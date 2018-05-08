The Continental Divide

Yesterday I put out a note:

"Keep your eye on the dollar

My take---Heading to 1.1885"

We are at 1.880 this morning, as I pen this piece. I think the dollar is heading even higher against the euro. Technically it looks like 1.778 dollar/euro is coming and it may be soon. Nationalism is leading the charge in europe and Italy is in the spotlight.

Years ago, when I wrote about Greece, I always made it clear that Greece was not the central issue but that Greece leaving the european Union, either of their own choice, or being forced out was the central issue. In other words, the failure of the EU was the front and center consideration. We now face the exact same circumstances in Italy. A different time, a different country but still, the very same problem.

The Italian 10 year is taking it on the chin this morning. It is down almost a full point as it becomes more and more obvious that things are not playing out the way Brussels hoped it would. Whether you consider the Five Star Movement on the left or the League coalition on the right, Nationalism is in clear focus and "More Europe" has fled the scene.

I have said for months to avoid investments in Italy, to avoid all of the european banks and to avoid most investments, bonds or equities, in the European Union. The swan isn't black, it can be plainly seen, and it is winging our way now and quickly, in my estimation. "Early ballots would change the outlook of political risk," Barclays Bank said in a note this morning. "An outright anti-system government between Five Star and the League could be increasingly likely."

Mr. Salvini has been the main beneficiary so far of the post-election polls. The League has risen to 24.4% from 17.4% since the last elections. The Five Star Movement is still the most popular single party at 32.2% while the League coalition now stands at 38.5% according to the SWG poll. There are as many possible outcomes here as there are pastas in Rome but virtually all of them taste of Nationalism and a revolt, of some magnitude, against the european Union. "Risk" is clearly on the table and "Reward," passed some flip trade, is hard pressed to be sourced in our present circumstances.

Brussels, and their script writers in Berlin, will deny everything, of course. They will claim that everything is fine and dandy and have some more Brunello, but the words will ring hollow in my ears. The rise and fall of Rome may, once again, end an Empire and the Empire, this time, is the european Union.

As history echoes and rhymes, the History Channel states:

Even as Rome was under attack from outside forces, it was also crumbling from within thanks to a severe financial crisis. Constant wars and overspending had significantly lightened imperial coffers, and oppressive taxation and inflation had widened the gap between rich and poor. In the hope of avoiding the taxman, many members of the wealthy classes had even fled to the countryside and set up independent fiefdoms. At the same time, the empire was rocked by a labor deficit. Rome's economy depended on slaves to till its fields and work as craftsmen, and its military might had traditionally provided a fresh influx of conquered peoples to put to work. But when expansion ground to a halt in the second century, Rome's supply of slaves and other war treasures began to dry up.

While the situation is not exactly the same, it does sound familiar. Substitute "slaves" for "migrants" and a familiar tune begins to resound. The people of Italy, if the polls and the last elections are to be believed, are angry and they, in one fashion or another, want their country back. I believe they are well on their way to getting just that.

I am sure this morning that I will get emails from some Europeans informing me that I have lost my mind. I can assure you that it still remains firmly entrenched in my head. I look out past the horizon for a living and I am telling you, in no uncertain terms, that I see dark days ahead for the European Union and trials and unsettling scenarios and perhaps, revolt. I can foresee a "Continental Divide" where Britain is not the only nation at the exit gate.

The vicissitudes of fortune, which spares neither man nor the proudest of his works, which buries empires and cities in a common grave. - Edward Gibbon, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire

I recall the famous words of Abraham Lincoln, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." The subject, at that time, was America but I can see these famous words being applied to the European Union with the United Kingdom on the way out and Italy, possibly, not that far behind it. Political constructs often waiver and bend but I remind each of you that breakage is always possible as well. I am clearly in the minority position now but that may change in the weeks and months ahead. Then, if the ECB backs out of Quantitative Easing, as they have indicated they will, european debt and equities will be the "Big Short," in my opinion.

Always remember that the velocity of decline is always far greater than the velocity of gain. Consequently, I issue my warning. Do as you will, but I have stated my case!