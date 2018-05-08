Emisphere's Solid Future

The absence of an Eligen B12 licensing is a negative but at least Emisphere didn't let it go on the cheap.

If you read my last two articles about Emisphere Technologies (OTCPK:EMIS) and acted on them, you could be up as much as 2-3x on your investment. It turns out that some near-term news did seem to push the stock up.

EMIS is a small-cap biotech/pharmaceutical company that recently went dark, that is, it is no longer required to provide the usual business reporting that regular exchange-listed stocks have to submit. (EMIS is available OTC in the Pink Sheets.) EMIS provides carriers to pharmaceutical companies that permit injectables to be converted to oral tablets. They also have an in-house developed B12-shot replacement, the oral tablet Eligen B12.

Revised License Agreement

Interestingly, the news wasn't an item I had listed as one of the possibilities in my article, at least not directly. The news I'm discussing is that EMIS modified an existing licensing agreement with Novo Nordisk (NVO) to take it from providing a product candidate involving a non-exclusive molecule to one involving an exclusive molecule. Along with this change came a $7M payment that was essential to its ongoing business financial condition. This blasted off the stock to a doubling in share price in late April.

What does this mean for EMIS? Well, they have a 4-molecule agreement with Novo. Previously, there were three exclusive and one non-exclusive molecules covered by the agreement.

It looks like Novo decided they didn't need a non-exclusive molecule agreement and were able to negotiate a good deal on milestone payments to EMIS. The prior exclusive agreements provided $62.5M in combined sales and milestone payments. The new exclusive molecule deal provides for the $7M up front and $42.5M in combined sales and milestone payments. Novo might have also gotten a better deal on the royalties than the other exclusive molecules from the prior agreement. But EMIS needed the cash, so they had to compromise here.

On the plus side, this deal shows that Novo is currently seriously working other molecules with EMIS' carriers and this could provide longevity to EMIS' run with Novo.

Oral GLP-1 (a.k.a., Oral Sema) Looking Good

Speaking of a run with their partner, Novo, the Phase 3 oral GLP-1 trials appear to be well on track to providing great results in their treatment of type-2 diabetes. EMIS is in line for 2.5% of sales royalties and additional development and sales milestones.

In February, Novo released top line results from the PIONEER 1 trial:

We are very encouraged by the results of the PIONEER 1 trial, which confirm the unprecedented oral efficacy of semaglutide that was reported in the phase 2 clinical trial in type 2 diabetes," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "We look forward to providing data from the remaining nine PIONEER trials throughout this year and an expected regulatory submission in 2019."

There are several more readouts coming soon, with PIONEER 2-10 in the works. Novo said during their 1Q18 investor presentation:

...I think it was a great relief and excitement at least for me to see the PIONEER 1 data readout with the excellent efficacy data. We are in a situation where if you take 14 milligrams of oral sema once daily, you will actually have an 80% likelihood of hitting the ADA target of going below 7%. That is unprecedented for an oral anti-diabetic medication if you look into the literature. So, I would call it extremely compelling hemoglobin A1c data and when you look at the weight loss, it is not only the size 4 kilograms up to 26 weeks, is the fact that there is a totally linear relationship over time and no sign of waning, i.e. in the majority of the studies that are now going to be conducted for 52 weeks, you should expect or I should expect to see curves where actually the weight loss that is unique for sema to continue week after week, will also continue unabatedly in these 52 weeks trials, at least until towards the end of these long-term trials. So, very excited about the efficacy profile, boding well, I believe for the future readouts in the PIONEER program.

...We are happy to say that to the extent that we're able to give you an update at the Orlando ADA meeting in June on some of these you will be most welcome to witness these updates. We'll do our utmost to see what can be done in that regard, but I think to be honest we're off to a really good and encouraging start of the PIONEER readouts. Now that would then lead to a submission next year and launch in 2020.

Also, Novo expounded on the possibility of using their priority review voucher on oral GLP-1, versus injectable sema for obesity, during their Q&A:

...if you take oral sema, then there's a value in terms of getting into for instance Part D contracting season for the following year, which would entail that the value of the voucher is higher, if we can get an approval in whatever Q1-ish to get into the next year....we're doing the financial modeling and saying, how much more the value of peak sales in the various scenarios are we getting and then we'll make a decision when we get closer. ...In terms of oral sema, speaking about that, do bear in mind that, it's a new route of administration for an existing molecular entity for which reason the anticipated approval timelines would normally be 10 months as opposed to 12 months. And then if a priority review voucher were to be used, you would deduct four months from that.

So, if Novo decides to use the voucher on oral GLP-1, they could get approval in 6 months. This would provide the possibility of a much more rapid ramp up with the early inclusion of Medicare Part D patients in 2020 versus 2021. I think this is much more likely than other options, but it's still to be determined.

If the voucher is used on oral GLP-1, it also means earlier development and sales milestone payments to EMIS, and higher earlier royalty payments to EMIS as well. Regarding development milestone payments, if there are both FDA submission and approval payments, they could occur within 6 months of each other in 2019. I've previously estimated these at around $8M per milestone (these have not been released by EMIS so they are guesses.) And then EMIS will begin getting sales royalties in 2020 (or sooner if Novo is ready able to launch earlier than that).

I'll wrap up this section with another quote from the 1Q18 Q&A regarding Novo's work on improving solid GLP-1 yields and its potential impact on sales:

...we are at full speed in terms of improving yields and that's something that we have done in a pretty much for decades in terms of optimizing insulin and GLP-1 yields in our current facilities. So, this is kind of you know that's in our genes, and we keep doing that big time. And for oral sema, it's even more relevant in terms of a patient population because taking down the unit cost of oral sema will hopefully make it feasible to launch the product into many more countries than what we are able to do with the current costing of the product. So, I think given the fantastic clinical profile that are kind of emerging in the PIONEER 1 today, then if we can take the unit cost down that will create an immense platform for the company going forward.

Impact of No Eligen B12 Partner

Still no Eligen B12 partner, but at least not a poor choice for a partner. Eligen B12 has huge potential for EMIS but no easy market, being a niche medical food product that doesn't fit well over the counter and is no longer a prescription product. That said, if EMIS can drive up sales, at least they will be able to keep all the profit.

I suspect that the Eligen B12 situation put them in weakened position to negotiate the updated exclusive molecule agreement with Novo. But now EMIS can concentrate on low-level targeted marketing of Eligen B12. I still have high hopes for this product and believe it will become a significant source of revenue in the next couple of years. I also wouldn't be surprised to see an international license agreement in the next year or so.

Risks

EMIS is positioned quite well right now with its value being driven by its partnership with Novo Nordisk. However, EMIS is a microcap that has ongoing fiscal issues owing to significant debt and lack of revenue. While they are seeking partnerships in new products, and have in the past leveraged existing ones to extract funding, there is no guarantee that they'll be able to do so in the future. Also, the stock is thinly traded on the over-the-counter market. As such it experiences large price and volume swings. Finally, EMIS no longer provides traditional SEC-governed quarterly and annual reports.

Conclusion

EMIS's Novo Nordisk partnership will drive the near-term stock price. I'm expecting oral GLP-1 to become at least a $10B sales product in the next several years owing to the growing GLP-1 sales and the potential to cannibalize other orals for treating type-2 diabetes. This would mean around $250M/year peak royalty for EMIS. Such sales should lead to a share price in the $5 range, without any consideration for Eligen B12 or additional partnered pharmaceutical sales.

With the current share price around $0.75, this is still a decent time to invest, especially to hold for the next couple of years. The current undervaluation arises from multiple factors, including the inability of the company to generate significant revenue in its nearly 30-yr existence and its high relative debt load. Over the last several years, the investment community had soured on EMIS, overlooking the potential of this company as it struggled while Novo was advancing their partnered product.

But these factors create the current opportunity. With the recent cash infusion and upcoming milestone (in 2019) and royalty (starting in 2020) payments, EMIS' financial position is rapidly improving. Near-term, further news from PIONEER 2-10 this year could easily double the stock price with it being so undervalued right now.

Emisphere's future has been solidified with its Novo Nordisk partnership.

