Buy it and put it away. They are a good company for the long term.

CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA): Cramer needs to see the current quarter to opine on how it looks for the future.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Cramer has reiterated that it's a buy.

Square (NYSE:SQ): Cramer likes the company but he advised buying on weakness due to hot money in the stock.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT): Cramer thinks it's a good company but he prefers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT).

